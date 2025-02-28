Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals Jamie McGrath replacement plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals Jamie McGrath replacement plan

McGrath opted to sign a pre-contract agreement with Hibs and will join the Dons' Premiership rivals on a four-year contract in the summer.

By Sean Wallace
Jamie McGrath in action for Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.
Jamie McGrath in action for Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin insists he was already looking at potential replacements for Jamie McGrath as contract talks with the midfielder dragged on.

The Dons opened negotiations with McGrath and his representative last summer in a bid to get the midfielder to extend his contract which expires at the end of the season.

However the 28-year-old has opted to sign a pre-contract agreement with the Dons’ Scottish Premiership rivals Hibernian.

McGrath has agreed a four year-deal with the Easter Road club until the summer of 2029.

Aberdeen said McGrath and his representative made it clear he wanted to remain at the club – but the midfielder wanted a four-year contract.

Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath directs team-mates during the 3-3 draw with Hibs at Easter Road, a game in which he scored.
Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath scored in the 3-3 draw at Hibs. Image: SNS

The Dons were not willing to offer that long a contract – and Hibs were.

Asked if he was working on a potential replacement during talks should McGrath opt to move on, Thelin said: “Yes.

“When you have contact talks or you negotiate with players, even in a window, it’s not over until it’s over and someone has signed something.

“So there is always work on how we want to have replacements or other options and to be confident in that.

“We are always looking forward and how we can build a better football club which is stronger in the future.”

McGrath has played his last game for Aberdeen as he is out for the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury.

Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath (R) celebrates scoring to make it 1-1 against Hibs with Leighton Clarkson. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath (R) celebrates scoring to make it 1-1 against Hibs with Leighton Clarkson. Image: SNS

The midfielder has netted five times for the Dons this season and was a key player under Thelin until the injury setback.

‘We had a good dialogue’

Signed in summer 2023, McGrath has made 72 appearances for the Reds, netting 16 goals.

Thelin said: “We had a good dialogue and there was a discussion about the contract and he was happy to stay.

“But we didn’t find a solution.

“Then he chose another thing for his future and we focused on our future.”

Length of deal a factor for McGrath

Asked if it came down to the length of contact Thelin said: “You should ask him, but that’s the reason I think.

“He has behaved really well and he’s a good player.

“But sometimes in this sport the contract is going out and people go in other directions.

“So that’s what it is.”

Meanwhile, Aberdeen will attempt to land a major blow in the race to finish third in the Premiership when facing Dundee United on Sunday.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at full time following the 5-1 defeat by Celtic. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at full time following the 5-1 defeat by Celtic. Image: SNS.

The New Firm derby will be key to the fight for a third placed finish which brings a Europa League second qualifying round spot.

High stakes New Firm derby looming

Aberdeen currently hold third place but are only one point ahead of Dundee United.

Thelin said: “It’s an important game as there are some teams in there in quite an open race.

“We’re going to focus on our things as we know what we need to do.

“There are 10 games left in the league so every game is going to be so, so important.

“That is good.

“Against Dundee United we have played two difficult games.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie (left) and Kristers Tobers were left dejected following the Dons' defeat by Celtic. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie (left) and Kristers Tobers were left dejected following the Dons' defeat by Celtic. Image: SNS

“In the first we won in the last minutes and they won 1-0 in the last minutes.

“So it’s been two tight games and it’s going to be the same on Sunday.

“We have to show our best side and I think we can do more now in the way we approach the game in an attacking sense.

“But also keep solid in the defence.”

Aberdeen will bid to bounce back from a heavy 5-1 loss to Premiership leaders Celtic at Parkhead on Tuesday.

A revival in form that had hit three straight wins was derailed by the loss to Celtic.

Thelin sees positives despite heavy loss to Celtic

Despite that setback Thelin sees positive signs the Reds are back on track.

He said: “I know we lost 5-1 but there were actually some positive things inside the game.

“How we approached the game and how we arrived at scoring chances and opportunities.

“We didn’t always get the shot always, but we were there in quite good spaces inside the box.

“Then, of course, we have the other end because how we defend also has to be better in some parts.

“But the last month, the last four or five games, we see signals that we are more stable, and more clear.

“I think we are in a good spot right now and we have to keep pushing from here.”

 

 

 

