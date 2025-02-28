Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals Jamie McGrath replacement plan

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin insists he was already looking at potential replacements for Jamie McGrath as contract talks with the midfielder dragged on.

The Dons opened negotiations with McGrath and his representative last summer in a bid to get the midfielder to extend his contract which expires at the end of the season.

However the 28-year-old has opted to sign a pre-contract agreement with the Dons’ Scottish Premiership rivals Hibernian.

McGrath has agreed a four year-deal with the Easter Road club until the summer of 2029.

Aberdeen said McGrath and his representative made it clear he wanted to remain at the club – but the midfielder wanted a four-year contract.

The Dons were not willing to offer that long a contract – and Hibs were.

Asked if he was working on a potential replacement during talks should McGrath opt to move on, Thelin said: “Yes.

“When you have contact talks or you negotiate with players, even in a window, it’s not over until it’s over and someone has signed something.

“So there is always work on how we want to have replacements or other options and to be confident in that.

“We are always looking forward and how we can build a better football club which is stronger in the future.”

McGrath has played his last game for Aberdeen as he is out for the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury.

The midfielder has netted five times for the Dons this season and was a key player under Thelin until the injury setback.

‘We had a good dialogue’

Signed in summer 2023, McGrath has made 72 appearances for the Reds, netting 16 goals.

Thelin said: “We had a good dialogue and there was a discussion about the contract and he was happy to stay.

“But we didn’t find a solution.

“Then he chose another thing for his future and we focused on our future.”

Length of deal a factor for McGrath

Asked if it came down to the length of contact Thelin said: “You should ask him, but that’s the reason I think.

“He has behaved really well and he’s a good player.

“But sometimes in this sport the contract is going out and people go in other directions.

“So that’s what it is.”

Meanwhile, Aberdeen will attempt to land a major blow in the race to finish third in the Premiership when facing Dundee United on Sunday.

The New Firm derby will be key to the fight for a third placed finish which brings a Europa League second qualifying round spot.

High stakes New Firm derby looming

Aberdeen currently hold third place but are only one point ahead of Dundee United.

Thelin said: “It’s an important game as there are some teams in there in quite an open race.

“We’re going to focus on our things as we know what we need to do.

“There are 10 games left in the league so every game is going to be so, so important.

“That is good.

“Against Dundee United we have played two difficult games.

“In the first we won in the last minutes and they won 1-0 in the last minutes.

“So it’s been two tight games and it’s going to be the same on Sunday.

“We have to show our best side and I think we can do more now in the way we approach the game in an attacking sense.

“But also keep solid in the defence.”

Aberdeen will bid to bounce back from a heavy 5-1 loss to Premiership leaders Celtic at Parkhead on Tuesday.

A revival in form that had hit three straight wins was derailed by the loss to Celtic.

Thelin sees positives despite heavy loss to Celtic

Despite that setback Thelin sees positive signs the Reds are back on track.

He said: “I know we lost 5-1 but there were actually some positive things inside the game.

“How we approached the game and how we arrived at scoring chances and opportunities.

“We didn’t always get the shot always, but we were there in quite good spaces inside the box.

“Then, of course, we have the other end because how we defend also has to be better in some parts.

“But the last month, the last four or five games, we see signals that we are more stable, and more clear.

“I think we are in a good spot right now and we have to keep pushing from here.”