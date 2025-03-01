Shayden Morris explains his ‘beautiful’ Aberdeen redemption journey with the support of his family

Winger Shayden Morris insists his Aberdeen redemption is a “beautiful” story and has thanked his family for helping him at every step.

Morris is now a firm fans’ favourite to the extent the Red Army chant a song for the 23-year-old playmaker whenever he is in action.

However it was a tough road to get there as Morris, signed in summer 2022, suffered a number of injury setbacks early in his Pittodrie career.

He was also sent home to rest for two weeks by interim boss Neil Warnock in the aftermath of a 3-3 draw with Motherwell in February last year.

Morris was substituted off in the first half of that game, where he was played out of position by Warnock, with the Dons 3-0 down.

The redemption of Shayden Morris

The winger, who is in contention to face Dundee United on Sunday, has rejuvenated his career and the support of his mother Claudette and his family has been key.

Morris said: “It’s not like I’ve just come in and it’s been smooth.

“So to go down and then all the way up with the fans has been a good journey.

“I went home (after Motherwell loss) and probably needed that time to reset, looking back at it.

“It’s probably one of the best things that’s happened, learning from that and learning about myself.

“I feel like I’ve grown.

“My family said we are here now and we’ll be there when you come back.

“For it to be still at Aberdeen, where I’ve come back, has been a beautiful journey.”

Morris’ mum was at the 1-0 win against Kilmarnock, accompanied by his two aunts.

Family see fans’ affection for Morris

The former Fleetwood playmaker took them for a tour of the Granite City and out to eat.

It was then his family saw the affection the Red Army have for the winger.

Morris said: “My mum was at the Kilmarnock game.

“She came up with her two sisters so she was buzzing.

“My mum gets up to a game maybe once every couple of weeks and tries to come with my brother and my dad.

“It was the first time her sisters had come up so they were just exploring the city, going to a couple of restaurants and walking around.

“I took them to Duncano’s and the Turkish restaurant on the beach.

“It was very nice and after the win as well, it was good vibes.

“And then all the good things, like walking around the city with the fans coming up to me and loads of pictures.

“They were like, is this the same Shayden?

“The same baby Shayden.”

Fans’ song lifts and inspires winger

Morris is grateful to the Aberdeen supporters for embracing him and singing a song in his honour.

He said: “I love that song.

“For a couple of months now every game I’ve come on I’ve heard it and it’s an extra boost going into the match.

“To have them on my side, it’s a really good feeling.”

Morris came off the bench at Parkhead and made an immediate attacking impact in the 5-1 loss to Celtic on Tuesday.

He netted in the dying minutes to make it 4-1 and prevent Celtic becoming the first club to go 10 Premiership home league games without conceding.

Morris has now scored against both Old Firm clubs this season, having scored the winner in the 2-1 win against Rangers at Pittodrie.

Winger targeting a regular Dons start

However he is still fighting to get a regular start.

Morris said: “I have four goals and nine assists now and am hoping to keep building on that to keep adding stats to my numbers until the end of the season.

“Of course I want to start and that is what I’m working towards now.

“That is my main goal but I’m just happy to help the team.

“We are not letting the Celtic defeat define us because we felt the momentum coming back in the last few games.

“When you look at the Celtic result it is not great but there are positives to take from it.

“The main thing is we are getting into goal-scoring chances but not taking them.

“We are not going to let that game hurt us in any way.”