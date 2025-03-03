Paul Third: Can Jimmy Thelin make believers out of Aberdeen?

His first season in Scottish football is entering the home stretch but already there has been so much to learn from Jimmy Thelin’s debut campaign as Aberdeen manager.

His reputation in Sweden was excellent but, bar a variety of talking heads giving their insight into his club Elfsborg and Thelin’s headline-grabbing description of himself as a ‘football vampire’ the jury remained very much out on the new Dons boss.

How will he adapt to Scottish football? Will his measured, calculated, almost philosophical approach work at Pittodrie?

As we enter March and with his team fighting for a return to Europe and a return to Hampden for a second cup semi-final this season, there is a strong argument Thelin’s methods have worked.

Yet there will be many who will ponder what might have been once the season ends in May.

Thelin’s faith in his approach remains steadfast

The mid-season collapse – and there really is no other word which suits here – has left the Dons from riding high in second place to being destined for a four-way fight for third place after the split.

That the Dons are still in the mix is testament to the stunning start to the season the team made under their new manager, and it should be remembered while fans were getting justifiably excited, Thelin remained a picture of calm.

As the points were racked up week after week from August to November, the phrase ‘stay humble’ was uttered so many times it almost became a punchline.

Similarly, while game after game passed by without an Aberdeen win, Thelin never panicked.

The course of action has been simple with Thelin tweaking his squad and bringing in players he believes can deliver the brand of football he wants.

That is perhaps the biggest difference from the Aberdeen manager and those who have come before him in recent years.

How Dons boss’ approach differs from predecessors

Barry Robson drew the ire of many Dons fans for stating his side had no right to go to Glasgow and expect to run the whole game following the League Cup final defeat by Rangers at Hampden in 2023.

Considering the comment came after he had also guided the Dons to a 15-0 aggregate deficit on his three visits to Celtic Park as Dons boss then you can see why some fans may take exception.

Jim Goodwin’s ultra-cautious approach at home in a 1-0 defeat by Celtic in December 2022 was also met by many with disdain, borne out of frustration at seeing their side muster just two attempts on goal to the Hoops’ 33.

Thelin’s approach has been different. A 2-2 draw at the champions in October was followed by a chastening 6-0 League Cup semi-final loss.

A narrow 1-0 home defeat and Tuesday’s 5-1 loss at Celtic Park completes the record to date against the Hoops.

The Hampden hammering was a day where Celtic hit top gear and Aberdeen’s tank looked utterly drained.

But the other three games have been competitive. Even the 5-1 defeat saw Aberdeen create four excellent chances, two of them when the game was goalless.

Latest Hoops loss has only strengthened Thelin’s resolve

Thelin was frustrated to be on the end of another heavy defeat but he made no apologies for not shutting up shop.

His approach was different but the end result was the same in Glasgow.

But, if anything, the manner of the loss has reinforced the work which needs to be done for Thelin, the only manager to see his side score at Celtic Park in the league all season, but also shows he has his team playing the way he wants.

Speaking after the midweek loss Thelin said: “When you’re facing them in Glasgow you have to also believe in what you’re doing.

“How can you otherwise grow in the way you want to grow if you don’t challenge yourself?

“We will learn from this, and we have to grow. I really believe we’re going to do that.”

Growth can be painful, that much is clear, but as far as the Aberdeen manager is concerned there will be no other way – and the man is not for turning.

Time will tell if he can turn his team into believers too.