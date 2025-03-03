Aberdeen fan view: The worrying defensive trend continues

Philosophy is all well and good. But there are places in this world where the harsh nature of bloody-clawed reality does not allow for such high-minded considerations.

Worryingly for Aberdeen, the wild jungle of a Scottish Premiership penalty box is one such area, where too much solid mass gathers for events to be bent to any metaphysical will.

The Dons have sunk much money into remodelling their defence in the winter window, and all are tidy footballers in their own right. Comfortable in possession, these are not individuals who will be stressed by Jimmy Thelin’s requirement that they play out from the back.

But in these parts, where matter usually prevails over mind, the ability to repel cross balls remains the most important quality a defence can possess, so the Reds’ vulnerability to that time-honoured tactic is a major issue.

Since the beginning of February, the refaced back line has conceded six goals from crosses in six games, and while it is not a new problem, nor is it one which shows any signs of being salved.

True, not all goals are directly the fault of defenders – especially those shipped at set pieces – but with three-quarters of the back four and its goalkeeper enlisted for the long term it is imperative Thelin finds a way of getting deliveries into his side’s box whacked out of the danger zone, however unappealing to delicate sensibilities that may be. There will not always be a bailout offered at the other end.

In that regard, if Kevin Nisbet was a lone voice bellowing his personal relief when last he scored here, it echoed thousands-fold around Pittodrie yesterday.

In the right place at the right time, these were the sort of goals for which he was signed. Their significance may resonate for weeks to come.