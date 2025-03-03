Aberdeen fan view: The worrying defensive trend continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: The worrying defensive trend continues

Chris Crighton reflects on Aberdeen's 2-2 draw with Dundee United.

Aberdeen's Jack Mackenzie and Dundee United's Ryan Strain in action. Image: SNS.
By Chris Crighton

Philosophy is all well and good. But there are places in this world where the harsh nature of bloody-clawed reality does not allow for such high-minded considerations.

Worryingly for Aberdeen, the wild jungle of a Scottish Premiership penalty box is one such area, where too much solid mass gathers for events to be bent to any metaphysical will.

The Dons have sunk much money into remodelling their defence in the winter window, and all are tidy footballers in their own right. Comfortable in possession, these are not individuals who will be stressed by Jimmy Thelin’s requirement that they play out from the back.

But in these parts, where matter usually prevails over mind, the ability to repel cross balls remains the most important quality a defence can possess, so the Reds’ vulnerability to that time-honoured tactic is a major issue.

Since the beginning of February, the refaced back line has conceded six goals from crosses in six games, and while it is not a new problem, nor is it one which shows any signs of being salved.

Dundee United’s Vicko Sevelj scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

True, not all goals are directly the fault of defenders – especially those shipped at set pieces – but with three-quarters of the back four and its goalkeeper enlisted for the long term it is imperative Thelin finds a way of getting deliveries into his side’s box whacked out of the danger zone, however unappealing to delicate sensibilities that may be. There will not always be a bailout offered at the other end.

In that regard, if Kevin Nisbet was a lone voice bellowing his personal relief when last he scored here, it echoed thousands-fold around Pittodrie yesterday.

In the right place at the right time, these were the sort of goals for which he was signed. Their significance may resonate for weeks to come.

Conversation