Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals why Kevin Nisbet has hit scoring form

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has revealed Kevin Nisbet packed in extra training sessions and gym work in a bid to rediscover his scoring form.

Scotland international striker Nisbet netted a dramatic late double to salvage a 2-2 draw against Dundee United on Sunday.

That brace took the on-loan Millwall attacker’s scoring tally to four goals in the last five games in all competitions.

Nisbet had previously experienced a scoring drought with only one goal in the previous 13 matches from November to January.

Thelin revealed the 27-year-old has even been busting a gut at Cormack Park… including on his scheduled days off.

Nisbet working extra on his days off

The Reds gaffer is delighted this graft has paid off by honing Nisbet’s scoring instincts as the battle to finish third in the Premiership hots up.

He said: “Kevin has worked hard in the gym and on the training pitch.

“He is doing extra on days off.

“Kevin is pushing harder and is trying to get more and more sharper.

“When a player is pushing so hard to get better it is really nice to see that pay off on the pitch.

“You can see his development since arriving and there is a lot of hard work behind that.

“That mentality is shown by Kevin on the training pitch and he’s getting the results in games from that.

“I can see the work he has put in to get that form on the pitch and I’m really proud of his journey.”

Nisbet was secured on a season-long loan from Millwall last summer and made an immediate impact with four goals in his first five games.

However, the goals dried up… until now.

Nisbet netted a superb strike from the edge of the box in the 75th minute to make it 2-1 against Dundee United at Pittodrie.

Thelin calls for goals to be spread out

He then fired home a leveller in the 91st minute to secure a point which could be pivotal in the bid to finish third.

Thelin said: “The goals are one thing but he is also contributing in build-ups and working hard over the pitch.

“It is good to see how connected Kevin is with the team.

“I’m happy with what he is showing right now.”

Despite the dramatic late comeback in the New Firm derby, the Dons were toppled off third spot by Hibs at the weekend.

The Easter Road club now hold third place – which is rewarded with a second qualifying round spot for the Europa League.

Thelin’s Reds sit fourth, one point behind Hibs, who also have a 12-goal advantage.

Striker Nisbet’s quality inside the box

Pittodrie gaffer Thelin wants more players to follow Nisbet’s lead by stepping up to deliver goals in the bid for third.

He said: “Kevin has a quality and calmness inside the box.

“It is always good to have him in the box when the ball arrives in there.

“However, we want everyone to contribute goals.”

Nisbet, a £2m signing from Hibs in 2023, is contracted to Millwall until summer 2026.

The striker’s form early in the season at Pittodrie propelled him back into the Scotland squad.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke called Nisbet up for the Nations League games against Croatia and Portugal in October 2024, though Nisbet did not get game-time in those matches.

The loan striker’s last appearance for Scotland was in a 2-0 victory over Georgia at Hampden in June 2023.

Capped 11 times, Nisbet played in all three of Scotland’s group games at the Euro finals in 2021 – against Croatia, Czech Republic and England.

Could Nisbet earn a Scotland call-up?

However, he missed out on Euro 2024 in Germany last summer as he had only recently returned from injury.

Scotland look set to be without Birmingham City striker Lyndon Dykes for the crucial UEFA Nations League play-off double header with Greece this month.

Dykes suffered a calf injury during an English League One clash at Reading on Saturday.

Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland has only netted four times this season – with Nisbet on nine.

Could Scotland boss Clarke call up Nisbet for the high stakes clash with Greece?

Thelin said: “I’m not the decision-maker of that, but I’m happy with what he’s performing right now.

“And that’s all I can say.”