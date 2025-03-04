Willie Miller: Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen strategy starting to shine through again

There are signs Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin’s forward-thinking, attacking style of play is beginning to shine through again.

I enjoy Thelin’s approach to how the game should be played and it was certainly on show in the second half of the 2-2 draw with Dundee United.

Aberdeen battled back from 2-0 down at half-time and completely dominated after the break.

Now the target is to produce that second half level for 90 minutes – and do it consistently.

In the time I have been in the game at Aberdeen as player, manager or director, standards had been set as a club of how to play.

I don’t care who comes to Pittodrie, it should never be five across the back, not coming out of your penalty box and hoping you can hit on the break.

I hear former players of Celtic and Rangers say you must handle the expectations of the Old Firm.

Aberdeen have to lay down their own expectations.

Thelin setting Aberdeen expectations

I’m not suggesting the Dons go back in time to the Eighties, but they should have expectations and I feel Thelin is bringing that to the club.

He is doing that with the forward-thinking style of play he adopts, although he needs more time for it to fully be imbedded.

The frustration is that it is coming in patches as Aberdeen are inconsistent and struggle to deliver a 90-minute performance.

That was the case against Dundee United when they had plenty of the ball in the first-half but creativity was sorely lacking.

The Dons got into good positions in that opening 45 minutes, but didn’t deliver the quality of cross required.

Return to scoring form of Nisbet

There are players with good energy and pace who are direct.

Manager Thelin clearly wants them to push forward quickly, but there is also a time when you have to slow down a little.

When you have to put your foot on the ball and think about where best to deliver the ball.

Aberdeen didn’t get a shot on target until Kevin Nisbet‘s first goal in the 75th minute.

Nisbet took his first goal fantastically well and that is the quality we have seen from the Scotland international striker in the past.

We didn’t witness that in the first half, but when that goal went in, you could see Nisbet come to life.

After that goal, the on-loan Millwall striker started encouraging his team-mates and engaging with the fans.

Nisbet’s confidence grew after goal

Strikers are about confidence and when they are not hitting the back of the net, they tend to not get into the positions they should be in the box.

Strikers need to sniff out where they should be and that’s what Nisbet did for the dramatic leveller in the 91st minute.

Nisbet undoubtedly has a scoring instinct, and if he can keep that going, it should be a positive end to the season.

There is still plenty to play for with third spot in the Premiership and the Dons are in the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup.

With Nisbet rediscovering his scoring form, things are looking a lot more rosy now as a striker can rejuvenate a team.

If you have a striker you know is a predator in the box who can score, what a difference that makes to the rest of the team.

Frustratingly both Dundee United goals came from dead-ball situations and Aberdeen had to be better organised with better communication.

Defensive frailty for United’s goals

There is some work required there by the Dons to ensure that problem is minimised.

It is a new defence put together during the January transfer window, but that excuse cannot continue and the communication has to be better.

Aberdeen did well to battle back from 2-0 down at half-time because it is not easy to do that.

There was a good synergy between the fans and the team in the second half.

That comes about because the supporters could see the effort, drive and determination was there.