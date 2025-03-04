Willie Miller: Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen strategy starting to shine through again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Willie Miller: Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen strategy starting to shine through again

Aberdeen legend Miller also discusses the return to goalscoring form of striker Kevin Nisbet and the need for the new-look defence to communicate better.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin directs his team from the dugout during the 2-2 draw with Dundee United at Pittodrie:
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 2-2 draw with Dundee United at Pittodrie: Image SNS
By Willie Miller

There are signs Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin’s forward-thinking, attacking style of play is beginning to shine through again.

I enjoy Thelin’s approach to how the game should be played and it was certainly on show in the second half of the 2-2 draw with Dundee United.

Aberdeen battled back from 2-0 down at half-time and completely dominated after the break.

Now the target is to produce that second half level for 90 minutes – and do it consistently.

In the time I have been in the game at Aberdeen as player, manager or director, standards had been set as a club of how to play.

Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet celebrates scoring to make it 2-2 against Dundee United at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet (right) celebrates scoring to make it 2-2 against Dundee United at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

I don’t care who comes to Pittodrie, it should never be five across the back, not coming out of your penalty box and hoping you can hit on the break.

I hear former players of Celtic and Rangers say you must handle the expectations of the Old Firm.

Aberdeen have to lay down their own expectations.

Thelin setting Aberdeen expectations

I’m not suggesting the Dons go back in time to the Eighties, but they should have expectations and I feel Thelin is bringing that to the club.

He is doing that with the forward-thinking style of play he adopts, although he needs more time for it to fully be imbedded.

Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet scores to make it 2-2 against Dundee United.
Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet scores to make it 2-2 against Dundee United. Image: Shutterstock

The frustration is that it is coming in patches as Aberdeen are inconsistent and struggle to deliver a 90-minute performance.

That was the case against Dundee United when they had plenty of the ball in the first-half but creativity was sorely lacking.

The Dons got into good positions in that opening 45 minutes, but didn’t deliver the quality of cross required.

Return to scoring form of Nisbet

There are players with good energy and pace who are direct.

Manager Thelin clearly wants them to push forward quickly, but there is also a time when you have to slow down a little.

When you have to put your foot on the ball and think about where best to deliver the ball.

Aberdeen didn’t get a shot on target until Kevin Nisbet‘s first goal in the 75th minute.

Nisbet took his first goal fantastically well and that is the quality we have seen from the Scotland international striker in the past.

We didn’t witness that in the first half, but when that goal went in, you could see Nisbet come to life.

After that goal, the on-loan Millwall striker started encouraging his team-mates and engaging with the fans.

Nisbet’s confidence grew after goal

Strikers are about confidence and when they are not hitting the back of the net, they tend to not get into the positions they should be in the box.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1 against Dundee United.
Aberdeen’s Kevin Nisbet celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1 against Dundee United. Image: SNS.

Strikers need to sniff out where they should be and that’s what Nisbet did for the dramatic leveller in the 91st minute.

Nisbet undoubtedly has a scoring instinct, and if he can keep that going, it should be a positive end to the season.

There is still plenty to play for with third spot in the Premiership and the Dons are in the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup.

With Nisbet rediscovering his scoring form, things are looking a lot more rosy now as a striker can rejuvenate a team.

If you have a striker you know is a predator in the box who can score, what a difference that makes to the rest of the team.

Dundee United's Sam Dalby celebrates with teammates after scoring to make it 2-0 against Aberdeen.
Dundee United’s Sam Dalby celebrates with teammates after scoring to make it 2-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

Frustratingly both Dundee United goals came from dead-ball situations and Aberdeen had to be better organised with better communication.

Defensive frailty for United’s goals

There is some work required there by the Dons to ensure that problem is minimised.

It is a new defence put together during the January transfer window, but that excuse cannot continue and the communication has to be better.

Aberdeen did well to battle back from 2-0 down at half-time because it is not easy to do that.

There was a good synergy between the fans and the team in the second half.

That comes about because the supporters could see the effort, drive and determination was there.

