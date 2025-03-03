Loan watch: Aberdeen defender Richard Jensen plays first game for Vejle in FIVE months – with double-calamity for Viborg goal

Loaned-out Aberdeen centre-half Richard Jensen played his first game for almost FIVE months on Sunday, but it ended in a 3-1 defeat.

Centre-half Jensen, 28, was drafted in to Danish Superliga strugglers Vejle Boldklub’s starting XI at Viborg by joint-boss Johnny Molby due to first-choice Stefan Velkov’s suspension, playing 90 minutes during what was his first appearance since October 4’s 2-2 draw with Aalborg (a game Jensen scored in).

Jensen dropped out of the picture at Vejle in the six league matches before Denmark’s three-month-long winter break, remaining frozen out during the return win at Silkeborg and then subsequent draw with Brondby.

However, he was deployed in his favoured left centre-half position at the weekend.

Jensen’s inclusion did not prevent rock-bottom, relegation-threatened Vejle conceding three first half goals to all-but-end the fixture as a contest.

The Finn also played a role in Justin Lonwijk’s second for Viborg – Jensen slipping as he tried to cut out the attacker’s initial cross, before effectively laying off the scorer with a desperate attempt to head the ball away from danger while lying prone on the turf at Viborg Stadion.

Jensen was also bamboozled by Serginho’s dancing feet on his wrong side in the immediate build-up to the third goal.

In the aftermath of the game, Vejle co-head coach Molby – whose side are a point behind Lyngby at the foot of the Danish top-flight – said: “We are too nice defensively, and Viborg exploit that coldly and cynically.”

Jensen contracted to Aberdeen until next summer

Jensen was signed by Aberdeen in summer 2023 after the Dons paid Polish outfit Gornik Zabrze £400,000 for the stopper’s services, and he is still contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2026.

The Finland international played 35 times in all competitions for Aberdeen last season – including in Europa Conference League group matches against Eintracht Frankfurt, PAOK and boyhood club HJK Helsinki.

But his only game-time under current Dons boss Jimmy Thelin this season, prior to being sent out on loan, came late in the Premier Sports Cup group victory over East Kilbride.

Meanwhile, there were some positives for Aberdeen’s other loaned-out players over the weekend.

Adam Emslie, 19, back at League One Cove Rangers following a brief Reds recall, netted yet another goal early in Cove’s eventual 2-1 loss at Alloa Athletic.

Emslie’s fellow Aberdeen youngsters Findlay Marshall and Dylan Lobban also played the full 90 minutes for Cove.

In the Championship, Ryan Duncan, 21, teed up Nikola Ujdur’s closing goal in Queen’s Park’s 4-0 win at Raith Rovers.