Loan watch: Aberdeen defender Richard Jensen plays first game for Vejle in FIVE months – with double-calamity for Viborg goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Loan watch: Aberdeen defender Richard Jensen plays first game for Vejle in FIVE months – with double-calamity for Viborg goal

Aberdeen's Jensen has been frozen out at loan club Vejle, but came in from the cold on Sunday... however, it was a bruising afternoon.

By Ryan Cryle
Aberdeen loanee Richard Jensen training with Danish Superliga side Vejle Boldklub.
Aberdeen loanee Richard Jensen training with Danish Superliga side Vejle Boldklub. Image: Daniel Abedeny/Vejle Boldklub.

Loaned-out Aberdeen centre-half Richard Jensen played his first game for almost FIVE months on Sunday, but it ended in a 3-1 defeat.

Centre-half Jensen, 28, was drafted in to Danish Superliga strugglers Vejle Boldklub’s starting XI at Viborg by joint-boss Johnny Molby due to first-choice Stefan Velkov’s suspension, playing 90 minutes during what was his first appearance since October 4’s 2-2 draw with Aalborg (a game Jensen scored in).

Jensen dropped out of the picture at Vejle in the six league matches before Denmark’s three-month-long winter break, remaining frozen out during the return win at Silkeborg and then subsequent draw with Brondby.

However, he was deployed in his favoured left centre-half position at the weekend.

Jensen’s inclusion did not prevent rock-bottom, relegation-threatened Vejle conceding three first half goals to all-but-end the fixture as a contest.

The Finn also played a role in Justin Lonwijk’s second for Viborg – Jensen slipping as he tried to cut out the attacker’s initial cross, before effectively laying off the scorer with a desperate attempt to head the ball away from danger while lying prone on the turf at Viborg Stadion.

Jensen was also bamboozled by Serginho’s dancing feet on his wrong side in the immediate build-up to the third goal.

In the aftermath of the game, Vejle co-head coach Molby – whose side are a point behind Lyngby at the foot of the Danish top-flight – said: “We are too nice defensively, and Viborg exploit that coldly and cynically.”

Jensen contracted to Aberdeen until next summer

Jensen was signed by Aberdeen in summer 2023 after the Dons paid Polish outfit Gornik Zabrze £400,000 for the stopper’s services, and he is still contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2026.

The Finland international played 35 times in all competitions for Aberdeen last season – including in Europa Conference League group matches against Eintracht Frankfurt, PAOK and boyhood club HJK Helsinki.

But his only game-time under current Dons boss Jimmy Thelin this season, prior to being sent out on loan, came late in the Premier Sports Cup group victory over East Kilbride.

Meanwhile, there were some positives for Aberdeen’s other loaned-out players over the weekend.

Adam Emslie, 19, back at League One Cove Rangers following a brief Reds recall, netted yet another goal early in Cove’s eventual 2-1 loss at Alloa Athletic.

Emslie’s fellow Aberdeen youngsters Findlay Marshall and Dylan Lobban also played the full 90 minutes for Cove.

In the Championship, Ryan Duncan, 21, teed up Nikola Ujdur’s closing goal in Queen’s Park’s 4-0 win at Raith Rovers.

Conversation