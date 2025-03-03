Duncan Shearer: Can Jimmy Thelin get more out of Shayden Morris as a starter at Aberdeen?

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin must figure out a way to get the best out of Shayden Morris from the start of matches.

The Dons winger – not for the first time this season – was the catalyst for his side’s comeback after coming off the bench to help Aberdeen rally from 2-0 down to earn a point against Dundee United at Pittodrie.

I’m a big fan of Morris. He is direct and has terrific pace, and there’s a genuine buzz whenever he gets on the ball, as people believe he is going to make something happen.

In short, he gets fans off their seats and strikes fear into opposition defenders.

But the Morris who starts games for Aberdeen has not had the same impact.

I don’t know why that is, but it is clear his manager is not convinced he can rely on the speedy winger right from kick-off.

However, as he showed on Sunday with his cameo off the bench against the Tangerines, there is no better player at Pittodrie when it comes to making an impact and changing a game than the former Fleetwood Town man.

Nisbet needs service

I’m sure Kevin Nisbet would agree – the on-loan Millwall man went from being little more than a bystander to someone who finally had chances to feed off following Morris’ introduction.

I look at Nisbet and see a player who is still finding his way back to being the player who broke into the Scotland team after suffering injury problems.

But there is little doubt, as he showed with his double against United, if you can get the ball to Nisbet, he can still put it in the net.

His second goal in particular was excellent – he adjusted his feet quickly before firing home the equaliser.

If we didn’t know already we do now… get the man the service and he will score!

Aberdeen defence still a concern

The fightback from 2-0 down for a point ensured Dons boss Thelin was the happier of the two managers at full-time, but they still need to be better defensively.

The two goals Aberdeen conceded were so poor, and, but for a tight offside call, the Reds were fortunate not to be 3-0 behind at the break.

It beggars belief how much Aberdeen struggled with balls into the box on Sunday and it’s not a new phenomenon – it has been a problem for months.

The biggest issue is it left the Dons needing to score three goals to win a game at home.

That’s fine -if the goals are flowing as they were earlier in the season… but that’s not the case now.

Dons must channel positives into cup quarter-final

Sunday was a mixed bag for sure for Aberdeen, but they have to take the positives which were the fightback, Morris’ performance and Nisbet’s two goals into Saturday’s Scottish Cup quarter-final against Queen’s Park.

I know the Spiders pulled off a huge shock by beating rangers at Ibrox in the last round, but Aberdeen have the most favourable draw of the eight teams left in the competition.

Callum Davidson’s side showed the threat they have with an impressive win at Raith Rovers on Saturday, but this is a huge chance for Aberdeen to get back to Hampden.

It’s been 35 years since Brian Irvine fired the Dons to cup glory and an Aberdeen Scottish Cup win is long overdue.

Rangers are out of the way, so one big obstacle has been removed.

Let’s see if Thelin’s Reds can rise to the task.

Table doesn’t lie for Ross County

Whatever happens, this has been a season of improvement for Ross County.

The Staggies’ 1-0 win against Kilmarnock on Saturday took them to 35 points from 29 games, matching their total from last season in the Scottish Premiership.

Don Cowie has done a terrific job and his side are two points off a top-six spot with four games to play.

With so many teams in the mix, anything could happen in the next four games, but just being involved represents a step in the right direction after the drama of needing to win a play-off to stay up in the past two years.

Everyone is playing their part, but the standout performers for me on Saturday were Akil Wright, Noah Chilvers and Kieran Phillips.

Wright put in a tremendous shift wide right, while Chilvers has been in great form for several weeks. Phillips also capped a hard-working display with a good finish in a game where County had to stand firm under strong Killie pressure.

The win means County are 10 points clear of bottom club St Johnstone and seven ahead of second-bottom Dundee.

If they do end up in the bottom six and still have that advantage for the post-split fixtures, then I’m confident there will be no fears of a third relegation play-off in a row in May.

Longstaff injury a blow for Caley Thistle

I’m keeping my fingers cross Luis Longstaff’s injury is not a serious one for Caley Thistle.

The winger limped off in the 39th minute of his side’s 1-1 draw with Montrose at Caledonian Stadium on Saturday with a hamstring injury.

I’ve seen a lot of him this season and he’s matured into a key player for boss Scott Kellacher after being given license to roam and take players on.

He has played with the shackles off and impressed, and the last thing Caley Thistle can afford is to lose key players when they already have such a thin squad.

Scott will be frustrated not to take all three points and pull the Gable Endies into the fight to avoid the play-offs at the bottom of League One.

But with a huge month ahead, Caley Jags have a chance to move up the table.

On Saturday, they travel to bottom club Dumbarton knowing a win will surely put the remote chance of being relegated automatically to bed.

Following that are three home games in a row against Stenhousemuir, Annan and Alloa. A strong showing in those games and Caley Jags will be well on their way to securing their League One survival.