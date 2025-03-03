Aberdeen defender Alexander Jensen pinpoints key problem to be fixed in race to finish third

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen defender Alexander Jensen pinpoints key problem to be fixed in race to finish third

January signing Jensen is fired up for the fight to finish third in the Premiership - and progress in the Scottish Cup - but warns one aspect of Aberdeen's play must improve.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen full-back Alexander Jensen during the 2-2 draw with Dundee United at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen full-back Alexander Jensen during the 2-2 draw with Dundee United at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

Defender Alexander Jensen has warned Aberdeen must make possession count in the race to finish third in the Premiership.

The Dons had to battle back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw against Dundee United – despite having 72.6% of possession.

That figure rose to 78.9% in the second half as Aberdeen fought back from a two-goal deficit at half-time to salvage a draw in the New Firm derby.

Despite dominating the ball, the Dons did not register a shot on target until Kevin Nisbet scored to make it 2-1 in the 75th minute.

Scotland international striker Nisbet’s dramatic 91st-minute leveller was the Dons’ second shot on target.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin directs his team from the dugout during the 2-2 draw with Dundee United at Pittodrie:
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 2-2 draw with Dundee United at Pittodrie: Image SNS.

January transfer window signing Jensen accepts Aberdeen must be more ruthless when dominating play.

He said: “We had all the possession and kept attacking, but we only hit the target twice.

“We have to get more out of possession and keep growing and pushing as a team.

“We have to get the ball inside the box more to create the best scoring opportunities.

“Then when we create the chances get the best out of them.

“I had many crosses – but some of them were not so good.

“You need that one good cross.”

Jensen delivered the decisive cross for Nisbet to fire home the dramatic late equaliser.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates after scoring to make it 2-2 against Dundee United at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Kevin Nisbet celebrates after scoring to make it 2-2 against Dundee United at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

On-loan Millwall striker Nisbet has netted four goals in the last five games in all competitions.

Nisbet will score from right delivery

Nisbet is now Aberdeen’s leading scorer this season on nine goals.

Full-back Jensen reckons if Nisbet receives the right delivery, he will score.

He said: “It was great for Kevin to get two goals as he is a great player.

“We just have to keep feeding him with balls and he will keep scoring.

“He has real quality and keeps working and playing the patterns when we have possession in how we want to cross and create chances.

“That’s something we keep learning.

“When a lot of new players come in, we have to find our connection and we are on the right path with that.”

Jensen was secured from Swedish Allsvenskan club Brommapojkarna for £545,000 on a four-year contract.

The 23-year-old was signed as part of a winter window defensive rebuild.

Aberdeen striker.Kevin Nisbet and Alexander Jensen (right) applaud fans after the 2-2 draw with Dundee United at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen striker.Kevin Nisbet and Alexander Jensen (right) applaud fans after the 2-2 draw with Dundee United at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen also splashed £600,000 to land centre-back Kristers Tobers from Swiss club Grasshoppers.

Jensen hails Dons’ battling character

Centre-back Mats Knoester was signed on a permanent deal following his exit from Hungarian club Ferencvaros.

Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Alfie Dorrington was also secured on loan until the end of the season.

Yet still the Dons were defensively vulnerable in the first half against Dundee United – with both goals conceded from corners.

Jensen said: “It is so frustrating to feel you are coming good in a game and have control then suddenly it is 1-0 and then 2-0. It was a mountain to climb.

“But we showed great character to come back and didn’t give up and kept pushing.

“It was a great second half where we showed our team spirit.

“We know that if we go behind we can keep fighting for the 90 minutes.

“The crowd was also amazing as they helped us go forward to score the first and second goals.

“There is a really great squad and competition because we have players who can come on and change a game.

“The most important thing is we keep pushing to have better performances.

“Sometimes you win, sometimes you draw or lose.

“You just have to keep improving so that we do everything better then we will see what the result is.”

Next up for Aberdeen is a Scottish Cup quarter-final clash against Queen’s Park at Pittodrie on Saturday.

‘If we win three games, we have a trophy’

Championship  Queen’s Park have already served notice of their danger by knocking out Rangers with a shock 1-0 win at Ibrox in the previous round.

Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet celebrates scoring to make it 2-2 against Dundee United at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet (right) celebrates scoring to make it 2-2 against Dundee United at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen edged past Queen’s Park in the League Cup last-16 earlier this season, but it took a goal in time added on from Topi Keskinen to secure a 1-0 win.

Jensen is focused on securing cup success in his debut season at Pittodrie.

He said: “It is a great opportunity as there is a trophy to play for.

“I didn’t watch their game against Rangers, but I know they won 1-0.

“This is a chance to get to Hampden and we won’t take any team lightly

“I haven’t got as far as a semi-final in a cup, so it would be a massive experience for me if we could get that far.

“If we win three games, we have a trophy.

“It is the game of the season for them in the cup.

“If you lose, you are out, so we have to be 100% ready.”

Conversation