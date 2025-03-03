Aberdeen defender Alexander Jensen pinpoints key problem to be fixed in race to finish third

Defender Alexander Jensen has warned Aberdeen must make possession count in the race to finish third in the Premiership.

The Dons had to battle back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw against Dundee United – despite having 72.6% of possession.

That figure rose to 78.9% in the second half as Aberdeen fought back from a two-goal deficit at half-time to salvage a draw in the New Firm derby.

Despite dominating the ball, the Dons did not register a shot on target until Kevin Nisbet scored to make it 2-1 in the 75th minute.

Scotland international striker Nisbet’s dramatic 91st-minute leveller was the Dons’ second shot on target.

January transfer window signing Jensen accepts Aberdeen must be more ruthless when dominating play.

He said: “We had all the possession and kept attacking, but we only hit the target twice.

“We have to get more out of possession and keep growing and pushing as a team.

“We have to get the ball inside the box more to create the best scoring opportunities.

“Then when we create the chances get the best out of them.

“I had many crosses – but some of them were not so good.

“You need that one good cross.”

Jensen delivered the decisive cross for Nisbet to fire home the dramatic late equaliser.

On-loan Millwall striker Nisbet has netted four goals in the last five games in all competitions.

Nisbet will score from right delivery

Nisbet is now Aberdeen’s leading scorer this season on nine goals.

Full-back Jensen reckons if Nisbet receives the right delivery, he will score.

He said: “It was great for Kevin to get two goals as he is a great player.

“We just have to keep feeding him with balls and he will keep scoring.

“He has real quality and keeps working and playing the patterns when we have possession in how we want to cross and create chances.

“That’s something we keep learning.

“When a lot of new players come in, we have to find our connection and we are on the right path with that.”

Jensen was secured from Swedish Allsvenskan club Brommapojkarna for £545,000 on a four-year contract.

The 23-year-old was signed as part of a winter window defensive rebuild.

Aberdeen also splashed £600,000 to land centre-back Kristers Tobers from Swiss club Grasshoppers.

Jensen hails Dons’ battling character

Centre-back Mats Knoester was signed on a permanent deal following his exit from Hungarian club Ferencvaros.

Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Alfie Dorrington was also secured on loan until the end of the season.

Yet still the Dons were defensively vulnerable in the first half against Dundee United – with both goals conceded from corners.

Jensen said: “It is so frustrating to feel you are coming good in a game and have control then suddenly it is 1-0 and then 2-0. It was a mountain to climb.

“But we showed great character to come back and didn’t give up and kept pushing.

“It was a great second half where we showed our team spirit.

“We know that if we go behind we can keep fighting for the 90 minutes.

“The crowd was also amazing as they helped us go forward to score the first and second goals.

“There is a really great squad and competition because we have players who can come on and change a game.

“The most important thing is we keep pushing to have better performances.

“Sometimes you win, sometimes you draw or lose.

“You just have to keep improving so that we do everything better then we will see what the result is.”

Next up for Aberdeen is a Scottish Cup quarter-final clash against Queen’s Park at Pittodrie on Saturday.

‘If we win three games, we have a trophy’

Championship Queen’s Park have already served notice of their danger by knocking out Rangers with a shock 1-0 win at Ibrox in the previous round.

Aberdeen edged past Queen’s Park in the League Cup last-16 earlier this season, but it took a goal in time added on from Topi Keskinen to secure a 1-0 win.

Jensen is focused on securing cup success in his debut season at Pittodrie.

He said: “It is a great opportunity as there is a trophy to play for.

“I didn’t watch their game against Rangers, but I know they won 1-0.

“This is a chance to get to Hampden and we won’t take any team lightly

“I haven’t got as far as a semi-final in a cup, so it would be a massive experience for me if we could get that far.

“If we win three games, we have a trophy.

“It is the game of the season for them in the cup.

“If you lose, you are out, so we have to be 100% ready.”