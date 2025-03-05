Sean Wallace: Why Aberdeen should move to sign Kevin Nisbet on a permanent contract

Aberdeen should move to sign on-loan striker Kevin Nisbet on a permanent long-term contract when the summer transfer window opens.

The Scotland international will only have a year left at Millwall as his deal expires in summer 2026.

Nisbet’s dramatic late double to secure a 2-2 draw with Dundee United took his goal tally to four goals in five games.

The 27-year-old has now scored nine goals this season – which isn’t a particularly impressive return.

However, it isn’t about how much Nisbet has previously scored this season, but what the striker can offer going forward that warrants the Dons offering a permanent deal.

Inconsistent loan for Nisbet… so far

There are definite signs Nisbet is rediscovering his scoring mojo and confidence.

His opening goal against Dundee United was impressive.

It was a superb first touch and clinical finish which required not only an instinctive eye for goal, but also the composure and talent to back it up.

Nisbet has had an inconsistent loan spell at Aberdeen, though.

Having started his Pittodrie career with three goals in his first five games, the striker then netted just once in 13 matches between November and February.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin revealed Nisbet has been busting a gut in extra training sessions and working on his days off to get his scoring prowess back.

It is paying off, as Nisbet looks sharp in front of goal and is also contributing much more outside the box in terms of link up play and defensive work.

Moments of quality from Nisbet

In the aftermath of his brace in the New Firm derby, Nisbet said he “feels great, fit and able to compete for 90 minutes now.”

There have been moments of class from Nisbet this season, such as the first goal against Dundee United.

There was also his sublime defence-splitting through-ball assist from deep for Vicente Besuijen in the 4-1 win against Dundee.

Yet Aberdeen have yet to see the best of a striker who is a proven goalscorer in the Scottish top-flight.

Nisbet netted 12 times for Hibs in the 2022-23 season before securing a £2million move to Millwall.

That is a decent return… and a fantastic return when the fact he was out injured for almost half that season until December is factored in.

Scotland call-up during Dons loan

Nisbet has also been capped 11 times for Scotland and played in all three of the Euro 2020 finals games – against England, Croatia and Czech Republic.

When arriving at Pittodrie in the summer, the attacker said he hoped the loan move to Aberdeen could push him back into Scotland contention.

He achieved that with a call-up to for Scotland”s Nations League games against Croatia and Portugal last October.

If the striker continues his scoring form, he could secure a recall to Clarke’s national squad for this month’s Nations League play-off against Greece.

Nisbet a proven Premiership scorer

Birmingham City striker Lyndon Dykes is set to miss that double-header, having picked up an injury at the weekend.

Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland has only scored four goals this season.

With Nisbet beginning to show his sharpness and form, moving to sign him on a permanent deal in the summer would be a positive move.

Aberdeen boss Thelin knows the striker can deliver goals.

Nisbet knows if he scores regularly for Aberdeen it will get him back into, and keep him in, the Scotland squad.

If Aberdeen finish third or fourth in the Premiership, they can also offer European action next term – which Millwall can’t.