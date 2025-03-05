Sean Wallace: Why Aberdeen should move to sign Kevin Nisbet on a permanent contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sean Wallace: Why Aberdeen should move to sign Kevin Nisbet on a permanent contract

On-loan Millwall striker Nisbet has scored four goals in the last five games, but is contracted to the English Championship club until summer 2026.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen should move to sign on-loan striker Kevin Nisbet on a permanent long-term contract when the summer transfer window opens.

The Scotland international will only have a year left at Millwall as his deal expires in summer 2026.

Nisbet’s dramatic late double to secure a 2-2 draw with Dundee United took his goal tally to four goals in five games.

The 27-year-old has now scored nine goals this season – which isn’t a particularly impressive return.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates after scoring to make it 2-2 against Dundee United at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
However, it isn’t about how much Nisbet has previously scored this season, but what the striker can offer going forward that warrants the Dons offering a permanent deal.

Inconsistent loan for Nisbet… so far

There are definite signs Nisbet is rediscovering his scoring mojo and confidence.

His opening goal against Dundee United was impressive.

It was a superb first touch and clinical finish which required not only an instinctive eye for goal, but also the composure and talent to back it up.

Nisbet has had an inconsistent loan spell at Aberdeen, though.

Having started his Pittodrie career with three goals in his first five games, the striker then netted just once in 13 matches between November and February.

Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet celebrates scoring to make it 2-2 against Dundee United at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin revealed Nisbet has been busting a gut in extra training sessions and working on his days off to get his scoring prowess back.

It is paying off, as Nisbet looks sharp in front of goal and is also contributing much more outside the box in terms of link up play and defensive work.

Moments of quality from Nisbet

In the aftermath of his brace in the New Firm derby, Nisbet said he “feels great, fit and able to compete for 90 minutes now.”

There have been moments of class from Nisbet this season, such as the first goal against Dundee United.

There was also his sublime defence-splitting through-ball assist from deep for Vicente Besuijen in the 4-1 win against Dundee.

Yet Aberdeen have yet to see the best of a striker who is a proven goalscorer in the Scottish top-flight.

Nisbet netted 12 times for Hibs in the 2022-23 season before securing a £2million move to Millwall.

That is a decent return… and a fantastic return when the fact he was out injured for almost half that season until December is factored in.

Scotland call-up during Dons loan

Nisbet has also been capped 11 times for Scotland and played in all three of the Euro 2020 finals games – against England, Croatia and Czech Republic.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates scoring to make it 3-0 against Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
When arriving at Pittodrie in the summer, the attacker said he hoped the loan move to Aberdeen could push him back into Scotland contention.

He achieved that with a call-up to for Scotland”s Nations League games against Croatia and Portugal last October.

If the striker continues his scoring form, he could secure a recall to Clarke’s national squad for this month’s Nations League play-off against Greece.

Nisbet a proven Premiership scorer

Birmingham City striker Lyndon Dykes is set to miss that double-header, having picked up an injury at the weekend.

Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland has only scored four goals this season.

With Nisbet beginning to show his sharpness and form, moving to sign him on a permanent deal in the summer would be a positive move.

Scotland's Kevin Nisbet during a training session. Image: PA
Aberdeen boss Thelin knows the striker can deliver goals.

Nisbet knows if he scores regularly for Aberdeen it will get him back into, and keep him in, the Scotland squad.

If Aberdeen finish third or fourth in the Premiership, they can also offer European action next term – which Millwall can’t.

 

