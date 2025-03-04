Winger Shayden Morris outlines Aberdeen’s drive to deliver trophy glory – having ‘misplaced’ runner-up medal

Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris reckons only winner’s medals count and is determined to secure one this season in the Scottish Cup.

Morris received a runner-up medal as part of the Dons side who lost the League Cup final to Rangers last season.

The 23-year-old admits he has no idea where the medal is, having “misplaced it”.

For Morris, a runner-up medal is a constant reminder of the disappointment of losing a final and the post-match judgement which follows.

Which is why this season he is determined to go one step further by lifting the Scottish Cup at Hampden to end the club’s 35-year drought in the competition.

Aberdeen have not won the Scottish Cup since 1990.

Morris ‘misplaces’ runners-up medal

Morris aims to take a step to ending the barren run when facing Championship Queen’s Park in the quarter-final at Pittodrie on Saturday.

He said: “Last season we narrowly lost the League Cup final against Rangers.

“We also played Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final (lost on penalties after 3-3 draw), which was a crazy game.

“I want to bring a trophy home this time, that’s my aim.

“My League Cup runner-up medal has disappeared.

“I don’t focus on runners-up medals and I think I misplaced it.

“If it was a winner’s medal, I would have it up framed – but a runner-up medal is just disappointment.

“You pick it up and then there is the judgment.

“We don’t want that again and this time we want to win.

“I got so close last season and feel like we can get back to that again. But we want to win the trophy – we want to bring something back for the fans this year.”

The Dons have a strong record against lower-league opposition in cup competition this season.

Winger will respect Queen’s Park

Aberdeen have won all eight of their cup ties against lower-league opposition this season, scoring 26 goals and conceding just once.

Queen’s Park are familiar opponents.

The Reds faced Queen’s Park earlier this season, winning 1-0 against the second tier club in the League Cup last 16 at Pittodrie in August.

Queen’s Park delivered a major shock when beating Rangers 1-0 at Ibrox in the previous round of the Scottish Cup.

Morris said: “This game is massive for us to try to get back to Hampden.

“It was a close game against Queen’s Park earlier this season.

“We saw the Rangers game against them, so we know it’s going to be a tough game.

“We will give them full respect as we know anything can happen in cups.

“However, we have shown our quality against a lot of teams this season.”

Aberdeen are currently fourth in the Premiership table, one point behind third-placed Hibs.

The Dons are bidding for success on two fronts under manager Jimmy Thelin – aiming for Scottish Cup glory and European qualification.

Embracing pressure of expectation

Finishing third in the Premiership secures a Europa League second qualifying round spot.

A fourth-placed finish is rewarded with a second qualifying round berth in the Conference League.

Morris said: “We are in a much better position than last season, so we will definitely take it.

“From now until the end of the season every game is a cup final for us.

“We will go into every game with full guns blazing.

“Aberdeen are a big team in Scotland which is a good type of pressure because we want to be in third place.

“We are dealing with that pressure well and are trying to get a win in every game to finish the season well.”

Former Don key in Morris’ career

Morris will reunite with a former mentor, and Aberdeen star, when facing Queen’s Park at the weekend.

Now Queen’s Park assistant manager, former Dons midfielder Barry Nicholson was first-team coach at Fleetwood Town when Morris played for the club.

Aberdeen signed Morris on a four-year contract from Fleetwood Town for an undisclosed fee in summer 2022.

Morris made 51 appearances for Fleetwood before his switch to Pittodrie.

Former Scotland international Nicholson, played for Aberdeen from 2005 to 2008, making more than 100 appearances.

Morris said: “Barry helped me a lot with transitioning into the first team.

“He was the first-team coach, but he was keeping an eye on the younger players.

“When he saw someone, he would try and progress them.

“Barry was really good with me.

“I spoke to him about coming up to Aberdeen and he said it would be a big step for me that would be really good.

“Now he’s up in Scotland as well, so I’m sure I’ll see him at the game which will be good.”