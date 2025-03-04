Winger Shayden Morris outlines Aberdeen’s drive to deliver trophy glory – having ‘misplaced’ runner-up medal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Winger Shayden Morris outlines Aberdeen’s drive to deliver trophy glory – having ‘misplaced’ runner-up medal

Winger Morris revealed he has lost the League Cup final runners-up medal he secured with Aberdeen last season because only winning counts.

By Sean Wallace
Shayden Morris, left, after the Premiership draw with Dundee United. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris reckons only winner’s medals count and is determined to secure one this season in the Scottish Cup.

Morris received a runner-up medal as part of the Dons side who lost the League Cup final to Rangers last season.

The 23-year-old admits he has no idea where the medal is, having “misplaced it”.

For Morris, a runner-up medal is a constant reminder of the disappointment of losing a final and the post-match judgement which follows.

Which is why this season he is determined to go one step further by lifting the Scottish Cup at Hampden to end the club’s 35-year drought in the competition.

Aberdeen have not won the Scottish Cup since 1990.

Morris ‘misplaces’ runners-up medal

Morris aims to take a step to ending the barren run when facing Championship Queen’s Park in the quarter-final at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates pulling a goal back to make it 4-1 against Celtic at Parkhead. Image: SNS
He said: “Last season we narrowly lost the League Cup final against Rangers.

“We also played Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final (lost on penalties after 3-3 draw), which was a crazy game.

“I want to bring a trophy home this time, that’s my aim.

“My League Cup runner-up medal has disappeared.

“I don’t focus on runners-up medals and I think I misplaced it.

“If it was a winner’s medal, I would have it up framed – but a runner-up medal is just disappointment.

“You pick it up and then there is the judgment.

“We don’t want that again and this time we want to win.

“I got so close last season and feel like we can get back to that again. But we want to win the trophy – we want to bring something back for the fans this year.”

The Dons have a strong record against lower-league opposition in cup competition this season.

Winger will respect Queen’s Park

Aberdeen have won all eight of their cup ties against lower-league opposition this season, scoring 26 goals and conceding just once.

Aberdeen's Oday Dabbagh (L) celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 with teammate Shayden Morris in the 1-0 win against Kilmarnock at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Queen’s Park are familiar opponents.

The Reds faced Queen’s Park earlier this season, winning 1-0 against the second tier club in the League Cup last 16 at Pittodrie in August.

Queen’s Park delivered a major shock when beating Rangers 1-0 at Ibrox in the previous round of the Scottish Cup.

Morris said: “This game is massive for us to try to get back to Hampden.

“It was a close game against Queen’s Park earlier this season.

“We saw the Rangers game against them, so we know it’s going to be a tough game.

“We will give them full respect as we know anything can happen in cups.

“However, we have shown our quality against a lot of teams this season.”

Aberdeen winger : Shayden Morris during a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen are currently fourth in the Premiership table, one point behind third-placed Hibs.

The Dons are bidding for success on two fronts under manager Jimmy Thelin – aiming for Scottish Cup glory and European qualification.

Embracing pressure of expectation

Finishing third in the Premiership secures a Europa League second qualifying round spot.

A fourth-placed finish is rewarded with a second qualifying round berth in the Conference League.

Morris said: “We are in a much better position than last season, so we will definitely take it.

“From now until the end of the season every game is a cup final for us.

“We will go into every game with full guns blazing.

“Aberdeen are a big team in Scotland which is a good type of pressure because we want to be in third place.

“We are dealing with that pressure well and are trying to get a win in every game to finish the season well.”

Former Don key in Morris’ career

Morris will reunite with a former mentor, and Aberdeen star, when facing Queen’s Park at the weekend.

Now Queen’s Park assistant manager, former Dons midfielder Barry Nicholson was first-team coach at Fleetwood Town when Morris played for the club.

Aberdeen signed Morris on a four-year contract from Fleetwood Town for an undisclosed fee in summer 2022.

Morris made 51 appearances for Fleetwood before his switch to Pittodrie.

Former Scotland international Nicholson, played for Aberdeen from 2005 to 2008, making more than 100 appearances.

Morris said: “Barry helped me a lot with transitioning into the first team.

“He was the first-team coach, but he was keeping an eye on the younger players.

“When he saw someone, he would try and progress them.

Barry Nicholson in Aberdeen action. Image: DC Thomson.

“Barry was really good with me.

“I spoke to him about coming up to Aberdeen and he said it would be a big step for me that would be really good.

“Now he’s up in Scotland as well, so I’m sure I’ll see him at the game which will be good.”

