Jimmy Thelin tells Aberdeen to use ‘energy’ of club’s storied trophy history in bid to end silverware drought

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has challenged his rebuilt squad to be inspired by the club’s proud trophy winning history ahead of this weekend’s Scottish Cup quarter-final.

The Dons will bid to take a step closer to ending an 11-year trophy drought when facing Queen’s Park in the Scottish Cup last-eight at Pittodrie on Saturday.

A League Cup triumph in 2014 was the last time the Reds lifted silverware.

However, Aberdeen have a glorious history of trophy success, having won 19 major trophies, including four league titles, seven Scottish Cups and six League Cups.

On the continental stage, the Reds also won the European Cup Winners’ Cup and European Super Cup in 1983.

Generations of Aberdeen fans have not seen the club win the Scottish Cup, with the last triumph in the tournament in 1990.

Thelin: Trophy pedigree is ‘energy’ – but you have to create your own history

Thelin does not want the expectation to emulate previous cup-winning teams to weigh down his team – he wants it to drive them.

He said: “This club has that history and we should use the energy from that and not feel like it is a heavy weight on our shoulders – you have to create your own history and future.

“Everybody here is trying to win some silverware and to be a stable club at the top end of the table.

“That’s what we’re aiming for.

“There’s a hunger and drive in everyone who belongs to this club to try to achieve those goals and win something again.

“That’s what the driver for everything has to be at this club and why we made some decisions.”

Thelin has been revamping the Aberdeen team in a bid to bring silverware success and regular European action back to the club.

He signed six players in the January transfer window to follow up seven additions during last summer’s window.

Rebuilding squad to bring success

Nine of the starting XI in the 2-2 Premiership draw with Dundee United at the weekend were signed by Thelin.

He said: “When I first came to Aberdeen for an interview, I could feel the passion in the city.

“The history is there and that can be heavy for some and for some it can be inspirational

“But you can’t carry everything that went before, you have to create a new future to write our own history.

“You can use the past as a good platform as the new players come here know about Aberdeen.

“It’s a big club, there’s a lot of passion. It’s a professional club with a good support that have high ambitions.

“We have to try to bring success and there’s no doubt that is driving everyone at the club.”

Aberdeen will face Championship Queen’s Park with a semi-final slot at Hampden up for grabs.

Thelin has already taken the Dons to a semi-final at the national stadium this season.

Aberdeen’s 11-year trophy drought

However, that ended in a Hampden hammering with the Reds overwhelmed 6-0 by Celtic in the League cup semi in November.

Aberdeen supporters have not enjoyed a trophy parade down the city’s Union Street since March 2014, following a League Cup final win against Inverness Caley Thistle.

Thelin said: “People trust us to deliver in our time here a challenge for cup wins and to get into Europe.

“I’ve seen the footage of a lot of the scenes on Union Street the last time Aberdeen won a cup.

“It hasn’t been for 11 years and and we have to try end that, but we can’t think about what’s happened since then.

“Cup success is what everybody wants and what we have to try to achieve together.

“League games or cup games, you have to put maximum effort into both and be the best you can.”

Aberdeen will face a Queen’s Park side who have already inflicted the biggest shock in Scottish football this season.

The proven threat of Queen’s Park

The second-tier club beat Rangers 1-0 at Ibrox in the previous round.

But Aberdeen have already faced Queen’s Park in the last-16 of the League Cup this season.

It took a Topi Keskinen goal in time added on to secure a 1-0 win against the Spiders last August.

Thelin said: “The cups are really big in Scotland and I like the whole experience of the competitions here.

“Different teams from different leagues and the emotion that it creates for the supporters.

“Of course, it is difficult when you play against different teams to those you face in your own league.

“It is a way to fight for a trophy and it’s important for me to manage how this team challenges for this trophy.”