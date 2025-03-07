STARTING XI: Aberdeen FC Gothenburg Great Neil Simpson on the night he claimed Michel Platini’s jersey

Former Don Neil Simpson is the first Gothenburg Great to take on our Starting XI feature as he looks back on his trophy-laden career with Aberdeen.

“Simmy” reflects on a career which went from a first-team debut at 16 to putting Aberdeen on the world stage as he reflects on a time of unprecedented success at Pittodrie.

What do you remember about your debut?

It was against Hamilton Accies in the League Cup at Pittodrie in October 1978. We won 7-1 and I came on and played the last 15 minutes.

My first recollection is going to Ashley House Hotel and having a pre-match meal of fillet steak, which I’d never had before in my life.

I came on with 15 minutes to go and I was playing with Joe Harper.

Playing alongside Joey, someone I’d grown up watching, was a dream come true – it was surreal to be on the pitch with him.

My other memory is running to Guild Street after the game to catch the last bus home to Newmachar.

What was your career highlight?

This is an obvious one – the Cup Winners’ Cup win in Gothenburg against Real Madrid in 1983.

At the time we prepared the same as if it was any other game, but it’s only when you look back that you realise how massive and unbelievable it all was.

It was an amazing experience.

Who is the best player you played with?

I was lucky to play with a lot of great players, but I’d say Willie Miller,because he was eight or nine out of 10 every week.

There were other players who were fantastic like Gordon Strachan, Peter Weir and big Alex McLeish, but I think for consistency and his leadership, Willie edges it.

And who was your toughest opponent?

Michel Platini – I played against him in Marseille for Scotland.

It was France’s last warm-up game before the European Championships in 1984, which they went on to win.

He was an amazing player and I managed to swap shirts with him after the game, which made the moment even more special.

Dressing room threads – who had the worst fashion sense in the dressing room?

Well, Alec McLeish loved a label.

So sometimes the gear that he wore was fashionable… but I don’t know if Aberdeen was ready for it!

How would your team-mates describe you?

On the park, I was a hard working and committed. Off it, they’d probably say I had a ferocious appetite – must have been that steak.

What is the best advice you have been given?

Dick Donald used to come into the dressing room, and say ‘run fast and score lots of goals today, boys.’

But the one which stuck is simple really: Work hard every day to improve your game.

What is your favourite away ground and why?

We used to play well at Den’s Park all the time and I scored a few goals there, including the Scottish Cup semi-final replay when we beat St Mirren 3-2 in 1982.

Hampden on the whole was a lucky ground, too – I never lost a game there until the League Cup final defeat on penalties to Rangers in 1987.

Including games against Queen’s Park, I must have played there 10 times and almost every memory is a good one.

What is your favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

My goal against Waterschei in the Cup Winners’ Cup semi-final at Pittodrie in 1983.

I still love watching it back and seeing the crowd getting up when I beat the first player, and then I beat somebody else and see more people getting up.

Then I’m closer to the goal, and when I score, the roof comes off the place.

I love that goal.

If you were stranded on a desert island and had to bring one current or former team-mate for help, who would it be and why?

Oh, definitely Neale Cooper

He would have looked after me and I know I would have been laughing 24-7.

How do you relax away from football?

I enjoy spending time with my family and walking the dog, but – even though I’m out of the game now – I also still love watching football.