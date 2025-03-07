Joe Harper: Why £545,000 fee Aberdeen paid for Alexander Jensen already looks a bargain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Joe Harper: Why £545,000 fee Aberdeen paid for Alexander Jensen already looks a bargain

As well as praising Jensen, Pittodrie goalscoring icon Joe Harper also discusses the mentality the Dons must have to overcome Scottish Cup shock side Queen's Park.

Aberdeen full-back Alexander Jensen during the 2-2 draw with Dundee United at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Joe Harper
By Reporter

Full-back Alexander Jensen has been a standout performer for Aberdeen since arriving in the January transfer window.

The Dons splashed out £545,000 to secure Jensen from Swedish top-flight club Brommapojkarna.

That is already looking like money well spent, as Jensen has made an immediate impact since arriving as part of boss Jimmy Thelin’s defensive rebuild.

What has really impressed me is Jensen’s drive and ability to push up the flank from his own half and quickly deliver a cross into the box.

I hope Aberdeen adopt Jensen’s example in the Scottish Cup tie against Queen’s Park by getting the ball into the box sharply and regularly.

Aberdeen's Alexander Jensen celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Dunfermline at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
The Dons were far too ponderous in possession at the edge of the penalty area in the recent 2-2 draw against Dundee United – an early ball always causes problems and panic for the opposition defence.

Jensen signing is great business

That is what Jensen does and I want to see more of that from his team-mates in the quarter-final tie against Queen’s Park at Pittodrie.

Securing Jensen for £545,000 looks to be great business by the Dons, especially considering he signed a four-year contract.

Landing a lower league side at home in the last-eight offers a fantastic opportunity for Aberdeen to secure a semi-final slot at Hampden.

Aberdeen defender Alexander Jensen during the 3-0 Scottish Cup win against Elgin City. Image: Shutterstock
However, Queen’s Park will be a tough test as Rangers found out to their cost in the previous round.

Championship Queen’s Park shocked Rangers 1-0 at Ibrox to send them crashing out of the cup.

Premiership club’s struggle to win at Ibrox so that should be a massive warning sign to the Dons of the Spiders’ danger.

Element of surprise is not a factor for Aberdeen v Queen’s Park

Queen’s Park also pushed Aberdeen hard earlier this season in the last-16 of the League Cup.

It took a dramatic late winner from Topi Keskinen in time added on to secure a narrow 1-0 victory at Pittodrie in August.

Already having faced Queen’s Park could work in Aberdeen’s favour, as the element of surprise from facing a lower league team will be lessened.

But Aberdeen must go out on the attack from the offset and scrap to win battles and second balls to avoid giving Queen’s Park any encouragement.

The Dons do not want to give Queen’s Park any hope they could pull off another shock.

Aberdeen must embrace cup drought pressure

It is now 35 long years since Aberdeen last won the Scottish Cup in 1990.

With every passing year, the pressure to end that long drought in the tournament increases.

Aberdeen supporters are desperate to see their team lift that trophy at Hampden.

The mentality of the Dons players for this quarter-final tie will be absolutely key – they cannot let the expectation or pressure hinder them and neither can they underestimate a very dangerous lower-league team.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin on the touch line during the 2-2 draw with Dundee United at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
So far this season, the Dons have successfully negotiated ties against lower league opposition in both cups.

Of the eight games against teams outside the Premiership, the Reds have won them all.

They have conceded only once in those eight ties – in a 2-1 League Cup group stage win against Championship Airdrie.

Boss Thelin and his squad have shown the right attitude against lower-league teams and have treated them with respect.

It has paid off and it must be the same outlook against Queen’s Park on Saturday.

