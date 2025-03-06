Loan star Jeppe Okkels lifts lid on Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin Elfsborg parallels

Winger Jeppe Okkels insists he played the best football of his career under Jimmy Thelin – and aims to hit those heights again at Aberdeen.

The 25-year-old was secured on loan by Dons boss Thelin from Championship Preston North End until the end of the season.

Aberdeen have the option to make that deal permanent if the winger impresses.

Okkels played under Thelin for three-and-a-half years at Swedish Allsvenskan club Elfsborg before being sold to Utrecht in January 2024.

The winger suffered a frustrating period at Utrecht and Preston before Thelin moved to reunite with him at Pittodrie.

Okkels can see similarities with Thelin’s Aberdeen masterplan and his approach at Elfsborg.

‘It is still very early in the process

Thelin led Elfsborg to two Swedish top-flight runners-up finishes and Okkels is confident he can also bring success to Pittodrie.

Swede Thelin will bid to take a step towards delivering trophy glory when facing Queen’s Park in the Scottish Cup quarter-final on Saturday.

Okkels said: “I definitely played my best football under Jimmy Thelin.

“I was in Denmark (Silkeborg) when he signed me for Elfsborg, where I played on the left wing in a 4-3-3 or a 4-2-3-1 – which suits me best.

“It was a big move for me going there as Elfsborg were second in the Swedish league, so it was a chance to get European football.

“It was a no-brainer going there. The club was really improving and you can see that from Elfsborg playing in Europe this season.

“In terms of style of play, I can see similarities in what the manager is trying to do here at Aberdeen.

“It is still very early in the process as he hasn’t been here long.

“If he had success at Elfsborg doing what he does, then, of course, he will try to do the same here – that’s why Aberdeen signed him.

“So, of course, he will stay with his ideas and the way he works – which I think you can see here.

“As a manager, he is very calm and focused on the right things.

“He wants his team to play attacking football and create loads of chances.”

A welcome call from Jimmy Thelin

Thelin brought Okkels to Elfsborg from Danish top-flight club Silkeborg in 2020.

During a successful spell in Sweden, the winger scored 29 goals in 118 matches.

In his final campaign at Elfsborg, the winger scored 11 goals and delivered seven assists.

That earned him his move to Utrecht on a three-year deal.

However, that his time in the Netherlands was derailed when Okkels suffered a twisted testicle while cycling and had to undergo surgery.

That injury setback restricted Okkels to only five appearances and he was sold to Preston North End six months later.

A frustrating spell at Preston saw Okkels make only three starts with a further seven appearances off the bench.

Former boss Thelin offered the opportunity to resurrect his career.

He said: “When I saw the manager’s name come up on my phone, I wondered why he was calling – I thought it might have been just for a catch-up.

“But when we spoke he talked to me about some plans and it was interesting to hear what he had to say.

“It’s not just about me joining the manager here, it was also about Aberdeen being a big club.

“I was impressed at getting the opportunity to come here.

“It was very interesting from the very first call and I’m glad I took up this chance.”

The loan star has started nine games since arriving at Pittodrie in the winter window.

Okkels looked to have netted his first goal for the Dons when firing home a superb strike in the 1-0 win against Kilmarnock at Pittodrie.

Option to make move permanent

However, the goal was disallowed for offside on Okkels following a VAR review.

Okkels is in contention to start against Championship Queen’s Park at Pittodrie as Aberdeen bid to secure a semi-final slot at Hampden.

Aberdeen have the option to make Okkels’ contract permanent.

He insists his sole focus is on rediscovering the top form he produced under Thelin in Sweden.

Okkels said: “It will depend a lot on how things will go.

“At the moment all I can focus on is helping Aberdeen win football matches again.

“I am not thinking about the summer, but, of course, I need to show the club they should use the option.”