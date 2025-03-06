Loan star Jeppe Okkels lifts lid on Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin Elfsborg parallels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Loan star Jeppe Okkels lifts lid on Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin Elfsborg parallels

Winger Jeppe Okkels played for Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin for three-and-a-half years at Swedish top-flight Elfsborg.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Jeppe Okkels has the ball in the net against Kilmarnock but it's ruled out following a VAR review. Image; SNS
Aberdeen's Jeppe Okkels has the ball in the net against Kilmarnock but it's ruled out following a VAR review. Image; SNS.

Winger Jeppe Okkels insists he played the best football of his career under Jimmy Thelin – and aims to hit those heights again at Aberdeen.

The 25-year-old was secured on loan by Dons boss Thelin from Championship Preston North End until the end of the season.

Aberdeen have the option to make that deal permanent if the winger impresses.

Okkels played under Thelin for three-and-a-half years at Swedish Allsvenskan club Elfsborg before being sold to Utrecht in January 2024.

The winger suffered a frustrating period at Utrecht and Preston before Thelin moved to reunite with him at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen's Jeppe Okkels makes his debut against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Jeppe Okkels made his debut against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Okkels can see similarities with Thelin’s Aberdeen masterplan and his approach at Elfsborg.

‘It is still very early in the process

Thelin led Elfsborg to two Swedish top-flight runners-up finishes and Okkels is confident he can also bring success to Pittodrie.

Swede Thelin will bid to take a step towards delivering trophy glory when facing Queen’s Park in the Scottish Cup quarter-final on Saturday.

Okkels said: “I definitely played my best football under Jimmy Thelin.

“I was in Denmark (Silkeborg) when he signed me for Elfsborg, where I played on the left wing in a 4-3-3 or a 4-2-3-1 – which suits me best.

“It was a big move for me going there as Elfsborg were second in the Swedish league, so it was a chance to get European football.

Aberdeen's Jeppe Okkels has a cross from the right wing blocked by St Mirren's Marcus Fraser in action. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Jeppe Okkels and St Mirren’s Marcus Fraser in action. Image: SNS.

“It was a no-brainer going there. The club was really improving and you can see that from Elfsborg playing in Europe this season.

“In terms of style of play, I can see similarities in what the manager is trying to do here at Aberdeen.

“It is still very early in the process as he hasn’t been here long.

“If he had success at Elfsborg doing what he does, then, of course, he will try to do the same here – that’s why Aberdeen signed him.

“So, of course, he will stay with his ideas and the way he works – which I think you can see here.

“As a manager, he is very calm and focused on the right things.

“He wants his team to play attacking football and create loads of chances.”

A welcome call from Jimmy Thelin

Thelin brought Okkels to Elfsborg from Danish top-flight club Silkeborg in 2020.

During a successful spell in Sweden, the winger scored 29 goals in 118 matches.

In his final campaign at Elfsborg, the winger scored 11 goals and delivered seven assists.

That earned him his move to Utrecht on a three-year deal.

However, that his time in the Netherlands was derailed when Okkels suffered a twisted testicle while cycling and had to undergo surgery.

Aberdeen winger Jeppe Okkels during a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen winger Jeppe Okkels during a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

That injury setback restricted Okkels to only five appearances and he was sold to Preston North End six months later.

A frustrating spell at Preston saw Okkels make only three starts with a further seven appearances off the bench.

Former boss Thelin offered the opportunity to resurrect his career.

He said: “When I saw the manager’s name come up on my phone, I wondered why he was calling – I thought it might have been just for a catch-up.

“But when we spoke he talked to me about some plans and it was interesting to hear what he had to say.

“It’s not just about me joining the manager here, it was also about Aberdeen being a big club.

“I was impressed at getting the opportunity to come here.

“It was very interesting from the very first call and I’m glad I took up this chance.”

The loan star has started nine games since arriving at Pittodrie in the winter window.

Scott Tiffoney of Dundee and Aberdeen's Jeppe Okkels in action. Image: Shutterstock
Scott Tiffoney of Dundee and Aberdeen’s Jeppe Okkels in action. Image: Shutterstock.

Okkels looked to have netted his first goal for the Dons when firing home a superb strike in the 1-0 win against Kilmarnock at Pittodrie.

Option to make move permanent

However, the goal was disallowed for offside on Okkels following a VAR review.

Okkels is in contention to start against Championship Queen’s Park at Pittodrie as Aberdeen bid to secure a semi-final slot at Hampden.

Aberdeen have the option to make Okkels’ contract permanent.

He insists his sole focus is on rediscovering the top form he produced under Thelin in Sweden.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin directs his team from the dugout during the 2-2 draw with Dundee United at Pittodrie:
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 2-2 draw with Dundee United at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Okkels said: “It will depend a lot on how things will go.

“At the moment all I can focus on is helping Aberdeen win football matches again.

“I am not thinking about the summer, but, of course, I need to show the club they should use the option.”

Conversation