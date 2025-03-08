Richard Gordon: Aberdeen must fix their bottom-six defence numbers if they’re to overhaul Hibs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Richard Gordon: Aberdeen must fix their bottom-six defence numbers if they’re to overhaul Hibs

Kevin Nisbet should now have his confidence back upfront - but as Aberdeen turn to their Queen's Park Scottish Cup tie, the defence remains Jimmy Thelin's big problem.

Dundee United's Sam Dalby scores his to make it 2-0 against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee United's Sam Dalby scores his to make it 2-0 against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.
By Richard Gordon

Aberdeen’s battle for third place in the Premiership goes on the backburner on Saturday lunchtime with the squad focused on reaching the semi-finals of this season’s Scottish Cup.

They go into the meeting with giantkillers Queen’s Park having pulled off a late comeback against Dundee United last weekend, salvaging a point which at least kept them just in front of the Tannadice side.

For most of the first half, we saw exactly why Aberdeen went through those months of torture during the winter, and I feared another defeat was very much on the cards.

Jimmy Thelin switched things around at the interval, there was more drive and intent – and we finally discovered what Kevin Nisbet has to offer the side.

Kevin Nisbet goes from passenger to difference-maker

He had been a passenger before the break, adding nothing to the team, and looked disinterested.

Suddenly, in an instant, he cleverly opened up his body to profit from Alexander Jensen’s pass, and the finish was first-rate.

His second was an instinctive close-range goal, but exactly what you look for from your main striker, and I would hope the double has restored his confidence – the Dons could certainly do with that.

Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet scores to make it 2-2 against Dundee United. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet scores to make it 2-2 against Dundee United. Image: Shutterstock.

Given Ester Sokler’s continued absence, the team is woefully short at the business end of the pitch. Pape Gueye looks nothing like the player who had a purple patch last autumn, Peter Ambrose is unconvincing at best, and Oday Dabbagh is just in the door.

Of the wide men, Topi Keskinen has something, but flatters to deceive all too often, and as of yet, Jeppe Okkels has offered very little.

Shayden Morris does usually have an impact when he comes on, but seems to have been viewed that way since he arrived in the summer of 2022, with the vast majority of his appearances coming from the bench.

Aberdeen’s defensive record is bottom-six standard – and Thelin will know it must improve

The manager is certainly going to have to find the answer, because if he fails to, Hibernian look to have what it takes to open up a gap and finish off the campaign in style.

In addition to the strike-force, the defence remains an issue to be addressed.

The team has kept just five clean sheets in the Premiership all season, and even during the record-breaking start they were losing goals, albeit not at the rate they have been since late November.

From their first defeat of the season against St Mirren, 36 have been conceded in 18 matches, and if you are letting in on average two a game, it is little surprise that results take a nosedive.

The goal difference of minus-eight at this stage is more representative of a bottom six team.

Jimmy will be well aware of this, and took steps to try to stem the tide with his January signings, at the same time getting the hapless Slobodan Rubezic out the door.

Aberdeen head coach Jimmy Thelin with Mats Knoester after the Scottish Cup win over Dunfermline Athletic. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen head coach Jimmy Thelin with Mats Knoester. Image: SNS.

He has gone with the central defensive pairing of Kristers Tobers and Mats Knoester for the last five matches, and though the former is set to miss Saturday’s cup-tie, it makes sense to stick with them going forward – to allow them to develop what will hopefully be a solid partnership.

If they can get that part right, it will at least give them a foundation from which to build.

Referee for Cove game showed why ex-players make good whistlers

Cove Rangers’ game at Alloa last weekend was refereed by a familiar figure – former goalkeeper Sean Murdoch.

Best known for his time at Dunfermline, he retired in 2019, and has since worked his way up through the ranks.

Murdoch controlled the game with a clear understanding of how it should be played, he was not taken in by those who tried to “buy” fouls, and he let it flow, which added greatly to the spectacle.

Despite our defeat, I left the stadium without a single complaint about the official – which let’s be honest is rare!

I know the Scottish FA encourages ex-players to consider taking up refereeing, and given Sean’s performance, I would hope more follow that path.

It can, of course, be a thankless task, and would probably not be something the big earners would ever contemplate.

But for many, especially those who played for most of their careers out of the spotlight, it is an option to remain involved in the game.

Conversation