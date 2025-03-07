Kristers Tobers injury update delivered by Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin ahead of Scottish Cup quarter-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Kristers Tobers injury update delivered by Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin ahead of Scottish Cup quarter-final

Latvian international centre-back Tobers was forced off injured in the first half of the 2-2 Premiership draw with Dundee United.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Kristers Tobers celebrates his side's 2-1 win at Dundee. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Kristers Tobers celebrates his side's 2-1 win at Dundee. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen have been dealt a Scottish Cup blow with centre-back Kristers Tobers set to miss the quarter-final against Queen’s Park due to injury.

Latvian international defender Tobers was forced off injured in the first-half of the 2-2 Premiership draw against Dundee United at the weekend.

It was the second successive match an injury affected Tobers, as the 24-year-old was also substituted off early in the 5-1 loss away at Celtic.

Boss Jimmy Thelin confirmed the January transfer window signing is still being assessed by the medical staff at the club.

Dunfermline's Chris Kane (L) and Aberdeen's Kristers Tobers in action during a Scottish Cup tie. Image; SNS
Dunfermline's Chris Kane (L) and Aberdeen's Kristers Tobers in action during a Scottish Cup tie. Image: SNS.

A £600,000 capture from Swiss club Grasshoppers in the winter window, Tobers has been a regular starter for Thelin.

The Reds boss hopes for more clarity regarding Tobers’ problem next week.

Thelin said: “Kristers is still working with the medical staff and tomorrow is too soon.

“Let’s see for the next week and the next game, but tomorrow would be difficult.

“He just feels something there, like maybe some overload, but let’s see – we have to keep assessing it and working with it.

“Let’s see when he gets better, but that is likely to be next week.”

Meanwhile, defender Jack Milne will return from a 10-week injury absence for the Scottish Cup clash against Queen’s Park.

Striker Sokler returns from injury

Milne has been sidelined since undergoing surgery on an ankle issue in mid-December.

Striker Ester Sokler will also return from long-term injury for the cup clash at Pittodrie against the Championship Spiders.

Aberdeen's Ester Sokler goes off injured during a Premiership match against Ross County on January 2. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Ester Sokler goes off injured during a Premiership match against Ross County on January 2. Image: SNS.

Sokler has been sidelined since early January with a hamstring problem.

Thelin said: “Ester and Jack are available now to be in the squad.

“It’s great having them back.”

Aberdeen will face Scottish Cup shock troops Queen’s Park with a semi-final slot at Hampden up for grabs.

Call to embrace cup pressure v Queen’s Park

Championship Queen’s Park knocked out Rangers in the previous round with a stunning 1-0 win at Ibrox.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin on the touch line during the 2-2 draw with Dundee United at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin on the touch line during the 2-2 draw with Dundee United at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen were also run close by the Spiders earlier this season when edging a League Cup last-16 clash 1-0 at Pittodrie.

It took a goal in time added on by Topi Keskinen to secure the narrow win.

Thelin accepts the Dons are red-hot favourites to progress to the semi-finals at the national stadium.

And he has called on his players to thrive under the weight of expectation.

He said: “Queen’s Park have a good manager (Callum Davidson) who has done a good job.

“In how they approached the game against Rangers, they stuck together in defence, but they also have the transitions.

“It is important that we be really sharp and have a good start.

“You can see in the cups, even all over the UK and in Scotland, there are some big results there.

“That’s why it’s so exciting with the cup that you can compete over different divisions.

“I don’t know what Queen’s Park are thinking, but we are ready.”

Aberdeen are bidding to take a step closer to ending the club’s long drought in the Scottish Cup.

The importance of trophy success

It is now 35 years since the Dons last lifted the prestigious trophy in 1990.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates after scoring to make it 2-2 against Dundee United at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates after scoring to make it 2-2 against Dundee United at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Thelin accepts the importance of silverware glory to Aberdeen supporters.

He said: “The cup is important for so many people.

“You have to win and there are no other options. It’s a good pressure.

“We have to be optimistic about the situation, but also be aware of the opponent’s strengths. We have played them before and won in more or less the last shot of the game.

“Cup games are really intense and can come down to small margins.”

Aberdeen had to battle back from a two-goal deficit at half-time to salvage a 2-2 draw with Dundee United on Sunday.

Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet scores to make it 2-2 against Dundee United. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet scores to make it 2-2 against Dundee United. Image: Shutterstock.

Thelin has put his side on alert against the danger of starting slowly against lower-league Queen’s Park desperate to shock another top-flight team.

He said: “We have some games this season when we haven’t started in the way we want – against Dundee United we were two down.

“We know that we have these players in the squad that can change the game in the second half .

“However, we need to improve at home this start of the game and that’s what we focus on against Queen’s Park.”

Conversation