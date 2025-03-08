Aberdeen 4 Queen’s Park 1: Boss Jimmy Thelin reaction as Dons storm into the Scottish Cup semi-final

Boss Jimmy Thelin insists Aberdeen are up for the fight to end the club’s 14 year trophy drought after reaching the Scottish Cup semi-final.

The D9ns stormed into a Hampden semi with a 4-1 win against Championship Queen’s Park at Pittodrie.

It is a fourth successive semi-final for Aberdeen but the wait for silverware extends to the League Cup glory in 2014.

Thelin has already led the Dons out in the League Cup semi-final this season but suffered a 6-0 hammering by Celtic in November.

The Scottish Cup semi-finals will be held at Hampden on the weekend of Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 April.

Queen’s Park came to Pittodrie with a giant killing reputation having sent Rangers crashing out of the cup with a 1-0 win at Ibrox in the previous round.

However. there was never any sense of the Dons slipping on this banana skin as goals from Kevin Nisbet, Oday Dabbagh and Graeme Shinnie had the Dons 3-0 up at the break.

Dabbagh added his second early in the second-half before Queen’s Park grabbed a consolation through Zak Rudden.

Thelin said: “We are in Hampden and will fight for a final spot and to win something.

“It is great to have that in the future to look forward to as it is going to be a big game.

“Until then though we have to focus on the league because it is so tight in the table.

“It was a good result because the last time we played Queen’s Park it was 1-0 with us scoring in the last minute (League Cup last 16, August).

“So I’m happy that we could score four goals and be quite stable to deserve that semi-final spot.”

Aberdeen maintained their ruthlessly efficient record against lower league teams in cup competitions with a clinical and disciplined performance.

Thelin praises goal hero Dabbagh

The Dons have won all of their nine games against teams out-with the Premiership this season, scoring 30 and conceding only twice.

January transfer window signing Dabbagh netted either side of half-time.

On Dabbagh, Thelin said: “It is good to see him get the goals.

“He was in the right spots and kept calmness in the situations.

“He is on a journey but has to do something more in how we defend and the pressing.

“With how he arrives to the box, we are really happy with that.”

There were five changes to the Aberdeen side that drew 2-2 with Dundee United.

Midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen was ruled out having picked up an injury during training.

Thelin said: “He got a small hit on the eye in training, so he wasn’t allowed to play today.

“Hopefully he’s fine in the week, but let’s see.”

Shinnie marks 600th game with goal

Centre-back Kriters Tobers was also ruled out with boss Thelin hoping to have more clarity on the defender’s injury in the following days.

Captain Graeme Shinnie returned to the starting line-up, at left-back, to make his 600th professional appearance – and marked it with a memorable goal.

An inspirational tally considering Shinnie’s battle with Crohn’s disease.

Also returning to the starting line-up were Alfie Dorrington, Leighton Clarkson, Shayden Morris and Oday Dabbagh.

Left-back Jack MacKenzie, Jeppe Okkels and Pape Gueye dropped to the bench.

Aberdeen ruthless in front of goal

Aberdeen stunned Championship Queen’s Park with a quick-fire double.

The opening goal came in the 27th minute as Ante Palaversa whipped in a corner to the near post.

Striker Kevin Nisbet met the delivery with a fantastic right-footed back heeled flick that flew past keeper Ferrie.

It was the sixth goal in six games for on loan Millwall attacker Nisbet.

Surely Nisbet must be in contention for a call-up to the Scotland squad to face Greece in the Nations League play-off this month.

A minute later the Dons doubled their advantage when Morris slid a low across the back of the defensive line to pick out Dabbagh’s run.

Palestinian international Dabbagh fired home a clinical left foot finish from six yards.

Shinnie made it 3-0 with a sensational strike four minutes into time added on at the end of the first-half.

Palaversa found Shinnie 25 yards out from a corner and the skipper hit a fantastic left-footed half volley.

Keeper Ferrie got a touch but it bounced off the post and went in.

January signing Dabbagh nets brace

It was 4-0 in 52nd minute when Morris burst beyond Zach Mauchin on the right flank before driving a low cross into the box that Dabbagh fired home from five yards.

Queen’s Park netted a consolation in the 68th minute when a poor clearance from a Jaydon Raymond free-kick fell to Zak Rudden who fired in from 10 yards.

They deserved a goal for their tenacity and willingness to have a go at the Dons.

ABERDEEN (4-3-3-1): Mitov 6; Jensen 6, Dorrington 6 (Milne 72), Knoester 6. Shinnie 8; Clarkson 7, Palaversa 8; Morris 8 (Polvara 78), Nisbet 7 (Gueye 58), Keskinen 6 (Ambrose 58); Dabbagh 7 (Boyd 58)

Subs not used: Doohan, MacKenzie, Okkels

QUEEN’S PARK: Ferrie 6; Devine 4 (Raymond 46), Ujdur 4 (Hinds 57), Tizzard 5, Mauchin 5; Welsh 5, Longridge 5; Drozd 5, Hurst 5 (MacGregor 75), Turner 5 (Hickey-Fugaccia 75); Rudden 6

Subs not used: Wills, Evans, McGinlay, McGarva

Referee: David Dickinson

Attendance: 10,7o5

Man-of-the-match: Shayden Morris (Aberdeen)