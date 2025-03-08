Aberdeen 4 Queen’s Park 1: Boss Jimmy Thelin reaction as Dons storm into the Scottish Cup semi-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen 4 Queen’s Park 1: Boss Jimmy Thelin reaction as Dons storm into the Scottish Cup semi-final

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin also delivers an update on the injury suffered by midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen in training that ruled him out of the Scottish Cup quarter-final.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie scores to make it 3-0 in the Scottish Cup quarter-final against Queen's Park at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Boss Jimmy Thelin insists Aberdeen are up for the fight to end the club’s 14 year trophy drought after reaching the Scottish Cup semi-final.

The D9ns stormed into a Hampden semi with a 4-1 win against Championship Queen’s Park at Pittodrie.

It is a fourth successive semi-final for Aberdeen but the wait for silverware  extends to the League Cup glory in 2014.

Thelin has already led the Dons out in the League Cup semi-final this season but suffered a 6-0 hammering by Celtic in November.

The Scottish Cup semi-finals will be held at Hampden on the weekend of Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 April.

Queen’s Park came to Pittodrie with a giant killing reputation having sent Rangers crashing out of the cup with a  1-0 win at Ibrox in the previous round.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Queen's Park in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image; SNS
However. there was never any sense of the Dons slipping on this banana skin as goals from Kevin Nisbet, Oday Dabbagh and Graeme Shinnie had the Dons 3-0 up at the break.

Dabbagh added his second early in the second-half  before Queen’s Park grabbed a consolation through Zak Rudden.

Thelin said: “We are in Hampden and will fight for a final spot and to win something.

“It is great to have that in the future to look forward to as it is going to be a big game.

“Until then though we have to focus on the league because it is so tight in the table.

“It was a good result because the last time we played Queen’s Park it was 1-0 with us scoring in the last minute (League Cup last 16, August).

“So I’m happy that we could score four goals and be quite stable to deserve that semi-final spot.”

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie at full time after the 4-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final win against Queen's Park. Image; SNS
Aberdeen maintained their ruthlessly efficient record against lower league teams in cup competitions with a clinical and disciplined performance.

Thelin praises goal hero Dabbagh

The Dons have won all of their nine games against teams out-with the Premiership this season, scoring 30 and conceding only twice.

January transfer window signing Dabbagh netted either side of half-time.

On Dabbagh, Thelin said: “It is good to see him get the goals.

“He was in the right spots and kept calmness in the situations.

“He is on a journey but has to do something more in how we defend and the pressing.

“With how he arrives to the box, we are really happy with that.”

Aberdeen's Oday Dabbagh celebrates as he scores to make it 4-0 in the Scottish Cup quarter-final against Queen's Park. Image; SNS
There were five changes to the Aberdeen side that drew 2-2 with Dundee United.

Midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen was ruled out having picked up an injury during training.

Thelin said: “He got a small hit on the eye in training, so he wasn’t allowed to play today.

“Hopefully he’s fine in the week, but let’s see.”

Shinnie marks 600th game with goal

Centre-back Kriters Tobers was also ruled out with boss Thelin hoping to have more clarity on the defender’s injury in the following days.

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris and Queen's Park's Sean Welsh in action during the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Captain Graeme Shinnie returned to the starting line-up, at left-back, to make his 600th professional appearance – and marked it with a memorable goal.

An inspirational tally considering Shinnie’s battle with Crohn’s disease.

Also returning to the starting line-up were Alfie Dorrington, Leighton Clarkson, Shayden Morris and Oday Dabbagh.

Left-back Jack MacKenzie, Jeppe Okkels and Pape Gueye dropped to the bench.

Aberdeen ruthless in front of goal

Aberdeen stunned Championship Queen’s Park with a quick-fire double.

The opening goal came in the 27th minute as Ante Palaversa whipped in a corner to the near post.

Striker Kevin Nisbet met the delivery with a fantastic right-footed back heeled flick that flew past keeper Ferrie.

It was the sixth goal in six games for on loan Millwall attacker Nisbet.

Surely Nisbet must be in contention for a call-up to the Scotland squad to face Greece in the Nations League play-off this  month.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet scores to make it 1-0 in the Scottish Cup quarter-final against Queen's Park at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
A minute later the Dons doubled their advantage when Morris slid a low across the back of the defensive line to pick out Dabbagh’s run.

Palestinian international Dabbagh fired home a clinical left foot finish from six yards.

Shinnie made it 3-0 with a sensational strike four minutes into time added on at the end of the first-half.

Palaversa found Shinnie 25 yards out from a corner and the skipper hit a fantastic left-footed half volley.

Keeper Ferrie got a touch but it bounced off the post and went in.

January signing Dabbagh nets brace

It was 4-0 in 52nd minute when Morris burst beyond Zach Mauchin on the right flank before driving a low cross into the box that Dabbagh fired home from five yards.

Aberdeen's Oday Dabbagh celebrates with Shayden Morris as he scores to make it 2-0 against Queen's Park in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Queen’s Park netted a consolation in the 68th minute when a poor clearance from a Jaydon Raymond free-kick fell to Zak Rudden who fired in from 10 yards.

They deserved a goal for their tenacity and willingness to have a go at the Dons.

ABERDEEN (4-3-3-1): Mitov 6; Jensen 6, Dorrington 6 (Milne 72), Knoester 6. Shinnie 8; Clarkson 7, Palaversa 8; Morris 8 (Polvara 78), Nisbet 7 (Gueye 58), Keskinen 6 (Ambrose 58); Dabbagh 7 (Boyd 58)

Subs not used: Doohan, MacKenzie, Okkels

QUEEN’S PARK: Ferrie 6; Devine 4 (Raymond 46), Ujdur 4  (Hinds 57), Tizzard 5, Mauchin 5; Welsh 5, Longridge 5; Drozd 5, Hurst 5 (MacGregor 75), Turner 5 (Hickey-Fugaccia 75); Rudden 6

Subs not used: Wills, Evans, McGinlay, McGarva

Referee: David Dickinson

Attendance: 10,7o5

Man-of-the-match: Shayden Morris (Aberdeen)

