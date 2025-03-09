Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris hopes to end ‘supersub’ tag with Scottish Cup heroics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris hopes to end ‘supersub’ tag with Scottish Cup heroics

Aberdeen winger pitched in with two assists when starting in the 4-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final win against Queen's Park.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Oday Dabbagh celebrates with Shayden Morris as he scores to make it 2-0 against Queen's Park in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Oday Dabbagh celebrates with Shayden Morris as he scores to make it 2-0 against Queen's Park in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris hopes his Scottish Cup shift has silenced critics who questioned whether he could shine for an entire 90 minutes.

The 23-year-old had gained a reputation as a super-sub this season for his explosive performances off the bench.

Some doubters questioned whether he could deliver that high level of the performance for an entire game when starting.

The winger reckons he proved he can with an impressive shift in the 4-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final win against Queen’s Park.

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris and Queen's Park's Sean Welsh in action during the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris and Queen’s Park’s Sean Welsh in action during the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Morris pitched in with two assists as the Reds booked a slot at the semi-final on the weekend of April 19-20.

Morris said: “I was happy to get the start because I know there were a few questions about whether I could do it.

“Hopefully I’ve shown what I can do as far as that side of things goes and I’m happy with my form overall.

“It’s 11 assists for me now and I’ll take that any day of the week but I’m still hungry for more.

“I still feel that I can provide more for the team in the rest of the season.”

Morris provided assists for both of Palestinian international striker Oday Dabbah’s goals against the Championship Spiders.

Working hard behind the scenes

Aberdeen stormed into the semi-finals courtesy of the Dabbagh brace and goals from Kevin Nisbet and captain Graeme Shinnie.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie scores to make it 3-0 in the Scottish Cup quarter-final against Queen's Park at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie scores to make it 3-0 in the Scottish Cup quarter-final against Queen’s Park at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Morris has been working hard away from training in a bid to become a regular first time starter under boss Jimmy Thelin.

He delivered a compelling argument against Queen’s Park to achieve that status.

Morris said: “I have been doing some work away but I won’t give away my secrets.

“I’ve done a lot off the pitch, like mental stuff to get myself confident and up for every game.

“I’m happy that it’s showing on the pitch and in my stats for the season so far.

“We know what happened last season with me and that was a tough time.

“But after speaking with people that helped me a lot.

“I was able to reset and it’s changed my career and allowed me to be more stable and not let things get to me.”

Aberdeen have secured a fourth successive semi-final slot.

Targeting Hampden redemption

For Morris the return to the national stadium offers Aberdeen a chance of redemption after a horror 6-0 loss to Celtic in the League Cup semi-final in November.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Queen's Park in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image; SNS
Aberdeen’s Kevin Nisbet celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Queen’s Park in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image; SNS

The winger believes the Dons have learned valuable lessons from that Hampden humbling.

And he is also confident Aberdeen are in a stronger position after boss Thelin signed six players during the January transfer window.

He said: “After that heavy defeat in the semi the main focus was to get back to that stage as quick as we could.

“Fortunately we’ve got that chance now and it’s up to us to make the most of it.

“It’s been an up and down season and we were down for a bit but I feel we are coming back to our best.

“We’ve learnt a lot about ourselves, we’ve got new players in who are starting to gel with each other.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet scores to make it 1-0 in the Scottish Cup quarter-final against Queen's Park at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Kevin Nisbet scores to make it 1-0 in the Scottish Cup quarter-final against Queen’s Park at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

“So by the time that semi-final comes around we will be in full confidence going into it.

“Going to Hampden we want to win the semi then win the final… that’s our aim.

“It’s been a bit frustrating at times at Hampden but I feel that it’s a new squad, new manager and new environment.

“There’s a new feeling at the club so we are going there fresh this season to bring something back to the city.”

Ruthlessly negotiated ‘giant killers’

Aberdeen were ruthless against a Queen’s Park side that had sent Rangers tumbling out of the cup with a 1-0 win at Ibrox in the previous round.

Morris said: “To be fair it did start off a bit shaky from us so the first goal was massive.

“Then the second goal coming so quickly allowed us to take a deep breath.

Aberdeen's Oday Dabbagh celebrates as he scores to make it 4-0 in the Scottish Cup quarter-final against Queen's Park. Image; SNS
Aberdeen’s Oday Dabbagh celebrates as he scores to make it 4-0 in the Scottish Cup quarter-final against Queen’s Park. Image; SNS

“So it was good to score those so close together as we could relax and play our game then.

“It allowed us to get on a few subs who needed game time in the second half as well so it was a good day.”

 

Conversation