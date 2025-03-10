Aberdeen fan view: The Dons’ forgotten midfield man serves a reminder of his talent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen fan view: The Dons’ forgotten midfield man serves a reminder of his talent

Chris Crighton reflects on Aberdeen's comfortable Scottish Cup victory against Queen's Park.

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson on the ball against Queen's Park. Image: Shutterstock.
By Chris Crighton

Some skills can’t be taught. And, impervious to form or fortune, sometimes instinct can draw them out when least expected.

Three of Aberdeen’s starters on Saturday enjoyed such an experience, as periods of personal struggle were cast aside in a single flash of extraordinary natural ability.

First Kevin Nisbet, recently reanimated from winter hibernation, surged into double figures with an outlandish flick few would have conceived and fewer still could have executed.

Though perhaps not as immediately spectacular as some, the angle from which the finish was applied makes this one of the most technically impressive goals seen at Pittodrie in many a day.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet scores to make it 1-0 in the Scottish Cup quarter-final against Queen's Park at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Later, with the tie in the bag and party mode engaged, Leighton Clarkson looked into the distance and uncorked a stunning 60-yard fireball, lighting the fuse of Shayden Morris’ bootlace. Though Clarkson has become something of the forgotten man of the Dons’ midfield lately, elbowed out in favour of the higher-percentage attributes of Sivert Heltne Nilsen and Ante Palaversa, this was a reminder of the moonshot talent he possesses.

That said though, Clarkson’s rainbow ball would not have been so potent had it not landed in the pot of gold which Morris’ right foot can be. The winger’s primary difficulty this season has been that his impact as a sub is so explosive that it seems wasteful to start him, and while that is a much better problem to have than those he has encountered before, he will have relished playing so well in an extended shift.

All three were undoubtedly helped by the admirable openness with which their Championship foes approached the task: wilier opponents may not cede the scene for such Hollywood moments. But as others could testify, this need not have been as easy a fixture as the artful Reds made it appear.

