Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin addresses Kevin Nisbet permanent deal question

On loan from Millwall striker Kevin Nisbet has scored five goals in the last six games in all competitions for Aberdeen.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates as he scores the opener in the 4-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final win against Queen's Park at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has not ruled out making a move to secure in form loan striker Kevin Nisbet on a permanent deal.

The 28-year-old Scotland international is on loan from Championship Millwall until the end of  the season.

Nisbet netted an audacious back heeled effort in the 4-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final win against Queen’s Park to take his tally to five goals in the last six games.

The striker, who is contracted to Millwall until summer 2026, has scored 10 times during his loan spell at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet scores to make it 1-0 in the Scottish Cup quarter-final against Queen's Park at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Millwall signed Nisbet in a £2million deal from Premiership Hibs in summer 2023.

When asked about the possibility of keeping Nisbet beyond this summer, Thelin said: “I’m happy he’s here right now.

“Let’s see what happens in the future.

“But who knows?”

Thelin recently revealed Nisbet has been doing extra training beyond the squad’s scheduled sessions in a bid to rediscover his scoring form.

That includes training on his days off.

Can Nisbet earn a Scotland recall?

That commitment has paid off with Nisbet delivering a resurgence in form, netting three times in the last two games.

He is now Aberdeen’s top goal-scorer this season.

Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet scores the opener in the 4-1 Scottish Cu p quarter-final win against Queen's Park at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Nisbet’s hard graft and return to scoring form could also propel him into Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for the Nations League play-off against Greece this month.

Birmingham City striker Lyndon Dykes is set to miss the play-off double header due to injury.

Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland has scored only four times this season.

Nisbet has been capped 11 times for Scotland and played in all three of the Euro 2020 finals games.

He received a recall to the Scotland squad for the Nations League games against Croatia and Portugal last October but did not get game time.

Asked if Nisbet can break into the squad to face Greece, Thelin said: “It’s not my job, so I don’t expect anything.

“However I’m happy with the journey Kevin is on and his performances.

“He is arriving more often in the box in the right positions because he is stronger and can cope.

“He has a good understanding of the game and pushes for that right position.

“Kevin is pushing himself and I am happy to see the results.”

After a concerning 14 game winless slump in the Premiership there are now signs of an Aberdeen resurgence.

European qualification up for grabs

The Dons are in the Scottish Cup semi-final which will be played at Hampden on the weekend of Saturday April 19 and Sunday April 20.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie scores to make it 3-0 in the Scottish Cup quarter-final against Queen's Park at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen are also fourth in the Premiership table, just one point behind third placed Hibs.

Securing a third placed Premiership finish is rewarded with a Europa League second qualifying round spot.

Finishing third also secures guaranteed group stage action next season as there is the backup of parachuting into the Conference League.

However if a team other than Celtic win the Scottish Cup they will take that Europa League second qualifying round spot.

Currently runaway leaders of the Premiership Celtic are on course to retain the title and qualify for the Champions League play-off.

Aberdeen are in the hunt to finish third and to secure Scottish Cup glory.

Thelin using Aberdeen squad depth

Thelin accepts he will have to utilise the full depth of his squad as the Dons fight on two fronts in the business end of the season.

The Swede made five changes to his starting XI against Queen’s Park, and still emerged comfortable winners.

He said: “A season is for a squad, not for a starting XI.

“That’s why we are trying to prepare for the future to have that strong squad.

Aberdeen's Oday Dabbagh celebrates with Shayden Morris as he scores to make it 2-0 against Queen's Park in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Oday Dabbagh celebrates with Shayden Morris as he scores to make it 2-0 against Queen’s Park in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

“If you want to be in cups longer and be in Europe you need a strong squad to achieve the targets you have for a team.

“As the injuries will be there and some players will disappear in the windows.

“I’m pleased we still played well against Queen’s Park despite making a lot of changes.”

Conversation