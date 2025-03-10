Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals the X-factor that transformed winger Shayden Morris

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin insists Shayden Morris has become a more complete player by improving the defensive side of his game.

Winger Morris pitched in with two assists in the 4-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final win against Queen’s Park at Pittodrie.

The 23-year-old now has 11 assists in all competitions and four goals this season.

Thelin says Morris’ attacking ability was never in doubt but in the modern game wingers also have to defend.

He has praised the wing-star for grafting hard to develop that side of his game such as winning defensive duels and blocking crosses.

‘Shayden is improving all the time’

Dons boss Thelin believes improving on that defensive side has now made Morris a “whole player”.

He said: “Shayden has made a journey from the beginning of the season to be more stable and more whole as a player.

“He has those skills when one against one and crossing in.

“However, you have to be important in all the facets of the game.

“Games are so intense today with so many transitions so you have to manage so many parts of the match.

“Shayden is improving al the time such as when he is standing off and defending.

“He is also taking much more responsibility in one against ones in defence and is blocking more crosses.

“Shayden is helping the defenders and also taking responsibility for the whole result of the game.

“He is making more and more impact as a player.”

The quarter-final win against Queen’s Park was Morris’ first start since the 3-0 Scottish Cup victory at Elgin City on January 18, when he scored.

Morris becoming a ‘whole player’

Morris has yet to start a Premiership game this year with his last league start coming in the 1-1 draw with St Johnstone on December 7.

In the aftermath of the win against Queen’s Park the winger said he hoped his performance would prove he can be influential for an entire game when starting.

Thelin is delighted with the winger’s development and drive to fight for a regular slot in the starting XI.

He said: “Shayden has worked a lot to cope with that game intensity and to push his body more and more.

“When players put that effort in and get rewarded with the results we are happy.

“Not everyone can see it but players do a lot behind the scenes to get to play and then make an impact in the team.

“Shayden is working better and better in training and getting more like a whole player.

“He is also coping with making decisions better.”

Aberdeen have been ruthless in dispatching lower league opposition in cup competitions this season.

Thelin on rediscovering scoring edge

Thelin’s Reds have won all nine of their cup games against teams non Premiership teams this season, scoring 30 goals and conceding just twice.

Aberdeen were wasteful in front of goal in the recent 2-2 draw with Dundee United until a late Kevin Nisbet brace salvaged a draw.

With a Hampden semi-final slot up for grabs the pressure was on Aberdeen to see off Championship Queen’s Park.

Thelin was pleased with how clinical his side were against the Spiders, with Morris one of the main attacking threats.

The Reds boss said: “There was expectation before the game as it was one we had to win

“We scored four goals and created even more opportunities.

“It was good to see the team have the responsibility and sharpness to take the chance we were creating.

“When we were in key opportunities they took the chances with some quality goals.

“We are always trying to be more intense in training.

“Everybody has to cope with that and raise the standard of the team.”