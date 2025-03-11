Willie Miller: Why there is still a key role in Aberdeen midfield for Graeme Shinnie, despite impressing at left-back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Willie Miller: Why there is still a key role in Aberdeen midfield for Graeme Shinnie, despite impressing at left-back

Aberdeen legend assesses Shinnie's impressive shift at left-back in the 4-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final win against Queen's Park.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie takes a selfie in front of the fans in the Red Shed after the 4-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final win against Queen's Park
By Willie Miller

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie impressed when starting at left-back in the Scottish Cup quarter-final but still has much to offer in midfield.

Shinnie underlined his versatility with a strong full-back shift in the 4-1 win against Queen’s Park at Pittodrie.

The midfielder also came on in the recent 2-2 draw with Dundee United at left-back and delivered an influential performance.

Shinnie has proven he can be very effective at left-back.

He is powerful, energetic and committed, both defensively and offensively, in that role.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie scores to make it 3-0 in the Scottish Cup quarter-final against Queen's Park at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
However I think he still has much to offer in the midfield area where he can perhaps have more influence on the team.

Shinnie may be 33-years-old but his energy, fitness and drive have not diminished and that can continue to be key in the midfield which is the engine room of the team.

The Scottish Cup tie against Queen’s Park was Shinnie’s 600th club appearance.

He has also played for Inverness Caley Thistle, Derby County and Wigan Athletic.

Much more to come from Shinnie

To clock up 600 appearances is an admirable achievement particularly when considering Shinnie’s battle with Crohn’s disease.

When you start out in football you just want to play the game but hope you can make a career out of it.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie at full time after the 4-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final win against Queen's Park. Image; SNS
With 600 games he is into an area that not many players reach, particularly in the modern game.

Scotland international Shinnie can look on his career to date with a lot of pride but he still has a lot to offer Aberdeen.

Shinnie has been a fabulous servant for the club across two separate spells at Pittodrie.

He is a leader on and off the park.

A leader on and off the pitch for Dons

Shinnie has all the attributes required to be Aberdeen captain.

Having been Dons skipper myself for many years what you have to do is lead by example, that is the major thing.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie during the 4-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final win against Queen's Park. Image: Shutterstock
You need to have an influence in the dressing room and on the park.

However, the most important aspect is to perform on the pitch and be brave, focused and lead the way.

Manager Jimmy Thelin has brought a focus to the club that every game is there to be won.

That is the attitude that is required at a club with Aberdeen’s stature and ambitions.

It shouldn’t matter the status of the club the Dons are playing against in Scottish or European football – you have to believe every game is one you can win.

Obviously that can never be achieved all the time.

But Shinnie goes out with that winning attitude and determination to win every game.

He brings that energy and drive to win which filters through the team.

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris dribbles with the ball in the 4-1 win against Queen's Park at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
A captain has to churn it out and be there every single week driving on and inspiring the team.

The club captain also has to be unhappy when not selected by the manager and push to get back into the team when that happens.

Stunning goal to mark 600th game

Shinnie shows all these different traits needed to be Aberdeen captain.

Shinnie also pitched in with a cracking goal in a match where Aberdeen were lethal in converting their scoring chances.

January transfer window signing Oday Dabbagh netted a double and looks to quickly be finding his feet following his arrival on loan.

On-loan Millwall striker Kevin Nisbet also pitched in with a goal again.

Scotland international Nisbet has now scored five goals in six games and is beginning to look like the striker we all know he is.

Up until recently a lack of goals was a concern but now Nisbet and Dabbagh are scoring.

The centre-backs are beginning to look solid although there was a change for the Queen’s Park game due to the injury absence of Kristers Tobers.

January transfer signing Tobers and Mats Knoester look like they could forge a solid centre-back partnership.

It looks like it is all beginning to come together at Pittodrie under Thelin.

And the attitude the manager is bringing with high energy and attitude that every game is there to win will make for an exciting finish to the season.

 

