Willie Miller: Why there is still a key role in Aberdeen midfield for Graeme Shinnie, despite impressing at left-back

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie impressed when starting at left-back in the Scottish Cup quarter-final but still has much to offer in midfield.

Shinnie underlined his versatility with a strong full-back shift in the 4-1 win against Queen’s Park at Pittodrie.

The midfielder also came on in the recent 2-2 draw with Dundee United at left-back and delivered an influential performance.

Shinnie has proven he can be very effective at left-back.

He is powerful, energetic and committed, both defensively and offensively, in that role.

However I think he still has much to offer in the midfield area where he can perhaps have more influence on the team.

Shinnie may be 33-years-old but his energy, fitness and drive have not diminished and that can continue to be key in the midfield which is the engine room of the team.

The Scottish Cup tie against Queen’s Park was Shinnie’s 600th club appearance.

He has also played for Inverness Caley Thistle, Derby County and Wigan Athletic.

Much more to come from Shinnie

To clock up 600 appearances is an admirable achievement particularly when considering Shinnie’s battle with Crohn’s disease.

When you start out in football you just want to play the game but hope you can make a career out of it.

With 600 games he is into an area that not many players reach, particularly in the modern game.

Scotland international Shinnie can look on his career to date with a lot of pride but he still has a lot to offer Aberdeen.

Shinnie has been a fabulous servant for the club across two separate spells at Pittodrie.

He is a leader on and off the park.

A leader on and off the pitch for Dons

Shinnie has all the attributes required to be Aberdeen captain.

Having been Dons skipper myself for many years what you have to do is lead by example, that is the major thing.

You need to have an influence in the dressing room and on the park.

However, the most important aspect is to perform on the pitch and be brave, focused and lead the way.

Manager Jimmy Thelin has brought a focus to the club that every game is there to be won.

That is the attitude that is required at a club with Aberdeen’s stature and ambitions.

It shouldn’t matter the status of the club the Dons are playing against in Scottish or European football – you have to believe every game is one you can win.

Obviously that can never be achieved all the time.

But Shinnie goes out with that winning attitude and determination to win every game.

He brings that energy and drive to win which filters through the team.

A captain has to churn it out and be there every single week driving on and inspiring the team.

The club captain also has to be unhappy when not selected by the manager and push to get back into the team when that happens.

Stunning goal to mark 600th game

Shinnie shows all these different traits needed to be Aberdeen captain.

Shinnie also pitched in with a cracking goal in a match where Aberdeen were lethal in converting their scoring chances.

January transfer window signing Oday Dabbagh netted a double and looks to quickly be finding his feet following his arrival on loan.

On-loan Millwall striker Kevin Nisbet also pitched in with a goal again.

Scotland international Nisbet has now scored five goals in six games and is beginning to look like the striker we all know he is.

Up until recently a lack of goals was a concern but now Nisbet and Dabbagh are scoring.

The centre-backs are beginning to look solid although there was a change for the Queen’s Park game due to the injury absence of Kristers Tobers.

January transfer signing Tobers and Mats Knoester look like they could forge a solid centre-back partnership.

It looks like it is all beginning to come together at Pittodrie under Thelin.

And the attitude the manager is bringing with high energy and attitude that every game is there to win will make for an exciting finish to the season.