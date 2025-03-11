Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin assesses Ryan Duncan loan spell at Queen’s Park

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin insists winger Ryan Duncan’s loan spell at Queen’s Park has been vital for his development.

The 21-year-old was sent on a season-long loan to the Championship club by Thelin last summer.

Former Scotland youth international Duncan has impressed with the Spiders where he is a regular first team starter.

Aberdeen youth academy graduate Duncan has made 31 appearances (27 starts) for Queen’s and netted four goals.

He played all 90 minutes in Queen’s Park’s shock 1-0 win against Rangers in the Scottish Cup at Ibrox.

Duncan was ineligible to face parent club Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at the weekend due to the terms of his loan deal.

The Dons triumphed 4-1 to set up a Scottish Cup semi-final clash with Hearts at Hampden.

Tough decisions on rising talent

Duncan can still secure trophy glory this season as Queen’s Park are set to face Livingston in the Challenge Cup final at the Falkirk Stadium on Sunday, March 30.

Duncan, who is contracted to the Reds until summer 2026, will return to Pittodrie in the summer.

Thelin said: “Ryan is doing very well at Queen’s Park and has some assists recently.

“I think the loan was the right thing for Ryan to get playing more regularly.

“You always have these decisions to make when a player is not playing so much for where they are in their career.

“Do they need more training with our team to grow as a player and keep the intensity?

“Or is it more about getting the game time and taking responsibility for results?

“With every player you must make different choices about where they are in their career and the individual nature of the player.

“In this case for Ryan it was important to get regular game time, and I think it’s going really well for him.”

Duncan made his Aberdeen first team debut as a substitute in a 4-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox in November 2020.

Thelin keeping close tabs on Duncan

He spent the 2021-22 season on loan at Peterhead when the Balmoor club were in League One, making 17 appearances and scoring three times.

Duncan scored his first senior goal for the Reds in a 5-0 win against Livingston in the Premiership in August 2022.

The winger has racked up 53 appearances for Aberdeen with 16 starts and two goals.

Duncan played three times under Thelin earlier this season in the League Cup group stage before being sent on loan.

The Swede is keeping close tabs on the Alford born wide-man.

He said: “Ryan was here just after Christmas and around New Year.

“It was good to have him here and he’s doing well at Queen’s Park.”

Duncan is one of several young Aberdeen players currently out on loan at Scottish lower league clubs.

Impressive loan spells for teen stars

Striker Alfie Bavidge, 18, has scored six goals in nine games for Inverness Caley Thistle since going to the League One club on loan in January.

Midfielder Alfie Stewart, 18, is also on loan at Inverness Caley Thistle and has made 10 appearances, scoring once.

Winger Adam Emslie has scored nine goals in 27 appearances for League One Cove Rangers.

The 19-year-old has netted three times in Cove’s last two league matches.

Also on loan at Cove are Dons midfielder Findlay Marshall and right-back Dylan Lobban.

Marshall, 18, has scored seven times in 27 appearances for Cove.

Lobban, 19, has made 20 appearances for the Balmoral Stadium club.

Defender Blair McKenzie, 19, is on loan at League One Montrose and has made 21 appearances, scoring once.

Bavidge, Emslie, Lobban and Stewart are all contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2026 with McKenzie on a deal until the end of the season.

As the Aberdeen young guns fight to make their mark in the game a Pittodrie veteran continues to impress.

Veteran Shinnie continues to shine

Captain Graeme Shinnie made his 600th appearance in club football when starting the Scottish Cup win against Queen’s Park.

The 33-year-old netted a sensational goal in that landmark appearance.

Thelin said: “To play in 600 games is incredible.

“Graeme is a really good captain for Aberdeen and his behaviour is always fantastic.

“With how he supporters his team-mates and us as staff.

“It is impressive to have that career, but Graeme is still working so hard every day.”