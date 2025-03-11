Former Aberdeen midfielder Jim Bett says Hampden date with Hearts can galvanise Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Former Aberdeen midfielder Jim Bett says Hampden date with Hearts can galvanise Dons

Race for Europe as well as cup glory at stake when the Don face Hearts at the National Stadium next month.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie at full time after the 4-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final win against Queen's Park. Image; SNS
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie at full time after the 4-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final win against Queen's Park. Image; SNS
By Paul Third

Former Don Jim Bett believes the chance to reach the Scottish Cup final can galvanise Aberdeen’s season.

Jimmy Thelin’s side will face Hearts in next month’s semi-final for the chance to play either holders Celtic or St Johnstone in the showpiece finale to the season in May.

The stakes are high for both the Dons and the Jambos as the winners of the cup will also qualify for the Europa League play-off round next season, effectively guaranteeing group stage European football in the next campaign.

Bett, who played for both clubs, believes the carrot of European competition will be every bit as important as cup glory for both Aberdeen and Hearts.

Aberdeen’s Jim Bett in action against Hearts in the 1986 Scottish Cup final. Image: SNS

He said: “All the ingredients are there for this to be a great semi-final. The atmosphere is going to be fantastic anyway because both carry good sets of supporters.

“I think it’s going to be a tight game the way the teams are playing just now.

“Hopefully Aberdeen can keep their form going up to the semi as Hearts have started playing well too.

“It’s so important Aberdeen get that form going into that semi-final and hopefully take it into the final as well.

“The semi will be a tough hurdle because Hearts are in the same boat as Aberdeen. They’re looking for Europe as well next year.”

Bett hopes cup win shows the Dons are getting back to their best

Aberdeen and Hearts have endured wildly inconsistent seasons so far.

Thelin’s Reds started the campaign with 31 points from a possible 33 while Hearts mustered just nine points from their opening 14 games.

The Dons then went on a horrendous run while the Jambos have found their form and moved to within six points of their cup semi-final opponents in the Scottish Premiership.

Bett said: “It’s been so erratic.

“It was a terrible run Aberdeen had in the league. It was only four points from 42. I think it’s only the last three games they’ve started picking up a bit.

“Even against Dundee United, it was only the last 15-20 minutes they started playing but hopefully the Queen’s Park win at the weekend is a sign they are getting their form going again because before those last three games it wasn’t great at all to watch.”

‘Both clubs have everything to play for’

The advantage is still with Aberdeen, however slim, as the clubs chase a European berth in the Premiership but Bett knows after avoiding holders Celtic in the semi-final draw, both clubs will be looking to the Scottish Cup as a real opportunity.

He said: “They are in a similar situation to Aberdeen and both clubs will be thinking now they have everything to play for.

“It’s quite similar the way both clubs are set up and given how important Europe is for the clubs I expect the semi-final to be really tight.

“Hopefully the key players at Aberdeen are good enough on the day to take the club to the final.

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen (R) shoots at goal as he is closed down by Hearts' James Penrice . Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Topi Keskinen (R) shoots at goal as he is closed down by Hearts’ James Penrice . Image: SNS

“Getting to the final would be a nice way to end the season, especially for the supporters.

“They are huge clubs with great support. Aberdeen in the past were used to getting into finals but Hearts supporters now expect it as well.

“Obviously Celtic are the favourites. They’re playing well at the moment, and they have got a strong team.

“But the cup has become so important now for Aberdeen and Hearts. If you don’t win the cup, you need Celtic to win it and finish third so the stakes are huge.

“They’ll both be thinking ‘we’ve still got a chance at it.”

Hampden meeting will be just the third between the teams

The meeting of the Dons and the Jambos will be just the third time they have faced each other at Hampden in the Scottish Cup.

Bett played in the first encounter, a 3-0 cup final win in 1986, while Hearts edged the 1996 semi-final 2-1.

The 1986 final came as Hearts had been pipped to the league championship on the final day of the season.

Bett recalled: “I remember John Hewitt got two and Billy Stark scored the other one. It was a good day.

“That year Hearts just lost out in the league, so I knew it was going to be a tough game because the final was their last chance to win silverware.

“To be fair, Hearts were a really good team at that time, but we had a lot of experience in our team as well and it was a comfortable afternoon for us in the end.”

Conversation