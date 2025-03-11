Aberdeen fans react to Kevin Nisbet’s Scotland call-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fans react to Kevin Nisbet’s Scotland call-up

Dons striker named in Steve Clarke's squad for the UEFA Nations League A play-off against Greece.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates after scoring a late winner against Ross County.
Kevin Nisbet has scored 10 goals for Aberdeen this season.

Aberdeen fans have expressed their delight at seeing striker Kevin Nisbet rewarded for his club form with a Scotland recall.

The on-loan Millwall attacker, who has scored 10 goals for the Dons this season, including five goals in his last six games, has been named in Steve Clarke’s squad for next week’s League A play-off in the UEFA Nations League against Greece.

Craig Taylor believes Nisbet should lead the line against the Greeks next week.

He wrote on social media: “In-form striker at the moment, should start.”

Mike Dunn wrote: “Brilliant, has been getting better every week scoring and great link-up play.”

Derek Hekelaar added: “Yes, his work-rate has improved and chance taking looking good.”

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Queen's Park in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie.
Kevin Nisbet has scored five goals in his last six games for Aberdeen.

However, one fan saw the call-up as a double-edged sword. Ian Hay wrote: “Bad news! His transfer value will have increased!”

Nisbet’s return to the international fold has been one of the surprise developments of the season as far as Dons podcast Red Tinted Glasses are concerned.

The podcast posted their reaction on X: “Kevin Nisbet back into a Scotland squad… who had that on their bingo card at the start of the year?”

Nisbet is joined in the Scotland squad for the double header by former Dons Scott McKenna, Ryan Christie, Kenny McLean and Lewis Ferguson.

Uncapped duo, Motherwell’s Lennon Miller, son of former Aberdeen striker Lee, and Hearts striker James Wilson, have also been selected for the national team.

The first leg will be played at the Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus on Thursday, March 20 with Scotland having home advantage for the second leg at Hampden on Sunday, March 23.

 

 

