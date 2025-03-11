Aberdeen fans react to Kevin Nisbet’s Scotland call-up

Aberdeen fans have expressed their delight at seeing striker Kevin Nisbet rewarded for his club form with a Scotland recall.

The on-loan Millwall attacker, who has scored 10 goals for the Dons this season, including five goals in his last six games, has been named in Steve Clarke’s squad for next week’s League A play-off in the UEFA Nations League against Greece.

Craig Taylor believes Nisbet should lead the line against the Greeks next week.

He wrote on social media: “In-form striker at the moment, should start.”

Mike Dunn wrote: “Brilliant, has been getting better every week scoring and great link-up play.”

Derek Hekelaar added: “Yes, his work-rate has improved and chance taking looking good.”

However, one fan saw the call-up as a double-edged sword. Ian Hay wrote: “Bad news! His transfer value will have increased!”

Nisbet’s return to the international fold has been one of the surprise developments of the season as far as Dons podcast Red Tinted Glasses are concerned.

The podcast posted their reaction on X: “Kevin Nisbet back into a Scotland squad… who had that on their bingo card at the start of the year?”

Nisbet is joined in the Scotland squad for the double header by former Dons Scott McKenna, Ryan Christie, Kenny McLean and Lewis Ferguson.

Uncapped duo, Motherwell’s Lennon Miller, son of former Aberdeen striker Lee, and Hearts striker James Wilson, have also been selected for the national team.

The first leg will be played at the Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus on Thursday, March 20 with Scotland having home advantage for the second leg at Hampden on Sunday, March 23.