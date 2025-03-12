Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin on his ‘clear vision’ for summer transfer window signing strategy

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin insists he has a “clear vision” with head of recruitment Nuno de Almeida on how to build the squad in future transfer windows.

Thelin has had two windows since arriving at Pittodrie and has splashed out more than £2million in transfer fees.

The Swede is already planning for the summer window, and beyond, with recruitment guru de Almeida.

De Almeida previously worked with Thelin at Swedish club Elfsborg from 2018-19 where he held the dual role of assistant first team coach and chief scout.

Prior to that spell de Almeida spent eight years at Portuguese giants Porto supporting the scouting operations with both a domestic and international focus.

He was also chief scout and then sporting director at Portugal top flight Rio Ave.

Knowledge of Euro transfer markets

De Almeida has vital connections and knowledge of the European transfer market and Thelin aims to fully utilise that in the bid to bring success to Aberdeen.

Thelin said: “With what we want to achieve here it was important to find someone who shares that same vision.

“And then use his knowledge to get us in that direction.

“With Nuno we have a clear vision and way we want to build the squad in the future.

“It always takes time because you have contracts and also the (transfer) windows.

“You always have to optimise the squad you have but also think about how we can improve it in the future.”

Prior to joining Thelin at Aberdeen last summer de Almeida was a senior scout for the Qatar Sports League focusing on the identification and evaluation of strikers.

Thelin’s Aberdeen squad rebuild

Thelin signed seven players during the summer transfer window in a bid to make an early mark at Pittodrie.

Those arrivals included the £860,000 signing of Finland international Topi Keskinen from HJK Helsinki.

It is the second highest transfer fee ever paid by the Dons, behind only the £1m to land Paul Bernard from Oldham in 1995.

Thelin also splashed out more than £1m to rebuild the defence during the January transfer window.

The Reds spent £600,000 to sign Latvian international centre-back Kristers Tobers from Swiss top flight club Grasshoppers.

Pittodrie’s hierarchy also bankrolled a further £545,000 to sign full-back Alexander Jensen from Swedish Allsvenskan club Brommapojkarna.

Centre-back Mats Knoester was also signed on a long-term permanent deal in the winter window following his exit from Hungarian club Ferencvaros.

‘Don’t judge players too quickly’

Thelin and de Almeida are plotting for summer signings but that will not be at the cost of developing current players, particularly emerging young talent.

He said: “You also have the individual development inside the squad you already had.

“People grow and that’s a good thing.

“You have to be patient sometimes and give them the opportunity to grow and don’t judge players too quickly.

“That’s not easy to do in a quite stressful environment and when everybody wants results directly.

“However, there is always an adaption on new team-mates, new identity and way to play.”

Route to Dons first team always open

Thelin has already displayed his propensity for giving players opportunities to revitalise their careers at Pittodrie.

He showed faith in Pape Gueye when the attacker returned in the summer from a loan spell in Norway.

Gueye had started only once and failed to score last season for the Dons before being sent on loan.

He made a major impact under Thelin and was Aberdeen’s top scorer before suffering a thigh injury that ruled him out for four months until January.

Having that open mind on players’ ability and potential development arc will remain fundamental for Thelin.

He said: “Everything needs some time.

“Some players maybe in the beginning look like they can’t make it and suddenly get better and better.

“That’s the way you build a stronger and stronger squad.”