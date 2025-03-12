Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin on his ‘clear vision’ for summer transfer window signing strategy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin on his ‘clear vision’ for summer transfer window signing strategy

Dons manager is working closely with head of recruitment Nuno de Almeida ahead of the transfer window opening in the summer.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin directs his team from the dugout during the 2-2 draw with Dundee United at Pittodrie:
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 2-2 draw with Dundee United at Pittodrie: Image SNS

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin insists he has a “clear vision” with head of recruitment Nuno de Almeida on how to build the squad in future transfer windows.

Thelin has had two windows since arriving at Pittodrie and has splashed out more than £2million in transfer fees.

The Swede is already planning for the summer window, and beyond, with recruitment guru de Almeida.

De Almeida previously worked with Thelin at Swedish club Elfsborg from 2018-19 where he held the dual role of assistant first team coach and chief scout.

Prior to that spell de Almeida spent eight years at Portuguese giants Porto supporting the scouting operations with both a domestic and international focus.

New Aberdeen FC head of recruitment Nuno de Almeida pictured with a red and white scarf at the club's Cormack Park training facility.
New Aberdeen FC head of recruitment Nuno de Almeida Image: Aberdeen FC.

He was also chief scout and then sporting director at Portugal top flight Rio Ave.

Knowledge of Euro transfer markets

De Almeida has vital connections and knowledge of the European transfer market and Thelin aims to fully utilise that in the bid to bring success to Aberdeen.

Thelin said: “With what we want to achieve here it was important to find someone who shares that same vision.

“And then use his knowledge to get us in that direction.

“With Nuno we have a clear vision and way we want to build the squad in the future.

“It always takes time because you have contracts and also the (transfer) windows.

“You always have to optimise the squad you have but also think about how we can improve it in the future.”

Prior to joining Thelin at Aberdeen last summer de Almeida was a senior scout for the Qatar Sports League focusing on the identification and evaluation of strikers.

Thelin’s Aberdeen squad rebuild

Thelin signed seven players during the summer transfer window in a bid to make an early mark at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at Pittodrie Image: SNS.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at Pittodrie Image: SNS.

Those arrivals included the £860,000 signing of Finland international Topi Keskinen from HJK Helsinki.

It is the second highest transfer fee ever paid by the Dons, behind only the £1m to land Paul Bernard from Oldham in 1995.

Thelin also splashed out more than £1m to rebuild the defence during the January transfer window.

The Reds spent £600,000 to sign Latvian international centre-back Kristers Tobers from Swiss top flight club Grasshoppers.

Pittodrie’s hierarchy also bankrolled a further £545,000 to sign full-back Alexander Jensen from Swedish Allsvenskan club Brommapojkarna.

Aberdeen full-back Alexander Jensen during the 2-2 draw with Dundee United at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen full-back Alexander Jensen during the 2-2 draw with Dundee United at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

Centre-back Mats Knoester was also signed on a long-term permanent deal in the winter window following his exit from Hungarian club Ferencvaros.

‘Don’t judge players too quickly’

Thelin and de Almeida are plotting for summer signings but that will not be at the cost of developing current players, particularly emerging young talent.

He said: “You also have the individual development inside the squad you already had.

“People grow and that’s a good thing.

“You have to be patient sometimes and give them the opportunity to grow and don’t judge players too quickly.

“That’s not easy to do in a quite stressful environment and when everybody wants results directly.

“However, there is always an adaption on new team-mates, new identity and way to play.”

Route to Dons first team always open

Thelin has already displayed his propensity for giving players opportunities to revitalise their careers at Pittodrie.

He showed faith in Pape Gueye when the attacker returned in the summer from a loan spell in Norway.

Gueye had started only once and failed to score last season for the Dons before being sent on loan.

Aberdeen attacker Pape Gueye celebrates with fans after the 3-0 win at Elgin City. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen attacker Pape Gueye celebrates with fans after the 3-0 win at Elgin City. Image: Shutterstock

He made a major impact under Thelin and was Aberdeen’s top scorer before suffering a thigh injury that ruled him out for four months until January.

Having that open mind on players’ ability and potential development arc will remain fundamental for Thelin.

He said: “Everything needs some time.

“Some players maybe in the beginning look like they can’t make it and suddenly get better and better.

“That’s the way you build a stronger and stronger squad.”

 

Conversation