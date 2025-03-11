Former Aberdeen striker Dean Windass’ fears for the future following dementia diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Former Aberdeen striker Dean Windass’ fears for the future following dementia diagnosis

Ex-Don hopes to raise awareness of the condition following his diagnosis in 2024.

By Paul Third
Former Aberdeen striker Dean Windass
Former Aberdeen striker Dean Windass has expressed his fear for the future following his stage two dementia diagnosis.

The 55-year-old, who played for 12 clubs during his 19-year professional career, was diagnosed last year.

The announcement was made public in January.

Speaking to BBC Newsnight, Windass said: “It scares me. I don’t know what the outcome’s going to be. Interview me in 10 years’ time and I might tell you a different story.

“There’s nothing I can do. You can’t roll back the years, so you’ve just got to deal with it as much as you can.

“Hopefully, in the next five or 10 years it doesn’t develop.

“It might do, but it might not. So, you get up in the morning and you live. You try to live your life as normal.”

‘I’m trying to help as many people as I can’

Windass, who scored more than 230 goals in a career spanning more than 700 games, believes his diagnosis is a direct result of repeatedly heading the ball.

He said: “If they’d said that in 10 years’ time you might have a shade of dementia. I’d go ‘well I’m not heading that ball then.’

“I wouldn’t have done that as much in training…(I’d) probably think twice.”

Dean Windass was a cult hero among the Aberdeen support during his time in Scottish football. Image: SNS.

The Englishman hopes discussing his diagnosis can help raise awareness of dementia and get the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) to increase its support to affected players and their families.

Windass said: “The one thing I love about myself is trying to help as many people as I can in any way, shape or form.

“The reason why we’ve done this [interview] is to help the families, because my family might need help in 10 or 15 years’ time. So I don’t want them to suffer as well.

“At this present time, if I can help or we can help people and push the PFA to help these people … that’s what we’re trying to do and trying to achieve.”

