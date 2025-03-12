Sean Wallace: Why Shayden Morris will be key to Aberdeen’s Euro qualification bid

The rise of winger Shayden Morris could deliver a major boost to Aberdeen’s European qualification aspirations.

Winger Morris had landed the tag ‘super-sub’ after explosive and influential performances off the bench this season.

However the 23-year-old can offer much more than a late cameo role.

Morris’ performance in the 4-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final win against Queen’s Park proved he can shine and influence a game when in the starting line-up.

He pitched in with two assists and ran the Spiders defence ragged with his direct running on the flank and crosses into the box.

Morris has made 15 goal contributions in only 12 starts this season which is a fantastic return considering the lack of game time.

Valuable asset in fight for Europe

The former Fleetwood Town winger has scored four times and delivered 11 assists.

Among those goals is the winner in the 2-1 victory against Rangers at Pittodrie.

He also scored a consolation in a 5-1 loss to Premiership leaders Celtic at Parkhead.

Morris has the air of a player with sky high confidence and can be a valuable asset in the battle for Europe if given regular starts.

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin recently praised the winger for his dedication and hard graft in working to strengthen his game, particularly on the defensive side.

Aberdeen’s season is hanging in the balance and can either deliver glorious success or disappointment.

Thelin’s side are in the hunt to finish third in the Premiership which brings a second qualifying round spot for the Europa League.

Finishing third will also secure guaranteed group stage action as there is the safety net of parachuting to the Conference League.

Battle for Euro qualification hots up

If a club other than Celtic win the Scottish Cup they will take that Europa League second qualifying spot, not the club that finishes third in the Premiership.

Aberdeen are in the fight for that as well having booked a Scottish Cup semi-final slot against Hearts at Hampden.

The outcome of this season is likely to be defined by small margins.

An in-form, confident Morris can deliver those margins which could turn a game with his positive, creative play – and potentially turn the season.

Morris deserves enormous credit for the strength of character and dedication to turn around his Aberdeen career.

The resurrection of winger Morris

A year ago the winger looked completely devoid of confidence.

Morris was substituted off in the first half by then interim boss Neil Warnock during a 3-3 draw with Motherwell at Pittodrie on February 14.

Aberdeen were three goals down after 30 minutes in an early indication that the Warnock experiment was doomed to failure.

Warnock played three at the back, with only one recognised centre-back.

He also used Morris in an unfamiliar right wing-back role.

The interim boss would later admit his formation “turned out to be a disaster”.

Morris gave away a foul for the opener and was left exposed on the right-flank for Motherwell’s second goal.

Warnock reacted to going 3-0 down by substituting Morris and Dante Polvara after 30 minutes.

It was harsh on the winger who was played out of position in front of a makeshift defence in a team that were on a horrendous run of form.

The Motherwell game was Morris’ final appearance of last season – in February.

Fast forward a year and Morris has clearly moved on from that setback and looks revitalised.

Allowing him to run at teams from the start of games could be the key to unlocking European qualification.