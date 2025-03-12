Sean Wallace: Why Shayden Morris will be key to Aberdeen’s Euro qualification bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sean Wallace: Why Shayden Morris will be key to Aberdeen’s Euro qualification bid

Aberdeen winger has pitched in with 15 goal contributions this season from only 12 starts in all competitions.

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris dribbles with the ball in the 4-1 win against Queen's Park at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
By Sean Wallace

The rise of winger Shayden Morris could deliver a major boost to Aberdeen’s European qualification aspirations.

Winger Morris had landed the tag ‘super-sub’ after explosive and influential performances off the bench this season.

However the 23-year-old can offer much more than a late cameo role.

Morris’ performance in the 4-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final win against Queen’s Park proved he can shine and influence a game when in the starting line-up.

He pitched in with two assists and ran the Spiders defence ragged with his direct running on the flank and crosses into the box.

Aberdeen's Oday Dabbagh celebrates with Shayden Morris as he scores to make it 2-0 against Queen's Park in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Morris has made 15 goal contributions in only 12 starts this season which is a fantastic return considering the lack of game time.

Valuable asset in fight for Europe

The former Fleetwood Town winger has scored four times and delivered 11 assists.

Among those goals is the winner in the 2-1 victory against Rangers at Pittodrie.

He also scored a consolation in a 5-1 loss to Premiership leaders Celtic at Parkhead.

Morris has the air of a player with sky high confidence and can be a valuable asset in the battle for Europe if given regular starts.

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin recently praised the winger for his dedication and hard graft in working to strengthen his game, particularly on the defensive side.

Aberdeen’s season is hanging in the balance and can either deliver glorious success or disappointment.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin congratulates Shayden Morris after being substituted during the 4-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final win against Queen's Park. Image: Shutterstock
Thelin’s side are in the hunt to finish third in the Premiership which brings a second qualifying round spot for the Europa League.

Finishing third will also secure guaranteed group stage action as there is the safety net of parachuting to the Conference League.

Battle for Euro qualification hots up

If a club other than Celtic win the Scottish Cup they will take that Europa League second qualifying spot, not the club that finishes third in the Premiership.

Aberdeen are in the fight for that as well having booked a Scottish Cup semi-final slot against Hearts at Hampden.

The outcome of this season is likely to be defined by small margins.

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates pulling a goal back to make it 4-1 against Celtic at Parkhead. Image: SNS
An in-form, confident Morris can deliver those margins which could turn a game with his positive, creative play – and potentially turn the season.

Morris deserves enormous credit for the strength of character and dedication to turn around his Aberdeen career.

The resurrection of winger Morris

A year ago the winger looked completely devoid of confidence.

Morris was substituted off in the first half by then interim boss Neil Warnock during a 3-3 draw with Motherwell at Pittodrie on February 14.

Aberdeen were three goals down after 30 minutes in an early indication that the Warnock experiment was doomed to failure.

Warnock played three at the back, with only one recognised centre-back.

He also used Morris in an unfamiliar right wing-back role.

The interim boss would later admit his formation “turned out to be a disaster”.

Morris gave away a foul for the opener and was left exposed on the right-flank for Motherwell’s second goal.

Warnock reacted to going 3-0 down by substituting Morris and Dante Polvara after 30 minutes.

It was harsh on the winger who was played out of position in front of a makeshift defence in a team that were on a horrendous run of form.

The Motherwell game was Morris’ final appearance of last season – in February.

Fast forward a year and Morris has clearly moved on from that setback and looks revitalised.

Allowing him to run at teams from the start of games could be the key to unlocking European qualification.

 

