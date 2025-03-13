Starting XI: Aberdeen FC Women midfielder Toni Leigh Finnegan on facing ‘freaking incredible’ Ellen White

Aberdeen FC Women midfielder Toni Leigh Finnegan is the latest player to take on our Starting XI feature.

The 22-year-old moved to the Dons from Cliftonville in January, having been a key member of the team which won a domestic treble and completed an invincible women’s Premiership campaign,

The Northern Ireland international is in line to make her first appearance at Pittodrie on Friday evening when the Dons face Dundee United in the SWPL (7.30pm kick-off).

What do you remember about your senior debut?

I made my senior debut when I was 15 against Linfield. At the time they were a massive team, one of the best teams in the league. I started the game at centre-half, and we won.

The buzz after the game was incredible, obviously, because we beat one of the best teams in the league. It was unreal.

What is your career highlight so far?

Winning the treble at Cliftonville last season was one of my highlights, but I think that the main highlight is qualifying for the Euros with Northern Ireland in 2021.

To be on the pitch when the final whistle went against Ukraine in the play-off was incredible.

I had made my debut for Northern Ireland in the Pinatar Cup against Ukraine in 2020 when they beat us 4-0, so to beat them in the play-offs and qualify for the Euros was special.

Who is the best player you have played with?

Marissa Callaghan from Cliftonville and Northern Ireland.

She’s always been my captain and someone that I’ve always looked up to on and off the pitch.

And who is your toughest opponent?

Ellen White of England. We played against them at St George’s Park and she scored a hat-trick.

I remember standing there thinking ‘she’s freaking incredible.’

Dressing room threads – who has the worst fashion sense in the dressing room?

I don’t want to make anyone cry so I’m going to give that one to my manager at Aberdeen, Scott Booth. Keep the players happy, you know.

I haven’t even seen him in his own clothes which probably says a lot, but I’ll give it to him. I’m probably getting dropped now.

How would your team-mates describe you?

On the park? Composed. Off it? Chilled I hope. I think I’m a very chilled person.

What is the best advice you have been given?

Don’t take criticism from anyone you wouldn’t take advice from. I like that one.

What is your favourite away ground and why?

I’m a Celtic supporter so playing at Parkhead would be special.

I’ve been there as a fan a few times so playing there one day is definitely one box I’d love to tick off my to-do list.

What is your favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

I’m going to pick a team-mate and go for Demi Vance’s free kick for Northern Ireland in a 2-2 draw with Austria in a World Cup qualifier in 2021. It was incredible.

If you were stranded on a desert island and had to bring one current or former team-mate for help, who would it be and why?

I’ve thought long and hard about this and think I’ve chosen a smart one in Emma Ilijoski, who is on loan at Aberdeen from Hearts.

She’s Australian so I think she’d be fine with handling any wildlife and she’d probably find a way to get us off the island too.

How do you relax away from football?

At home I spend time with my family but here I live in a house of six players so we all chill together and go for walks and coffees. Barring that, recovery time in the pool is good. I like to take it easy.