Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin assesses impact of January transfer window signings

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin insists his January transfer window signings have made an immediate impact.

And he reckons the recent additions have ramped up competition in the squad to boost the bid to end the season on a high.

The Pittodrie board backed Thelin in the winter window by bankrolling six signings in a bid to salvage the campaign.

Thelin landed three permanent additions and three loans signings to stop the rot of a 14-game Premiership winless slump.

Aberdeen’s hierarchy sanctioned a January defensive rebuild that cost more than £1million.

Latvian international centre-back Kristers Tobers was signed from Swiss club Grasshoppers for £600,000.

Full-back Alexander Jensen arrived in a £545,000 deal from Swedish top flight Brommapojkarna.

January window defensive revamp cost more than £1million

That deal could rise to £839,000 (€1million) with add-ons, if certain milestones are met.

Centre-back Mats Knoester was signed on a permanent deal following his exit from Hungarian top flight side Ferencvaros.

All three defenders have been regular starters in a revamped back-line.

Thelin also secured loan deals for striker Oday Dabbagh (Charleroi), winger Jeppe Okkels (Preston North End) and centre-back Alfie Dorrington (Tottenham Hotspur).

Since the transfer window closed the Reds have rediscovered form having lost only once, to Celtic, in six games.

Aberdeen also recently booked a Scottish Cup semi-final slot where they will play Hearts next month.

Thelin said: “The new signings have been very professional in how they prepared themselves to go straight into a new team and club to compete.

“They have all done really well which helps us be more stable as a team.

“With their skills it also raises the competition inside the squad.

“That in turn has helped raise the level of every player.”

Aberdeen travel to bottom club St Johnstone on Saturday as the battle to finish third hots up.

The Dons are fourth in the league, one point behind third-placed Hibs.

Increased competition within squad

Thelin insists the arrival of new signings in January has delivered a timely boost as the Dons enter the business end of the campaign.

He said: “Everyone is pushing so hard to perform and grow in training.

“To push for that match squad and to then play the games.

“For us the stronger the competition is, the better it is for everyone.”

Aberdeen has the option to buy on the loan deals for Dabbagh and Okkels.

Palestinian international Dabbagh has netted three times since arriving on transfer deadline day.

The 26-year-old scored a double in the 4-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final win against Queen’s Park at Pittodrie.

Thelin’s debut season as Aberdeen boss has been one of extremes.

It began with the high of a 16-game unbeaten start in all competitions, with 15 wins.

Aberdeen were undefeated in the opening 11 Premiership games and secured 31 points from a possible 33.

The impact of injuries during slump

That sparked speculation about the potential of pushing for a Champions League qualifying spot, which goes to the teams finishing first and second.

However, the form crashed with a damaging league winless run that yielded only four points from a possible 42.

Aberdeen were hit by injuries during that slump and the crash in form forced Thelin to raid the transfer window in January.

Thelin said: “Every season has its challenges and sometimes you get some injuries at the same time.

“Which is why it’s important to have a squad where we can keep as many as possible ready to play and be in good match form.

“Some have now come back from injury.

“And in difficult times or when there’s a lot of games you must keep the standard and level of the team by changing players.

“So it was great that new players arrived.”