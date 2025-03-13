Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin assesses impact of January transfer window signings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin assesses impact of January transfer window signings

Dons manager secured six players during the January transfer window and splashed out more than £1million on rebuilding the defence.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 3-1 loss to Hibs at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin made six signings during the January transfer window. Image: SNS

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin insists his January transfer window signings have made an immediate impact.

And he reckons the recent additions have ramped up competition in the squad to boost the bid to end the season on a high.

The Pittodrie board backed Thelin in the winter window by bankrolling six signings in a bid to salvage the campaign.

Thelin landed three permanent additions and three loans signings to stop the rot of a 14-game Premiership winless slump.

Aberdeen's Kristers Tobers celebrates his side's 2-1 win at Dundee. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Kristers Tobers celebrates his side’s 2-1 win at Dundee. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen’s hierarchy sanctioned a January defensive rebuild that cost more than £1million.

Latvian international centre-back Kristers Tobers was signed from Swiss club Grasshoppers for £600,000.

Full-back Alexander Jensen arrived in a £545,000 deal from Swedish top flight Brommapojkarna.

January window defensive revamp cost more than £1million

That deal could rise to £839,000 (€1million) with add-ons, if certain milestones are met.

Centre-back Mats Knoester was signed on a permanent deal following his exit from Hungarian top flight side Ferencvaros.

Seb Palmer-Houlden of Dundee challenges for the ball with Mats Knoester of Aberdeen in a Premiership match at Dens Park. Image: Shutterstock
Seb Palmer-Houlden of Dundee challenges for the ball with Mats Knoester of Aberdeen in a Premiership match at Dens Park. Image: Shutterstock

All three defenders have been regular starters in a revamped back-line.

Thelin also secured loan deals for striker Oday Dabbagh (Charleroi), winger Jeppe Okkels (Preston North End) and centre-back Alfie Dorrington (Tottenham Hotspur).

Since the transfer window closed the Reds have rediscovered form having lost only once, to Celtic, in six games.

Aberdeen also recently booked a Scottish Cup semi-final slot where they will play Hearts next month.

Thelin said: “The new signings have been very professional in how they prepared themselves to go straight into a new team and club to compete.

“They have all done really well which helps us be more stable as a team.

“With their skills it also raises the competition inside the squad.

“That in turn has helped raise the level of every player.”

Aberdeen travel to bottom club St Johnstone on Saturday as the battle to finish third hots up.

Aberdeen's Oday Dabbagh celebrates as he scores to make it 4-0 in the Scottish Cup quarter-final against Queen's Park. Image; SNS
Aberdeen’s Oday Dabbagh celebrates as he scores to make it 4-0 in the Scottish Cup quarter-final against Queen’s Park. Image; SNS

The Dons are fourth in the league, one point behind third-placed Hibs.

Increased competition within squad

Thelin insists the arrival of new signings in January has delivered a timely boost as the Dons enter the business end of the campaign.

He said: “Everyone is pushing so hard to perform and grow in training.

“To push for that match squad and to then play the games.

“For us the stronger the competition is, the better it is for everyone.”

Aberdeen has the option to buy on the loan deals for Dabbagh and Okkels.

Palestinian international Dabbagh has netted three times since arriving on transfer deadline day.

The 26-year-old scored a double in the 4-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final win against Queen’s Park at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen's Jeppe Okkels has the ball in the net against Kilmarnock but it's ruled out following a VAR review. Image; SNS
Aberdeen’s Jeppe Okkels has the ball in the net against Kilmarnock but it’s ruled out following a VAR review. Image; SNS.

Thelin’s debut season as Aberdeen boss has been one of extremes.

It began with the high of a 16-game unbeaten start in all competitions, with 15 wins.

Aberdeen were undefeated in the opening 11 Premiership games and secured 31 points from a possible 33.

The impact of injuries during slump

That sparked speculation about the potential of pushing for a Champions League qualifying spot, which goes to the teams finishing first and second.

However, the form crashed with a damaging league winless run that yielded only four points from a possible 42.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie scores to make it 3-0 in the Scottish Cup quarter-final against Queen's Park at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie scores to make it 3-0 in the Scottish Cup quarter-final against Queen’s Park at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Aberdeen were hit by injuries during that slump and the crash in form forced Thelin to raid the transfer window in January.

Thelin said: “Every season has its challenges and sometimes you get some injuries at the same time.

“Which is why it’s important to have a squad where we can keep as many as possible ready to play and be in good match form.

“Some have now come back from injury.

“And in difficult times or when there’s a lot of games you must keep the standard and level of the team by changing players.

“So it was great that new players arrived.”

Conversation