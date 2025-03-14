Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin delivers third-place Premiership fight warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin delivers third-place Premiership fight warning

Thelin insists Aberdeen never lost faith the bid to secure European qualification despite a recent damaging 14-game winless run in the Premiership.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin on the touch line during the 2-2 draw with Dundee United at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin on the touch line during the 2-2 draw with Dundee United at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Boss Jimmy Thelin has warned Premiership rivals rejuvenated Aberdeen are up for the fight to finish third and land a Euro return.

With only nine league fixtures remaining this season Thelin reckons every Premiership match will have the intensity and pressure of a knock-out cup clash.

Aberdeen currently sit fourth in the Premiership table, one point behind third-placed Hibs.

Fifth-placed Dundee United are a point behind the Reds as the high stakes race for third hots up.

A third-placed Premiership finish could be rewarded with a Europa League second qualifying round slot next season.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie at full time after the 4-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final win against Queen's Park. Image; SNS
Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie at full time after the 4-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final win against Queen’s Park. Image; SNS

Qualification for the Europa League will secure a payment of €4.31m (£3.57m).

Each win in the Europa League secures €450,000 (£379,201) with €150,000 (£126,400) per draw.

‘We will fight and push for third spot’

There is also the safety net of parachuting into the Conference League if exiting out at the Europa League at the qualifying stage.

However. the team that finishes third will have to wait for the outcome of the Scottish Cup final to find out their Euro fate.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Queen's Park in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image; SNS
Aberdeen’s Kevin Nisbet celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Queen’s Park in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image; SNS

That Europa League qualifying spot will go to the Scottish Cup winners if it is not champions-elect Celtic, who are bound for the Champions League qualifiers.

Thelin said: “We will fight and push for that third spot in the league in what will be an intense period of games.

“Although we know we have a lot of things to improve on we are still in the race.

“Every game is going to be like a cup match, so we have to be sharp in the remaining fixtures as it is tight in the table.

“There are many teams around that third spot so we know the competition is tough.

“We have to keep stable and keep working hard for the wins and points we need.”

Aberdeen looked nailed on for European qualification when racing to an 11-game unbeaten start to the Premiership season, with 10 wins.

Thelin targeting Euro qualification

In contrast Hibs suffered a disastrous start to the season and were rooted to the bottom of the table.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie takes a selfie in front of the fans in the Red Shed after the 4-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final win against Queen's Park
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie in front of the fans in the Red Shed after the 4-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final win against Queen’s Park. Image: Shutterstock

When the Dons drew 3-3 with Hibs at Easter Road on November 26, they were 23 points ahead of the Edinburgh club.

Had Aberdeen not conceded an equaliser deep into time added on that would have been a 26-point gap.

Since then, there has been a remarkable turnaround with the Dons suffering a 14-game league winless slump whilst Hibs hit winning form.

Aberdeen have stopped their slide with seven points from the previous four Premiership matches.

Thelin insists their Euro target never altered, even amidst the form crash.

He said: “Nothing has changed from the beginning of the season.

“We’re trying to qualify for Europe next season and that’s what we’re still working for.

“In the long term we are trying to be a stable team in Europe.

“Even when we were on that bad run and struggling, we didn’t lose that direction.

“We still have our eyes on that European position, so these games are so important for everyone.

“That’s what we are aiming for and what we have to work hard for.”

Aberdeen face an away clash against Premiership bottom club St Johnstone on Saturday.

Focused on ending season on a high

The Reds travel to Perth in buoyant mood having won 4-1 against Queen’s Park in the Scottish Cup quarter final.

Thelin’s side will face Hearts in the semi-final at Hampden on the weekend of April 19-20.

Aberdeen's Oday Dabbagh celebrates as he scores to make it 4-0 in the Scottish Cup quarter-final against Queen's Park. Image; SNS
Aberdeen’s Oday Dabbagh celebrates as he scores to make it 4-0 in the Scottish Cup quarter-final against Queen’s Park. Image; SNS

The Dons boss aims to go into that clash at the national stadium with the Dons in a strong position to finish third.

He said: “There’s a really good mood around the training ground.

“We know this is a very important part of the season in the league.

“Every game now is going to be really important for us to achieve our goals for the season.

“We are trying to achieve something together.”

Conversation