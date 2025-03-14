Joe Harper: Aberdeen must sign Oday Dabbagh on a permanent deal

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin should move to sign on loan striker Oday Dabbagh on a permanent contract.

The Dons have the option to buy the Palestinian international who arrived on loan from Belgian club Charleroi on transfer deadline day.

I have already seen enough of the 26-year-old to convince me Aberdeen should move to snap him up on a permanent long-term deal.

Dabbagh has really impressed me so far and the striker will only get better as he is little more than a month into his time at Pittodrie

I am confident if Aberdeen move to sign him permanently he will go on to become a major asset for the club.

He has quickly adapted to the Scottish game and Aberdeen’s style but I believe we have only seen glimpses of the quality Dabbagh can bring.

Dabbagh’s impressive movement

I am quite excited about what Dabbagh could offer the Dons in the future.

He is fast, sharp and I love the way he sniffs out goals.

Dabbagh’s movement in the box is fantastic and he can read the game very well.

Even if there are three players in front of him in the box he has that confidence and expectancy that he will be the one to get to the ball first when it comes in.

He has an excellent eye as a striker as was proven by his double in the 4-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final win against Queen’s Park.

Dabbagh made that vital one or two yard step in the right direction by anticipating play and then clinically found the back of the net.

What I also like about Dabbagh is that he gets into the box and makes his presence felt.

And when he is in that penalty area he seems to be able to find the ball.

Dabbagh will be key in bid for success

He has only recently arrived at a new club and new league but has already scored three goals in five appearances, with just two starts.

Securing Dabbagh in the January transfer window looks to be a key addition as the Dons bid to secure Scottish Cup success and a third-placed Premiership finish.

And it would be great to see him shine for Aberdeen next season and beyond.

With Dabbagh’s arrival and the return to form of Kevin Nisbet the Dons now have a potent goal threat.

Nisbet’s audacious flicked back-heel goal at the near post against Queen’s Park was a touch of genius.

On-loan Millwall striker Nisbet went through a scoring drought with only one goal in 13 games from November to January.

However he has rediscovered that scoring touch with five goals in six games.

Scotland recall for in form Nisbet

That form was rightly rewarded with a recall by Steve Clarke to the Scotland squad for the Nations League play-off against Greece this month.

Nisbet is now on double figures for his loan spell as his goal in the quarter-final was his 10th of the season.

Birmingham City striker Lyndon Dykes is ruled out of the double header against Greece.

With his goal-scoring form Nisbet should add to his 11 Scotland caps this month.

And with his confidence now returned he could also score for the Scots in a massive play-off against Greece.