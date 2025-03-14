Joe Harper: Aberdeen must sign Oday Dabbagh on a permanent deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen must sign Oday Dabbagh on a permanent deal

Should Aberdeen move to trigger the right to buy option to sign on loan striker Oday Dabbagh on a permanent contract?

Aberdeen's Oday Dabbagh celebrates as he scores to make it 4-0 in the Scottish Cup quarter-final against Queen's Park. Image; SNS
By Joe Harper

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin should move to sign on loan striker Oday Dabbagh on a permanent contract.

The Dons have the option to buy the Palestinian international who arrived on loan from Belgian club Charleroi on transfer deadline day.

I have already seen enough of the 26-year-old to convince me Aberdeen should move to snap him up on a permanent long-term deal.

Dabbagh has really impressed me so far and the striker will only get better as he is little more than a month into his time at Pittodrie

Aberdeen's Oday Dabbagh scores to make it 2-0 against Queen's Park in the Scottish Cup quarter-final. Image: SNS
I am confident if Aberdeen move to sign him permanently he will go on to become a major asset for the club.

He has quickly adapted to the Scottish game and Aberdeen’s style but I believe we have only seen glimpses of the quality Dabbagh can bring.

Dabbagh’s impressive movement

I am quite excited about what Dabbagh could offer the Dons in the future.

He is fast, sharp and I love the way he sniffs out goals.

Dabbagh’s movement in the box is fantastic and he can read the game very well.

Even if there are three players in front of him in the box he has that confidence and expectancy that he will be the one to get to the ball first when it comes in.

Aberdeen's Oday Dabbagh celebrates with Shayden Morris as he scores to make it 2-0 against Queen's Park in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
He has an excellent eye as a striker as was proven by his double in the 4-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final win against Queen’s Park.

Dabbagh made that vital one or two yard step in the right direction by anticipating play and then clinically found the back of the net.

What I also like about Dabbagh is that he gets into the box and makes his presence felt.

And when he is in that penalty area he seems to be able to find the ball.

Dabbagh will be key in bid for success

He has only recently arrived at a new club and new league but has already scored three goals in five appearances, with just two starts.

Securing Dabbagh in the January transfer window looks to be a key addition as the Dons bid to secure Scottish Cup success and a third-placed Premiership finish.

Aberdeen's Oday Dabbagh celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
And it would be great to see him shine for Aberdeen next season and beyond.

With Dabbagh’s arrival and the return to form of Kevin Nisbet the Dons now have a potent goal threat.

Nisbet’s audacious flicked back-heel goal at the near post against Queen’s Park was a touch of genius.

On-loan Millwall striker Nisbet went through a scoring drought with only one goal in 13 games from November to January.

However he has rediscovered that scoring touch with five goals in six games.

Scotland recall for in form Nisbet

That form was rightly rewarded with a recall by Steve Clarke to the Scotland squad for the Nations League play-off against Greece this month.

Nisbet is now on double figures for his loan spell as his goal in the quarter-final was his 10th of the season.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet scores to make it 1-0 in the Scottish Cup quarter-final against Queen's Park at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Birmingham City striker Lyndon Dykes is ruled out of the double header against Greece.

With his goal-scoring form Nisbet should add to his 11 Scotland caps this month.

And with his confidence now returned he could also score for the Scots in a massive play-off against Greece.

