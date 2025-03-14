Aberdeen fans frustrated after Dons receive lunchtime kick-off for Scottish Cup semi-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fans frustrated after Dons receive lunchtime kick-off for Scottish Cup semi-final

The Dons will take on Hearts in the last four of the competition on April 19.

By Danny Law
Aberdeen fans during the Premier Sports Cup semi-final 6-0 loss to Celtic at Hampden. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen fans at Hampden for the Premier Sports Cup semi-final loss to Celtic. Image: Shutterstock

The kick-off time for Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Hearts has been confirmed – and the Dons supporters are facing an early start to get to Hampden.

The Dons will take on the Jambos at the National Stadium on Saturday, April 19 with the game kicking off at 12.30pm.

Celtic will take on St Johnstone the following day with a 3pm start.

The Aberdeen support will be seated in the east side of the stadium with the ticket sales process to be announced in due course.

‘Kick-off should be 5.30pm’

Dons fans took to social media to vent their frustrations at the kick-off time.

Duncan Hughes wrote: “What a joke, fans last as usual.”

Alan McIntyre wrote: “Ridiculous kick-off time again.”

Aberdeen will face Hearts in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup next month. Image: SNS.

Another Dons fan wrote on X: “It’s never going to be 3pm on the Saturday cause of the blackout. It should be a 5.30pm ko though. 12.30 is a joke.”

But Iain Taylor was a bit more relaxed about the early start, writing: “Least we will get back up the road at a decent time after a resounding 6-0 victory.”

