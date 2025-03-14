Aberdeen fans frustrated after Dons receive lunchtime kick-off for Scottish Cup semi-final

The kick-off time for Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Hearts has been confirmed – and the Dons supporters are facing an early start to get to Hampden.

The Dons will take on the Jambos at the National Stadium on Saturday, April 19 with the game kicking off at 12.30pm.

Celtic will take on St Johnstone the following day with a 3pm start.

The Aberdeen support will be seated in the east side of the stadium with the ticket sales process to be announced in due course.

‘Kick-off should be 5.30pm’

Dons fans took to social media to vent their frustrations at the kick-off time.

Duncan Hughes wrote: “What a joke, fans last as usual.”

Alan McIntyre wrote: “Ridiculous kick-off time again.”

Another Dons fan wrote on X: “It’s never going to be 3pm on the Saturday cause of the blackout. It should be a 5.30pm ko though. 12.30 is a joke.”

But Iain Taylor was a bit more relaxed about the early start, writing: “Least we will get back up the road at a decent time after a resounding 6-0 victory.”