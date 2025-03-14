Aberdeen defender Kristers Tobers suffers World Cup qualifier nightmare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen defender Kristers Tobers suffers World Cup qualifier nightmare

Dons manager Jimmy Thelin delivers an injury update on Latvian international captain Kristers Tobers.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie (left) and Kristers Tobers were left dejected following the Dons' defeat by Celtic. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has confirmed defender Kristers Tobers has suffered a World Cup qualifier injury blow.

Centre-back Tobers is ruled out of the Dons’ Premiership clash away at St Johnstone this weekend.

And Thelin confirmed Tobers is also ruled out of Latvia’s World Cup qualifiers against Andorra on Friday, March 21 and England on Monday, March 24.

Aberdeen's Kristers Tobers celebrates his side's 2-1 win at Dundee. Image: SNS
As Latvian captain the 24-year-old defender was set to lead out his country against England in front of 90,000 supporters in the Group K clash.

However he will miss out on facing the Euro 2020 and 2024 finalists.

Thelin faces Tobers fitness sweat

The Dons boss also faces a sweat on the fitness of Tobers for the Premiership clash against Motherwell on March 29 after the international break.

Thelin said: “The St Johnstone game is too soon for Kristers.

“And he is also ruled out for Latvia so he misses those games.

“It is a blow as Kristers is a top man and a top player.

“It was unlucky what happened.

“The medical team is doing an amazing job as is Kristers as he is here every day pushing.

“When some players are going to be off in the later part of next week (international break) Kristers will be here to keep working as he is so professional.

“I can’t say the exact timeline, but hopefully after the international break.

“If it’s Motherwell or Ross County I don’t know yet.”

Tobers was signed for £600,000 in the winter transfer window from Swiss club Grasshoppers.

Thelin on defender Tobers’ injury

The defender missed the recent 4-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final win against Queen’s Park due to the injury.

Tobers was forced off injured in the first half of the previous game – a 2-2 Premiership draw against Dundee United.

Kristers Tobers (L) of Latvia and Irfan Can Kahveci of Turkey in action during the UEFA EURO 2024 Group D qualifying match in Riga, Latvia, Image: Shutterstock
It was the second successive match an injury affected Tobers, as he was also substituted off early in the 5-1 loss away at Celtic.

Asked to specify what the injury is, Thelin said: “It is not a big one, but in the leg.

“So let’s see.”

Striker Ester Sokler will return to the match-day squad against St Johnstone after more than two months out with a hamstring injury.

Aberdeen are fighting to end the season with success on two fronts.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin (R) and first team coach Peter Leven during a training session at Cormack Park ahead of the St Johnstone game. Image: SNS
The Reds are in the battle to finish third in the Premiership which could be rewarded with a second qualifying round slot for the Europa League.

Retaining ‘one game at a time’ focus

Thelin’s side currently sit fourth in the table, one point behind third-placed Hibs.

Aberdeen are also in the Scottish Cup semi-final where they will face Hearts at Hampden on Saturday, April 19 with a 12.30pm kick-off.

Thelin has consistently stuck to a “one game at a time” mantra throughout the season.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie (L) and Jack Milne in training ahead of the trip to St Johnstone. Image: SNS
With huge games on the horizon and so much at stake is it more difficult to ensure his players retain that laser sharp one game focus?

Thelin said: “In one way it is easier because we know the expectations, the targets.

“We also know we are in an early stage of a long journey, hopefully together.

“When you are in cup games you want to get to the semi-final when you are in the quarters.

“Then when you are in the semi you want to get to the final.

“And when you are in the final you want to win.

“You have to take it step by step, you can’t look further ahead than that.

“In the league we know now the race is there and it’s so tight in the table.

“We have to focus everything we have and that is on St Johnstone on Saturday.”

Aberdeen have won only once in the last 10 away Premiership matches.

During that run Thelin’s Reds have secured only five points on the road from a possible 30.

Facing bottom club St Johnstone

Thelin accepts the Reds must eradicate their away day hoodoo in the bid to secure that valuable third place Premiership finish.

Dante Polvara (L) and Topi Keskinen during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on March 14. Image: SNS
Although St Johnstone are bottom  of the league Thelin is expecting stiff competition in Perth.

He said: “It’s going to be a difficult away game.

“When we have played St Johnstone this season the games have been tight games so we are expecting the same again.

“St Johnstone have been on a better run recently so we will have to be sharp and ready for what they want to do.

“But also believe in our own capacity.”

 

Conversation