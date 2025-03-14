Aberdeen defender Kristers Tobers suffers World Cup qualifier nightmare

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has confirmed defender Kristers Tobers has suffered a World Cup qualifier injury blow.

Centre-back Tobers is ruled out of the Dons’ Premiership clash away at St Johnstone this weekend.

And Thelin confirmed Tobers is also ruled out of Latvia’s World Cup qualifiers against Andorra on Friday, March 21 and England on Monday, March 24.

As Latvian captain the 24-year-old defender was set to lead out his country against England in front of 90,000 supporters in the Group K clash.

However he will miss out on facing the Euro 2020 and 2024 finalists.

Thelin faces Tobers fitness sweat

The Dons boss also faces a sweat on the fitness of Tobers for the Premiership clash against Motherwell on March 29 after the international break.

Thelin said: “The St Johnstone game is too soon for Kristers.

“And he is also ruled out for Latvia so he misses those games.

“It is a blow as Kristers is a top man and a top player.

“It was unlucky what happened.

“The medical team is doing an amazing job as is Kristers as he is here every day pushing.

“When some players are going to be off in the later part of next week (international break) Kristers will be here to keep working as he is so professional.

“I can’t say the exact timeline, but hopefully after the international break.

“If it’s Motherwell or Ross County I don’t know yet.”

Tobers was signed for £600,000 in the winter transfer window from Swiss club Grasshoppers.

Thelin on defender Tobers’ injury

The defender missed the recent 4-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final win against Queen’s Park due to the injury.

Tobers was forced off injured in the first half of the previous game – a 2-2 Premiership draw against Dundee United.

It was the second successive match an injury affected Tobers, as he was also substituted off early in the 5-1 loss away at Celtic.

Asked to specify what the injury is, Thelin said: “It is not a big one, but in the leg.

“So let’s see.”

Striker Ester Sokler will return to the match-day squad against St Johnstone after more than two months out with a hamstring injury.

Aberdeen are fighting to end the season with success on two fronts.

The Reds are in the battle to finish third in the Premiership which could be rewarded with a second qualifying round slot for the Europa League.

Retaining ‘one game at a time’ focus

Thelin’s side currently sit fourth in the table, one point behind third-placed Hibs.

Aberdeen are also in the Scottish Cup semi-final where they will face Hearts at Hampden on Saturday, April 19 with a 12.30pm kick-off.

Thelin has consistently stuck to a “one game at a time” mantra throughout the season.

With huge games on the horizon and so much at stake is it more difficult to ensure his players retain that laser sharp one game focus?

Thelin said: “In one way it is easier because we know the expectations, the targets.

“We also know we are in an early stage of a long journey, hopefully together.

“When you are in cup games you want to get to the semi-final when you are in the quarters.

“Then when you are in the semi you want to get to the final.

“And when you are in the final you want to win.

“You have to take it step by step, you can’t look further ahead than that.

“In the league we know now the race is there and it’s so tight in the table.

“We have to focus everything we have and that is on St Johnstone on Saturday.”

Aberdeen have won only once in the last 10 away Premiership matches.

During that run Thelin’s Reds have secured only five points on the road from a possible 30.

Facing bottom club St Johnstone

Thelin accepts the Reds must eradicate their away day hoodoo in the bid to secure that valuable third place Premiership finish.

Although St Johnstone are bottom of the league Thelin is expecting stiff competition in Perth.

He said: “It’s going to be a difficult away game.

“When we have played St Johnstone this season the games have been tight games so we are expecting the same again.

“St Johnstone have been on a better run recently so we will have to be sharp and ready for what they want to do.

“But also believe in our own capacity.”