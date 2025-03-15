Topi Keskinen offers Aberdeen form prediction as race for third hots up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Topi Keskinen offers Aberdeen form prediction as race for third hots up

Aberdeen's Finland international winger also reveals how he has transitioned to the more physical Scottish Premiership.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen winger Topi Keskinen poses behind the goal nets at the club's Cormack Park training complex.
Winger Topi Keskinen believes Aberdeen are beginning to rediscover the form which saw them take Scottish football by storm earlier this season.

Under boss Jimmy Thelin the Dons raced to a 16-game unbeaten start to the season in all competitions, with 15 wins.

That sensational run included an 11-game unbeaten beginning to the Premiership campaign with 31 points secured from a possible 33.

Aberdeen’s early season form sparked speculation the Pittodrie side could launch a Premiership title push – or at least split Celtic and Rangers.

Aberdeen winger Topi Keskinen at Cormack Park ahead of the match at St Johnstone. Image: SNS
However the league form suffered a dramatic nosedive with the Reds crashing to a 14-game winless slump in the league.

Returning to early season form

The Reds have now lost only once in their last six games and are in the Scottish Cup semi-final and just one point off third spot in the Premiership.

Finland international Keskinen is convinced the Reds are back and ready to hit their early season levels.

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 with Kevin Nisbet at Dundee. Image: SNS
And he aims to show that against St Johnstone in Perth today.

The 21-year-old said: “It’s a lot to do with momentum in this league and we seem to be moving in a positive way again.

“We are definitely sharper now and it’s been going well for us again in terms of results lately.

“There have been positive vibes in the training and we have been sharp in games again.

“We have started winning and I think we are coming back to the form we showed earlier this season.

“Now it’s important to continue that by going into the international break with a win.

“Every game in the Premiership is hard so I’m expecting this one at St Johnstone will be no different.”

Aberdeen boss Thelin secured Keskinen in an £860,000 deal from Finnish top flight club HJK Helsinki last summer.

Keskinen targeting a Euro return

It is the second highest transfer fee ever paid by the Dons, behind only the £1m to land Paul Bernard from Oldham in 1995.

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen jumps up and punches the air in delight to celebrate his goal in the 2-1 Premiership win at Dundee.
Keskinen played against Aberdeen for HJK Helsinki in the UEFA Conference League group stages in the 2023-24 season.

A third-placed Premiership finish could land a second qualifying spot for the Europa League next season.

Keskinen is determined to secure a return to continental action.

He said: “It would be nice to have European games to look forward to next season.

“Especially given the atmosphere you get playing foreign teams at Pittodrie.

“It was one of the reasons I came to Aberdeen after experiencing it when I was here with HJK.

“To be fair the backing we get from the support in all our home games drive you on even if it’s extra special in Europe.

“For example, the second half against Dundee United was unbelievable and helped us a lot to turn that around.

“We are professional players who can handle things regardless, but when you hear and see the fans are up for it then it helps a lot.

“Of course, one of the best was when we beat Rangers as the place was going crazy and I couldn’t believe it.”

Since signing for Aberdeen last summer Keskinen has broken into the Finland senior squad.

Embracing ‘aggressive’ Scottish game

He made his senior debut in a 3-0 Nations League loss to Greece in the Nations League on September 7.

Finland's Topi Keskinen (left) and England's Bukayo Saka battle for the ball during the UEFA Nations League Group B2 match at Wembley. Image: PA
Keskinen then started in a 2-0 Nations League loss to England at Wembley just three days later.

The winger has been recalled into the Finland U21 squad for friendly matches with Georgia and Slovenia this month.

He is in the U21 squad because Finland have qualified for the Euro U21 finals this summer for only the second time in the nation’s history.

Finland aim to send their strongest possible squad to the finals.

Keskinen insists he is thriving in the physicality of the Scottish game.

He said: “It’s a completely different league compared to where I came from in Finland in terms of tempo and players styles.

“It’s more physical as back home things can be a bit too tactical at times which I didn’t like that much

“I was playing in the biggest team in Finland which meant we played against a low block every single game.

“It’s one of the hardest things to come up against in football so it was always a bit of a challenge.

“In Scotland there are a lot more individual duels and more aggression with a lot higher tempo.

“That suits me and I think I’ve been doing well in the duels but I still think I can get better.

“I enjoy it more here because even if the opponents do defend they still counterattack well which opens things up.”

