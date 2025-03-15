Topi Keskinen offers Aberdeen form prediction as race for third hots up

Winger Topi Keskinen believes Aberdeen are beginning to rediscover the form which saw them take Scottish football by storm earlier this season.

Under boss Jimmy Thelin the Dons raced to a 16-game unbeaten start to the season in all competitions, with 15 wins.

That sensational run included an 11-game unbeaten beginning to the Premiership campaign with 31 points secured from a possible 33.

Aberdeen’s early season form sparked speculation the Pittodrie side could launch a Premiership title push – or at least split Celtic and Rangers.

However the league form suffered a dramatic nosedive with the Reds crashing to a 14-game winless slump in the league.

Returning to early season form

The Reds have now lost only once in their last six games and are in the Scottish Cup semi-final and just one point off third spot in the Premiership.

Finland international Keskinen is convinced the Reds are back and ready to hit their early season levels.

And he aims to show that against St Johnstone in Perth today.

The 21-year-old said: “It’s a lot to do with momentum in this league and we seem to be moving in a positive way again.

“We are definitely sharper now and it’s been going well for us again in terms of results lately.

“There have been positive vibes in the training and we have been sharp in games again.

“We have started winning and I think we are coming back to the form we showed earlier this season.

“Now it’s important to continue that by going into the international break with a win.

“Every game in the Premiership is hard so I’m expecting this one at St Johnstone will be no different.”

Aberdeen boss Thelin secured Keskinen in an £860,000 deal from Finnish top flight club HJK Helsinki last summer.

Keskinen targeting a Euro return

It is the second highest transfer fee ever paid by the Dons, behind only the £1m to land Paul Bernard from Oldham in 1995.

Keskinen played against Aberdeen for HJK Helsinki in the UEFA Conference League group stages in the 2023-24 season.

A third-placed Premiership finish could land a second qualifying spot for the Europa League next season.

Keskinen is determined to secure a return to continental action.

He said: “It would be nice to have European games to look forward to next season.

“Especially given the atmosphere you get playing foreign teams at Pittodrie.

“It was one of the reasons I came to Aberdeen after experiencing it when I was here with HJK.

“To be fair the backing we get from the support in all our home games drive you on even if it’s extra special in Europe.

“For example, the second half against Dundee United was unbelievable and helped us a lot to turn that around.

“We are professional players who can handle things regardless, but when you hear and see the fans are up for it then it helps a lot.

“Of course, one of the best was when we beat Rangers as the place was going crazy and I couldn’t believe it.”

Since signing for Aberdeen last summer Keskinen has broken into the Finland senior squad.

Embracing ‘aggressive’ Scottish game

He made his senior debut in a 3-0 Nations League loss to Greece in the Nations League on September 7.

Keskinen then started in a 2-0 Nations League loss to England at Wembley just three days later.

The winger has been recalled into the Finland U21 squad for friendly matches with Georgia and Slovenia this month.

He is in the U21 squad because Finland have qualified for the Euro U21 finals this summer for only the second time in the nation’s history.

Finland aim to send their strongest possible squad to the finals.

Keskinen insists he is thriving in the physicality of the Scottish game.

He said: “It’s a completely different league compared to where I came from in Finland in terms of tempo and players styles.

“It’s more physical as back home things can be a bit too tactical at times which I didn’t like that much

“I was playing in the biggest team in Finland which meant we played against a low block every single game.

“It’s one of the hardest things to come up against in football so it was always a bit of a challenge.

“In Scotland there are a lot more individual duels and more aggression with a lot higher tempo.

“That suits me and I think I’ve been doing well in the duels but I still think I can get better.

“I enjoy it more here because even if the opponents do defend they still counterattack well which opens things up.”