Gallery: The best pictures from Aberdeen Women v Dundee United

Aberdeen head coach Scott Booth hailed his side’s dominant display after they made the most of home comforts to chalk up their third win on the spin with a 2-0 victory against Dundee United at Pittodrie on Friday night.

Francesca Ogilvie nodded the Dons in front in the 56th minute before Dons captain Hannah Stewart headed home the second with 12 minutes to go.

The win moves the Dons level on 24 points with Partick Thistle who lead the way in the bottom half of the SWPL table on goal difference.

Booth said: “Apart from the first 10 minutes when we were quite sloppy and United put us under pressure, I thought we dominated possession.

“We created numerous opportunities in the first half and we could have been a bit tidier in the final third.

“But, including the second half, I thought we were excellent in possession, created plenty of chances and took two of them.

“It was great to see the fans at Pittodrie, it was a really good turnout and they got behind the team.

“The players loved playing here – everybody does.

“It was nice to get the opportunity and hopefully we can do it more often as we really enjoyed it.”

