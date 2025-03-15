Gallery: The best pictures from Aberdeen Women v Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Gallery: The best pictures from Aberdeen Women v Dundee United

The Dons ran out 2-0 winners in the SWPL encounter in their fourth game at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen captain Hannah Stewart celebrates her goal against Dundee United. Image: Newsline.
Aberdeen captain Hannah Stewart celebrates her goal against Dundee United. Image: Newsline.
By Danny Law

Aberdeen head coach Scott Booth hailed his side’s dominant display after they made the most of home comforts to chalk up their third win on the spin with a 2-0 victory against Dundee United at Pittodrie on Friday night.

Francesca Ogilvie nodded the Dons in front in the 56th minute before Dons captain Hannah Stewart headed home the second with 12 minutes to go.

The win moves the Dons level on 24 points with Partick Thistle who lead the way in the bottom half of the SWPL table on goal difference.

Booth said: “Apart from the first 10 minutes when we were quite sloppy and United put us under pressure, I thought we dominated possession.

“We created numerous opportunities in the first half and we could have been a bit tidier in the final third.

“But, including the second half, I thought we were excellent in possession, created plenty of chances and took two of them.

“It was great to see the fans at Pittodrie, it was a really good turnout and they got behind the team.

“The players loved playing here – everybody does.

“It was nice to get the opportunity and hopefully we can do it more often as we really enjoyed it.”

Here’s the best pictures from Friday night’s match at Pittodrie.

Francesca Ogilvie rises highest to nod Aberdeen in front. Image: Newsline Media.
Aberdeen FC Women captain Hannah Stewart doubles the advantage for the Dons against Dundee United. Image: Newsline.
A delighted Hannah Stewart after putting the result beyond doubt. Image: Newsline.
Celebration time for Aberdeen Women. Image: Newsline.
Hannah Stewart and Kerry Beattie celebrate Aberdeen’s second goal. <br />Image: Newsline.
Aberdeen substitute Holly McEvoy in the thick of the action. Image: Newsline.
The win moves the Dons level on points with Partick Thistle in the bottom half of the SWPL. Image: Newsline.
Francesca Ogilvie celebrates her goal with a forward roll. Image: Newsline.
Goalscorer Francesca Ogilvie applauds the fans. Image: Newsline.
Aberdeen FC Women head coach Scott Booth. Image: Newsline.
Francesca Ogilvie goes close to the opener in the first half. Image: Newsline.
Alix Mendez on the ball for Aberdeen FC Women against Dundee United. Image: Newsline.
Eva Thomson darts into a dangerous area. Image: Newsline.
A young fan enjoying the evening at Pittodrie. Image: Newsline.
The mascots for the game were Emma Mathers, Ruby Christie, Anna McBain and Ella Robertson. Image: Newsline.
This was the fourth time Aberdeen Women had played at Pittodrie. Image: Newsline.
All smiles with another victory for Aberdeen FC Women. Image: Newsline.

 

 

 

