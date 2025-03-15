Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin offers stark assessment of 0-0 draw with Premiership bottom club St Johnstone

Boss Jimmy Thelin admits Aberdeen did not deserve to win an away clash at St Johnstone that was vital in the battle to finish third in the Premiership.

The Dons were held to a frustrating 0-0 stalemate at bottom club St Johnstone.

A win in Perth would have leapfrogged Aberdeen above Hibs into third spot as the Easter Road club drew 1-1 at Kilmarnock.

However Thelin admits the Dons did not offer enough in attack to warrant securing the three points.

Aberdeen’s away Premiership form is an issue that needs to be sorted before it destroys the bid for third.

Of the last 10 league games on the road the Reds have won only once (2-1 at Dundee) with three draws and six losses.

That is a return of only six points from 30 away from Pittodrie.

Frustration at stalemate in Perth

Aberdeen have failed to score in six of their last seven away league matches.

Thelin said: “We know where we are in the table and how important the points are.

“We wanted to give our away support more but the quality was not there in the attacking side but defensively it was good.

“You have to deserve to win games and the opponent St Johnstone and their coach did really well in how they defended.

“I hope this will be a good point at the end of the season.

“Both teams are fighting for three points.

“We tried but we did not have the quality to break through or create that big chance.

“Also St Johnstopne defended well.

“We tried to push and create more crossing situations but our team didn’t find that rhythm in the attacking third.

“We pushed forward and tried but it was enough to deserve three points.

“I think the result was fair.”

Aberdeen remain one point behind third placed Hibs with eight games remaining in the Premiership campaign.

A third placed finish could secure a second qualifying round slot for the Europa League.

This seemed like a step back for Aberdeen after a mini-revival as the fluidity of passing, communication and attacking edge evaporated.

No room for error in race for third

There was plenty of perspiration from both sides but little inspiration.

Thelin said: “We know it is tight and we have an important game against Motherwell after the international break.

“We have to win, we know that.

“That is what we tried to do but against St Johnstone.

“We had Shayden Morris and Topi Keskinen running through (on goal) but took one extra touch.

“That can happen in football as you can’t say you should score every time.

“We need to create more as a team.”

Thelin faces injury sweat on Tobers and Heltne Nilsen

Centre-back Kristers Tobers was ruled out of the match in Perth by injury.

Thelin faces a sweat over the fitness of the 24-year-old for the match against Motherwell after the international break.

Midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen was also ruled out having suffered an eye injury in training recently.

On Heltne Nilsen’s injury, Thelin said: “Sivert got a hit on the eye and he will go for another assessment.

“We don’t know yet if it will be short or long term.

“We will have to wait and see and take it from there.”

Sokler returns after hamstring injury

Thelin made one change to the starting XI that won 4-1 against Queen’s Park in the Scottish Cup quarter-final.

Left-back Jack MacKenzie came in for Leighton Clarkson who dropped to the bench.

Captain Shinnie, who played at left-back against Queen’s Park, moved back to his central midfield role.

Striker Ester Sokler returned to the match-day squad for the first time since January having been sidelined by a hamstring injury.

St Johnstone created the first opportunity in the 10th minute when Makenzie Kirk broke through on goal.

Keeper Dimitar Mitov produced a vital save to push the 15 yard shot wide.

In the 19th minute striker Kevin Nisbet shot from the left edge of the box but the effort was easily saved by keeper Andy Fisher.

Both teams served up a terrible opening 45 minutes low on action.

Lack of inspiration in stalemate

Aberdeen threatened in the 48th minute when Alexander Jensen’s searching cross from the right flank picked out Oday Dabbagh 15 yards out.

Striker Dabbagh’s looping header flashed inches wide of the near post.

On the hour mark Saints substitute Victor Griffith met a Stephen Duke-McKenna cross but his flicked header from 12 yards went wide.

In the 68th minute defender Mats Knoester met a free-kick whipped into the by by Topi Keskinen but his 15 yard header flashed inches wide of the far post.

Neither team could break the stalemate in an instantly forgettable match.

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Mitov 6; Jensen 6, Dorrington 6, Knoester 6, MacKenzie 5 (Okkels 63); Shinnie 6, Palaversa 6; Morris 5 (Clarkson 63), Nisbet 6, Keskinen 6 (Sokler 82); Dabbagh 6 (Gueye 68)

Subs not used: Doohan, Devlin, Polvara, Milne, Boyd

ST JOHNSTONE (3–4-3): Fisher 6; Balodis 6, Mitchell 7, Douglas 7 (Steven 87); Wright 7, Holt 6, Spangler 6, Curtis 6; Kirk 6 (Kimpioka 62); Sidibeh 5 (Griffith 56), Duke-McKenna 6 (Carey 72)

Subs not used: Sinclair, Svedberg, Clark, McPake, Watt

Referee: Chris Graham

Attendance: 7,733

Man-of-the-Match: