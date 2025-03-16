Paul Third: Aberdeen coach Peter Leven continues to be a man in demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Third: Aberdeen coach Peter Leven continues to be a man in demand

Dons first-team coach's stock continues to rise at Pittodrie - and it is not going unnoticed.

Aberdeen coach Peter Leven during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
By Paul Third

He has been content to work away in the background but do not let Peter Leven’s low profile fool you – his stock at Aberdeen has never been higher.

The one-year anniversary of former interim boss Neil Warnock’s departure from Pittodrie at the end of an ill-fated 34-day spell in charge at the Dons passed last week without the blink of an eye.

Warnock failed to win a single a league game in his short stint before leaving Leven to perform a truly remarkable rescue act in picking up the pieces and guiding the Dons to safety in the Scottish Premiership last season.

Aberdeen were three points above the relegation play-off position and staring into the abyss when Leven replaced Warnock and the interim boss lost his first league game in charge, a 1-0 defeat by Dundee at Dens Park.

He did not lose another as he guided the team to a nine-match unbeaten run to finish best of the rest in the bottom half of the Premiership.

Scottish Cup display emphasised Leven’s impact

He also came agonisingly close to leading the team to the Scottish Cup final with the Dons denied what would have been a stunning result by Celtic in one of the greatest semi-finals in recent memory last season.

Twice the Dons hauled themselves off the floor to equalise in the final minute, both in the regulation 90 and the additional 30 minutes of extra-time.

But fate determined it was the Hoops who progressed thanks to a penalty shoot-out win.

Aberdeen may have come up short at the National Stadium, but the sheer force of will shown by the team in refusing to accept defeat highlighted perfectly the impact Leven had made in such a short space of time.

The coach was rewarded for his sterling efforts by being offered a place on Jimmy Thelin’s backroom staff when the Swede arrived in Scotland last summer, but it has not stopped other clubs from trying to lure him away.

Leven a man in demand

Leven has rejected overtures from St Johnstone and Raith Rovers to remain part of the Dons coaching team already this season.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin (R) speaks to first team coach Peter Leven during 4-1 win against Dundee. Image: SNS
Since decided to remain at Pittodrie his stock has risen further with Leven taking on a greater role behind the scenes following Emir Bajrami’s shock departure in January to return to Sweden for personal reasons.

It’s testament to Leven’s qualities that Thelin did not seek to replace his trusted lieutenant, Bajrami.

The players certainly recognise the worth of their coach.

Dons players have huge respect for their coach

When the Perth Saints came calling last August Leighton Clarkson stated the players would be ‘gutted’ if Leven left.

Last week, on-loan striker Kevin Nisbet credited Leven’s role behind the scenes in helping him get back to his best in an interview with the club website.

St Johnstone's Sven Sprangler (L) and Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet in action. Image: SNS
St Johnstone’s Sven Sprangler (L) and Aberdeen’s Kevin Nisbet in action on Saturday. Image: SNS

When a striker who has not had his struggles to seek on the injury front in recent years is claiming to be feeling the fittest he has in years and crediting Leven’s role in helping him regain his form, then clearly the Dons coach is doing something right.

That high regard for Leven will no doubt be tested by interested admirers as vacancies inevitably being to arise throughout the country.

For starters, there’s Queen’s Park.

Callum Davidson’s shock departure from the Championship side on Saturday means a search for a third manager of the club this season is underway.

Do not be surprised if Leven is linked with the post – or if other approaches come his way in the weeks and months ahead.

It is no secret Leven’s appetite for being the man in charge has been whetted by his time in the Dons dugout.

His loyalty and ambition have been tested twice since Thelin arrived. Further tests are inevitable.

