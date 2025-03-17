Aberdeen fan view: Not every game can be a thriller – and this certainly wasn’t one

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: Not every game can be a thriller – and this certainly wasn’t one

Chris Crighton reflects on Saturday's drab encounter between St Johnstone and the Dons.

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris and St. Johnstone's Barry Douglas in action during the 0-0 draw. Image: SNS.
By Chris Crighton

The ultimate iron fist in a velvet glove is the concept of efficiency.

A pretext invoked by sociopathic governments to visit harms upon those least able to counteract them, in the superficially unarguable name of economic prudence.

Efficiency, in its purest form, would have deleted the need for fixtures like Saturday’s to exist at all.

Perhaps even football as a whole, at levels such as this at least – for while a pursuit where any change in the scoreline will delight half the participants and anger the rest might sound Pareto optimal, there is surely a more practically beneficial use for all the money thrown at a game whose rewards are available only to a select and remote few.

Aberdeen's Alexander Jensen (R) looks dejected at full time during after the 0-0 Premiership draw with St Johnstone in Perth.
But what the emotionless theory of efficiency, and its soulless, inhumane disciples, fails to account for is the necessary imperfection of the human experience.

There are some things which people wish to exist solely because they make the journey around the sun more pleasant, more colourful or more fragrant, even if the resources expended in their creation help to delay the point at which the species concedes this is the only planet it will ever live on.

And within that landscape must there be acres of the stony, fallow ground walked at McDiarmid Park, to provide contrast to those seeds which, against hostile odds, burst into glorious bloom. That is to say, if all football matches were thrill rides, we would never experience the high on those days where the extraordinary truly happens.

We must embrace these instances where algorithms would tell us our time or money has been wasted; perhaps if algorithms could appreciate the uncommon, unexpected rush of a trophy win or a late equaliser, they’d produce more sensitive, useful output.

If everything were perfect, then nothing would be special.

 

Conversation