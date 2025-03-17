Duncan Shearer: Will Aberdeen and Ross County hold nerve in Scottish Premiership run-in? Are Caley Thistle part-time football bound?

The Scottish Premiership has become a pressure cooker for almost every team in the division – including Aberdeen and Ross County.

It may not make for a fun experience for the managers and players involved, but for the fans the final eight rounds of fixtures this season are going to be can’t-miss viewing.

The race for Europe is growing ever tighter, with Hibernian and Aberdeen both drawing their respective matches at the weekend, while Dundee United were beaten by Dundee in the derby.

Hearts capitalised by beating Ross County 2-0 to move into the top six and within touching distance of Hibs, the Dons and United.

But it could all change again after the international break.

The phrase squeaky bum time was coined for moments like this – and the run-in is going to come down to desire, nerve and consistency.

Consistency is proving a tough quality for teams to master.

Aberdeen reverted to type on return to Premiership duty

Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen side looked to be recovering from a wretched run during the festive period, but there will be huge disappointment and frustration at failing to take all three points following Saturday’s goalless draw at St Johnstone.

It was only a week ago I sang the praises of Oday Dabbagh, Kevin Nisbet and Shayden Morris, and pondered whether Aberdeen had found their attacking combination.

The manager certainly saw enough to give the same attacking players who impressed in the Scottish Cup win against Queen’s Park another runout.

Seeing them struggle to lay a glove on relegation-threated Saints, though, will have Thelin scratching his head and wondering whether to mix it up again.

Thelin must feel as if he doesn’t know what he is going to get from one game to the next!

Time will tell whether the point in Perth is a good one or not, but it will feel like an opportunity missed right now, given Hibs were held by Killie and United lost.

But the truth is the Dons didn’t do enough to win at McDiarmid Park. Neither did St Johnstone, but what must have felt like a good point for home boss Simo Valakari at the time probably changed thanks to Dundee’s win at Tannadice.

Staggies will be nervously looking over their shoulder

As for Ross County, their 2-0 loss at Tynecastle was a huge blow to their hopes of clinching a top six place.

Don Cowie’s side, like Aberdeen in their game, huffed and puffed without really troubling their opponents.

But the loss in the capital leaves County facing the real prospect of being in the bottom half.

They are four points behind the sixth-placed Jambos with three games remaining before the split – and they are all tough.

Dundee United, Aberdeen and St Mirren are all chasing top-six spots and, with it, a shot at Europe, too.

There’s the small matter of what’s happening at the bottom of the table for the teams in the bottom half of the division to worry about.

St Johnstone remain adrift… but only four points separate eighth from 11th.

Those of a nervous disposition may want to look away when the five post-split fixtures are confirmed. as it’s not going to be a for the faint of heart.

New uncertainty has come at the worst time for Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle must wish such mundane matters as promotion and relegation were all they had to concern themselves with.

The announcement from the joint administrators on Monday no buyer came forward by their March 6 deadline has left major question marks over the future of the club once more.

Issues regarding the land surrounding the stadium, the possibility of assuming a majority shareholding and loans from former directors have scared off potential buyers.

I remain hopeful a path out of this mess – one which keeps the club going can be found – but if Caley Jags do survive, I suspect it will be as a part-time football club at this point.

I hope I’m wrong and that those with an interest in the club can get their heads together and find a solution.

But administrators are not in the habit of hyperbole.

If they are saying “the future of the club is now at significant risk” we should all take heed.

It’s the ringing of an alarm bell, and one which has to be addressed by those who claim to have the club’s interest at hearts.

I feel so sorry for the staff and this announcement is the last thing Scott Kellacher and his squad need to be worrying about at a crucial stage of the season.

Saturday’s 1-0 defeat by Annan Athletic has left Caley Jags with work to do to secure their place in League One.

The players and coaching staff cannot control what happens off the pitch, but the announcement must feel as if the rug has been pulled from their feet.

As difficult as it may be, they have to try to find a way of blocking out the noise from boardroom level and focus on what they can influence – their final seven games of the campaign.