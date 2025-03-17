Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin: International break will help Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin: International break will help Dons

The Dons boss aims to regroup during the break ahead of one last push for Europe.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin on the touchline during the Premiership match against St Johnstone in Perth. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin believes the final international break of the season has come at a good time for his side.

The Dons laboured to a goalless draw at St Johnstone on Saturday to remain one point behind third-placed Hibernian in the race for a European place.

The match at McDiarmid Park was a forgettable game devoid of real attacking threat as Aberdeen huffed and puffed for long spells without troubling the league’s bottom club.

Thelin was frustrated at seeing his side’s flat display and inability to find a creative spark against the Perth Saints and plans on using the international break to give his side more energy for the run-in.

The Dons boss said: “Some players are going to play for their countries, but for others like Mats Knoester and Alexander Jensen, who have come in without a pre-season but done well for us, the time to recover and get that extra energy will be useful – it is going to be a lot about energy and doing extra in the games towards the end of the season.

“Some players are also coming back from injuries, too, so I think the squad will be really sharper after the break.”

‘Every game is a cup final’

Kilmarnock’s late equaliser against Hibs in their 1-1 draw at Rugby Park means it is as you were between the Hibees and the Dons, while Dundee United lost ground following a 4-2 home defeat by Dundee in their derby.

The real winners of the weekend were Hearts – who moved into the top six courtesy of a 2-0 win against Ross County. The Jambos are five points off third following their weekend victory.

The scene is set for a tense and hugely competitive final eight matches of the Premiership season, but Thelin insists his side will be ready.

The Aberdeen manager said: “It is going to be a tight race until the end of the season to get third place, but it is totally open.

“We know it is going to be a cup final every game now because it is so tight in the table.

“It is so important to get the three points against Motherwell in the next game.”

Aberdeen boss looking for more

With the race for Europe entering the home straight, Thelin knows his side will have to produce much more quality than they managed in Perth on Saturday.

Aberdeen had 20 touches in the Saints box and mustered 11 shots at goal in the game – but only two of them were on target.

In contrast the league’s bottom club were much more economical, with three of their eight efforts hitting the target.

Had it not been for a fine first half save from Dons goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov against his former club, a frustrating afternoon could have been even worse for Aberdeen.

Aberdeen's Dimitar Mitov during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Queen of the South. Image: SNS
Thelin is looking for more in the weeks ahead.

The Aberdeen manager said: “It was a fair point. We wanted more.

“We defended well as a team, but we didn’t really have the quality in the last third to create the chances for our strikers to score. We didn’t create enough to deserve to win.

“We have to do a little bit more to deserve to win.

“We had a good a way support, but couldn’t give that extra punch needed to win the game.

“Dimi made a really good save in the first half and everyone is defending well, but we need to do more in our transitions when we have the ball.

“Sometimes you need someone stepping forward to do extra.

“We now have to reload and recover during the international break and come back strongly against Motherwell.”

 

