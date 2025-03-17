Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin: International break will help Dons

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin believes the final international break of the season has come at a good time for his side.

The Dons laboured to a goalless draw at St Johnstone on Saturday to remain one point behind third-placed Hibernian in the race for a European place.

The match at McDiarmid Park was a forgettable game devoid of real attacking threat as Aberdeen huffed and puffed for long spells without troubling the league’s bottom club.

Thelin was frustrated at seeing his side’s flat display and inability to find a creative spark against the Perth Saints and plans on using the international break to give his side more energy for the run-in.

The Dons boss said: “Some players are going to play for their countries, but for others like Mats Knoester and Alexander Jensen, who have come in without a pre-season but done well for us, the time to recover and get that extra energy will be useful – it is going to be a lot about energy and doing extra in the games towards the end of the season.

“Some players are also coming back from injuries, too, so I think the squad will be really sharper after the break.”

‘Every game is a cup final’

Kilmarnock’s late equaliser against Hibs in their 1-1 draw at Rugby Park means it is as you were between the Hibees and the Dons, while Dundee United lost ground following a 4-2 home defeat by Dundee in their derby.

The real winners of the weekend were Hearts – who moved into the top six courtesy of a 2-0 win against Ross County. The Jambos are five points off third following their weekend victory.

The scene is set for a tense and hugely competitive final eight matches of the Premiership season, but Thelin insists his side will be ready.

The Aberdeen manager said: “It is going to be a tight race until the end of the season to get third place, but it is totally open.

“We know it is going to be a cup final every game now because it is so tight in the table.

“It is so important to get the three points against Motherwell in the next game.”

Aberdeen boss looking for more

With the race for Europe entering the home straight, Thelin knows his side will have to produce much more quality than they managed in Perth on Saturday.

Aberdeen had 20 touches in the Saints box and mustered 11 shots at goal in the game – but only two of them were on target.

In contrast the league’s bottom club were much more economical, with three of their eight efforts hitting the target.

Had it not been for a fine first half save from Dons goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov against his former club, a frustrating afternoon could have been even worse for Aberdeen.

Thelin is looking for more in the weeks ahead.

The Aberdeen manager said: “It was a fair point. We wanted more.

“We defended well as a team, but we didn’t really have the quality in the last third to create the chances for our strikers to score. We didn’t create enough to deserve to win.

“We have to do a little bit more to deserve to win.

“We had a good a way support, but couldn’t give that extra punch needed to win the game.

“Dimi made a really good save in the first half and everyone is defending well, but we need to do more in our transitions when we have the ball.

“Sometimes you need someone stepping forward to do extra.

“We now have to reload and recover during the international break and come back strongly against Motherwell.”