Joe Harper: Kevin Nisbet has the chance to show he wants to lead the line for Aberdeen permanently

The clock is ticking for Kevin Nisbet to show he wants to be an Aberdeen player next season.

The on-loan Millwall striker – who is on international duty this week with Scotland – has potentially 10 games left in a Dons jersey (should the club get to the Scottish Cup final).

The former Hibs and Raith Rovers forward has all the attributes I want to see in a number nine, but when I watch him play, I get the impression there is more to come from the lad.

If you can get him the service, he can score goals and he certainly takes his chances well.

But I want to see him puff his chest out a little more and be the main man in the box during games.

At times, he’s trying to be the link-up player and dropping short – but I’m not sure that’s a role which plays to his strengths.

His brain works quicker than defenders and his sense of anticipation is really good.

Whenever I speak to young players, I always tell them when the ball is coming into the box, it doesn’t matter whether there are three of four players in front of you, believe it’s going to reach you and be ready for it.

So often I watch games and see players not anticipating the ball coming their way, and as a result they are not ready, and the chance is not taken.

But Nisbet has that knack of being in the right place at the right time, which I like to see.

You can’t teach natural instinct. You either have it or you don’t!

Nisbet must use run-in to show he’s the main man at Aberdeen

The Nisbet who arrived at Pittodrie in August didn’t look match-fit or confident.

The player I see now though looks leaner, sharper, assured and full of self-belief.

That’s why he’s back in the Scotland squad.

It’s unclear whether he has a future at Millwall, but if I was Dons boss Jimmy Thelin I wouldn’t be rushing into making a decision just yet.

The remaining games this season are all massive for Aberdeen and the run-in is going to test the mettle of the squad.

There’s no doubt an on-form Nisbet is an asset, and he looks the best option the Dons have upfront since Bojan Miovski left the club.

But I want to see him sniffing out more chances, scoring more goals and making his case.

Nisbet has hit a purple patch after scoring five goals in his last seven games, but I’d be looking for more than 10 goals across the entire season from Aberdeen’s main striker.

I realise we have to weigh up the fact he hadn’t played much football prior to coming back to Scotland, and it has taken him time to get back to the level which earned him a move to England in the first place.

But the jury is still out for me.

I’m leaning towards saying yes, he can be the guy. But I want Nisbet to remove all doubt by finishing the season with a flourish.

If he can fire the Dons to third place and a Scottish Cup final, then it’s going to be hard to overlook him.

Big season ahead for Aberdeen loan youngsters

I hope young Dons Adam Emslie, Findlay Marshall and Dylan Lobban have given Aberdeen food for next season after successful campaigns on loan with Cove Rangers.

Cove boss Paul Hartley has been singing the praises of the teenage trio, who between them are on course to make almost 100 appearances for their loan club this season.

Winger Emslie has 10 goals and seven assists in 29 games, while midfielder Marshall has seven goals and three assists in the same number of appearances for Hartley’s side.

Add in two goals in 22 appearances from Lobban, who has been playing at right back since December, and it adds up to a significant contribution to Cove’s promotion push.

We shouldn’t ignore the contribution of Alfie Bavidge to Caley Thistle either.

He’s scored six goals for Caley Jags in since joining them on loan in January and has been a big factor in their fight for survival in the division.

Bavidge and Marshall turn 19 next month, while Lobban and Emslie will be 20 in the summer.

Next season is a big one for these lads, but hopefully a season of men’s football has given them a chance of making the grade at Pittodrie.

Mitov award is well deserved

Congratulations to Aberdeen goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov on finishing third in the Bulgarian player of the year awards.

The shotstopper has had a couple of injury niggles this season, but there’s no doubting he is the Dons No.1.

I think he’s a smashing goalkeeper – he commands his area, is strong and brave, and you can see he is a good talker at the back, too.

The best compliment I can pay him is that the defence looks more assured when he’s on the pitch.