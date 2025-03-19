Aberdeen defender Blair McKenzie’s loan spell at Montrose cancelled

Aberdeen defender Blair McKenzie has returned to the club after his loan to Montrose was cancelled by mutual consent.

The central defender joined the League One Gable Endies last summer and made 21 appearances for Stewart Petrie’s side during his spell at Links Park.

The 19 year-old’s last game for Montrose was in a 3-0 defeat by Stenhousemuir at Links Park on February 1.

Montrose manager Petrie said: “Blair has done really well in his short time with us, and has a bright future in the game, but overall it was felt best for his ongoing development to allow him to return to the Dons at this time.

“We wish Blair all the best for the future and thank again everyone at Aberdeen for making the loan happen.”