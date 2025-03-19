REVEALED: The key hurdle to Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic’s Serbia return being made permanent

Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic’s return to Novi Pazar could become permanent, according to reports in Serbia – but there looks likely to be a problem…

The centre-half has played every minute for his former club Novi Pazar since returning to Serbia on loan last month, helping guide them to a top-half place with two games remaining before the split.

Balkan football expert Richard Wilson, host of The History of Yugoslav Football podcast, says Rubezic’s return to Serbian football has coincided with an upturn in fortunes for his former club.

Wilson says reports in Serbia claim Novi Pazar have the option to make Rubezic’s loan move permanent – but does not expect it to be triggered.

He said: “I know there’s a fee included at the end of the loan as it was reported in the media earlier this week.

“I don’t know what that is, but I wouldn’t expect it to be triggered – because Novi probably won’t be able to afford it.

“It’s standard for the clubs out there, but it was interesting just to see that it’s included in the first place.”

Rubezic’s form has improved in Serbia – but ‘off-day’ v Partizan

Montenegro international Rubezic endured a difficult few months with some error-strewn displays and a red card completing a miserable spell prior to being allowed to rejoin his former club on loan for the rest of the campaign.

But since returning to Serbia, the defender is chasing a redemption arc to his season for his loan club and country.

The arrival of Mats Knoester, Kristers Tobers and Alfie Dorrington at Pittodrie led to Rubezic slipping down the pecking order at the Dons, but his displays for his loan club have led to Pazar making a late push for a European spot.

Wilson said: “The point of him being there is to rediscover his form, which he has mainly been able to do.

“But I should caution that the Serbian league is a lower standard in general, aside from maybe playing one or two sides, than what he will face in Scotland.

“He’s been back six games and there’s only really the recent Partizan game, when Novi Pazar lost 3-2, where Rubezic had a real off-day. He was at fault for two of the goals they conceded.

“He was really exposed quite a bit for pace and trickery, which we’ve seen in the first half of the season at Aberdeen.”

Novi Pazar hoping to mount a late push for Europe

Three wins and a draw from his six games with Novi Pazar have taken the club up into the top half of the Serbian SuperLiga with two games remaining before the split.

For runaway leaders Red Star Belgrade, the season has been a title procession, but Novi Pazar can secure a top-four finish, and with it, a place in Europe next season, with a strong finish to the campaign.

Wilson said: “For them to be seventh is a little bit disappointing for them, to be fair, because they have actually invested a bit this year.

“They haven’t had a great season considering the squad that they’ve put together.

“They’ve got Adem Ljajic there in midfield, Almedin Ziljkić as well. Really good players for the level that they’re at.

“Firstly, being in the top half is going to be a success for them, and then they’ll try to sneak into the European places.

“In general, I think the Serbian league this season has been pretty terrible, in terms of the standard.

“You can see the table yourself – Red Star are 21 points clear at the minute, and the Partizan side that’s second is the worst side they have had in their history.

“I’m not being mean when I say that. They are terrible.

“But what’s been quite surprising is clubs like Novi Pazar, TSC Backa Topola and Vojvodina, they really should have been stretching and looking to actually get themselves into second.

“I don’t mean being title challengers, but at least being in a position where, by this time of the season, you almost guarantee the European spot, and, obviously, that’s not how it’s panned out.”

Rubezic back in the international fold

One other bonus for Rubezic of returning to Serbia has been earning a recall to the Montenegro national team for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Rubezic has been named in the squad for the matches against Gibraltar on Saturday and the Faroe Islands on Tuesday.

Wilson believes it is a huge opportunity for the Dons defender, who turns 25 on Friday.

He said: “He has made up with head coach Robert Prosinecki and is back in the Montenegro squad, which is a good thing for him.

“He’s benefitted from being back in the region at a time when many Montenegrin centre-backs, such as Marko Tuci – who has come across from Asia – are either knackered or struggle to be available.

“Rubezic has got a real opportunity in this international break in particular, where Montenegro have quite a kind start to their World Cup campaign against Gibraltar and the Faroe Islands, to get himself in as a starter.

“He should be a starter in that squad.”