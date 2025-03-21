Aberdeen committed to finding new home for Main Stand fans set to lose their seats

Aberdeen commercial director Robbie Hedderman insists the club are committed to finding a solution for season ticket holders who have been asked to give up their seats in the Main Stand.

Having sold out their corporate offering in 14 of the 18 games at Pittodrie this season, the Dons have been looking at how they can expand their commercial matchday offering for next season.

An area of office space within the Main Stand is being converted into a new matchday lounge for use in the 2025-26 campaign.

However, as a result of the new area being created, 52 season ticket holders in section D of the Main Stand have been informed they cannot renew their seat as it will be converted for commercial use.

The club contacted all of those supporters affected and have offered discounts and other incentives in the hope of easing the disappointment for those being asked to relocate.

The majority have accepted they will have to move – but there are 14 season ticket holders who remain unhappy at the decision.

Hedderman said: “We have to keep pace with the money that’s been spent in the club.

“We could go and raise the costs by putting our season tickets up significantly, but we wanted to look at different ways of bringing in money to the club.

“We have had conversations and are happy to continue dialogue with those affected. We understand for some it takes time to digest this.

“We’re willing to work with every individual in that area to find a solution and we are trying to be as reasonable as possible.

“We are committed ensuring everyone affected is looked after and reallocated in a good seat.”

‘Is this a family club including all fans, or just more suits on seats?’

One dismayed fan, who did not wish to be named, told the Press and Journal the initial announcement came completely out of the blue.

He said: “There was no discussion before putting the first email out to us.

“Many of us have been in this area for many years and feel the club is not taking into account the consideration of us loyal fans in this area of the Main Stand.

“Are there not enough seats already taken by corporate, including the boxes, the Richard Donald Stand and around the chairman, that we need more, and we are kicked out of our seats?

“Is this a family club including all fans, or just more suits on seats? Are we not important enough?”

Hedderman: ‘We appreciate it’s difficult for some people’

Hedderman is sympathetic to those affected and reiterated the club have explored all the options before making the decision.

He said: “This is not a decision the club has taken lightly, but having explained the reasoning behind it, the majority have accepted it – and we appreciate their understanding.

“As a club we recognise it’s not an ideal scenario. We respect the fans’ loyalty to the club, and we are trying to make this process as painless as possible.

“When you have a seat, it’s not nice to be told we need you to move.

“But 38 of the 52 affected have accepted why we’ve made the decision and are working with Jamie Howell, head of ticketing, at potential areas they’d like to be depending on what potentially becomes available.

“We’ve kept dialogue open with people, and we’ve openly said that we appreciate it’s difficult for some people.

“They may have emotional attachments to family members being there for years.

“We understand all that and what we want to do is keep talking, just to find the best solution.”