Aberdeen committed to finding new home for Main Stand fans set to lose their seats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen committed to finding new home for Main Stand fans set to lose their seats

Expansion of the club's commercial seating in the Main Stand has led to 52 season ticket holders being asked to relocate for next season - with some unhappy.

Aberdeen fans during the 2--1 Premiership loss to St Mirren in Paisley. Image; SNS
Some fans in the Main Stand at Pittodrie have been asked to relocate for next season. Image: SNS
By Paul Third

Aberdeen commercial director Robbie Hedderman insists the club are committed to finding a solution for season ticket holders who have been asked to give up their seats in the Main Stand.

Having sold out their corporate offering in 14 of the 18 games at Pittodrie this season, the Dons have been looking at how they can expand their commercial matchday offering for next season.

An area of office space within the Main Stand is being converted into a new matchday lounge for use in the 2025-26 campaign.

However, as a result of the new area being created, 52 season ticket holders in section D of the Main Stand have been informed they cannot renew their seat as it will be converted for commercial use.

The club contacted all of those supporters affected and have offered discounts and other incentives in the hope of easing the disappointment for those being asked to relocate.

The majority have accepted they will have to move – but there are 14 season ticket holders who remain unhappy at the decision.

Hedderman said: “We have to keep pace with the money that’s been spent in the club.

“We could go and raise the costs by putting our season tickets up significantly, but we wanted to look at different ways of bringing in money to the club.

“We have had conversations and are happy to continue dialogue with those affected. We understand for some it takes time to digest this.

“We’re willing to work with every individual in that area to find a solution and we are trying to be as reasonable as possible.

“We are committed ensuring everyone affected is looked after and reallocated in a good seat.”

‘Is this a family club including all fans, or just more suits on seats?’

One dismayed fan, who did not wish to be named, told the Press and Journal the initial announcement came completely out of the blue.

He said: “There was no discussion before putting the first email out to us.

“Many of us have been in this area for many years and feel the club is not taking into account the consideration of us loyal fans in this area of the Main Stand.

“Are there not enough seats already taken by corporate, including the boxes, the Richard Donald Stand and around the chairman, that we need more, and we are kicked out of our seats?

“Is this a family club including all fans, or just more suits on seats? Are we not important enough?”

Hedderman: ‘We appreciate it’s difficult for some people’

Hedderman is sympathetic to those affected and reiterated the club have explored all the options before making the decision.

He said: “This is not a decision the club has taken lightly, but having explained the reasoning behind it, the majority have accepted it – and we appreciate their understanding.

“As a club we recognise it’s not an ideal scenario. We respect the fans’ loyalty to the club, and we are trying to make this process as painless as possible.

“When you have a seat, it’s not nice to be told we need you to move.

Aberdeen FC commercial director Robbie Hedderman, left. Image: AFC.

“But 38 of the 52 affected have accepted why we’ve made the decision and are working with Jamie Howell, head of ticketing, at potential areas they’d like to be depending on what potentially becomes available.

“We’ve kept dialogue open with people, and we’ve openly said that we appreciate it’s difficult for some people.

“They may have emotional attachments to family members being there for years.

“We understand all that and what we want to do is keep talking, just to find the best solution.”

Conversation