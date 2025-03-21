Aberdeen face injury sweat over goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen face injury sweat over goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov

The Dons number one was injured while playing for Bulgaria against the Republic of Ireland.

By Danny Law
Bulgaria's Dimitar Mitov receives treatment for an injury in the Nations League play-off first leg match against Ireland. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen face an anxious wait to find out the extent of the injury suffered by goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov on international duty.

The Dons number one was taken off at half time after sustaining an injury while conceding Ireland’s second goal in Bulgaria’s 2-1 defeat in the Nations League play-off first leg in Plovdiv.

Mitov received treatment for around a minute after being hurt in a challenge with Ireland goalscorer Matt Doherty in the 42nd minute.

The Bulgarian international was replaced at half time by Plamen Ivanov Iliev.

Ireland’s Matt Doherty scores his side’s second goal in a challenge with Bulgaria’s Dimitar Mitov. Image: Shutterstock. 

The 28-year-old returned to the Dons squad last month after being sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Dons back-up goalkeeper Ross Doohan has made 15 appearances this season and may be in line for another starting berth when the Dons host Motherwell on March 29 following the international break.

 

