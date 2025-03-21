Aberdeen face injury sweat over goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov

Aberdeen face an anxious wait to find out the extent of the injury suffered by goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov on international duty.

The Dons number one was taken off at half time after sustaining an injury while conceding Ireland’s second goal in Bulgaria’s 2-1 defeat in the Nations League play-off first leg in Plovdiv.

Mitov received treatment for around a minute after being hurt in a challenge with Ireland goalscorer Matt Doherty in the 42nd minute.

The Bulgarian international was replaced at half time by Plamen Ivanov Iliev.

The 28-year-old returned to the Dons squad last month after being sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Dons back-up goalkeeper Ross Doohan has made 15 appearances this season and may be in line for another starting berth when the Dons host Motherwell on March 29 following the international break.