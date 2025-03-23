Aberdeen blow as Dimitar Mitov ruled out for a month

Aberdeen goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov faces a race against time for his side’s Scottish Cup semi-final next month after being ruled out for a month with a shoulder injury.

Mitov sustained the injury while conceding Ireland’s second goal in Bulgaria’s 2-1 defeat in the Nations League play-off first leg in Plovdiv.

Mitov received treatment following the collision with Matt Doherty, who beat the Dons goalkeeper to the ball to head home his side’s winner in the 42nd minute.

The goalkeeper was eventually replaced at half time by Plamen Ivanov Iliev.

It has been reported in the Bulgarian media that an MRI scan has shown Mitov has suffered torn ligaments in his right shoulder and the former St Johnstone goalkeeper will return to the Dons for treatment.

The injury means Mitov is expected to miss the three remaining Premiership games before the split against Motherwell, Ross County and Rangers.

The Dons are due to face Hearts at Hampden in the Scottish Cup semi-final on April 19.

His absence means Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin will again turn to Ross Doohan to deputise in his team-mate’s absence.

Doohan has made 15 appearances for the first team this season with his last appearance coming in the 5-1 defeat at Celtic on February 25.