Aberdeen blow as Dimitar Mitov ruled out for a month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen blow as Dimitar Mitov ruled out for a month

Dons goalkeeper faces race to make Scottish Cup semi-final against Hearts next month.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov suffered an injury as Matt Doherty scored for Ireland in their 2-1 win in Bulgaria. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov suffered an injury as Matt Doherty scored for Ireland in their 2-1 win in Bulgaria. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov faces a race against time for his side’s Scottish Cup semi-final next month after being ruled out for a month with a shoulder injury.

Mitov sustained the injury while conceding Ireland’s second goal in Bulgaria’s 2-1 defeat in the Nations League play-off first leg in Plovdiv.

Mitov received treatment following the collision with Matt Doherty, who beat the Dons goalkeeper to the ball to head home his side’s winner in the 42nd minute.

The goalkeeper was eventually replaced at half time by Plamen Ivanov Iliev.

It has been reported in the Bulgarian media that an MRI scan has shown Mitov has suffered torn ligaments in his right shoulder and the former St Johnstone goalkeeper will return to the Dons for treatment.

The injury means Mitov is expected to miss the three remaining Premiership games before the split against Motherwell, Ross County and Rangers.

The Dons are due to face Hearts at Hampden in the Scottish Cup semi-final on April 19.

Bulgaria’s Dimitar Mitov receives treatment for an injury in the Nations League play-off first leg match against Ireland. Image: Shutterstock.

His absence means Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin will again turn to Ross Doohan to deputise in his team-mate’s absence.

Doohan has made 15 appearances for the first team this season with his last appearance coming in the 5-1 defeat at Celtic on February 25.

Conversation