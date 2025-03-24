Boss Jimmy Thelin: How Oday Dabbagh is adding edge to Aberdeen attack

Boss Jimmy Thelin insists loan striker Oday Dabbagh’s eye for goal and hunger to impress has added an edge to Aberdeen’s attack.

Dabbagh has netted three goals in six games since arriving on loan from Belgian club Charleroi on the January transfer window’s deadline day.

Aberdeen has the option to make the 26-year-old’s deal permanent.

Dabbagh’s contract with Belgian top-flight Charleroi expires in summer 2026.

The Reds had crashed to a 14-game winless run in the Premiership prior to Dabbagh’s arrival.

Aberdeen also went five straight league games without scoring – prompting Thelin to move to secure Palestinean international Dabbagh.

Since the loan star’s arrival, the Dons have netted 10 goals in six games, with three wins, two draws and a loss.

Dabbagh’s ‘hunger’ to score goals

Palestine’s all-time leading goalscorer, Dabbagh is set to star for his country in a World Cup qualifier against Iraq on Tuesday.

Dabbagh started a 3-1 World Cup qualifier loss away to Jordan last week to take his cap tally to 45.

Thelin said: “Oday’s strength is how he finds space inside the box.

“He is so hungry to get into those positions and he is always trying to find a way to score a goal.

“Oday is such a positive guy and brings so much energy to the team.

“He is giving everything and is doing really well for us.”

A Palestinian legend, Dabbagh has scored 15 times for his nation.

Established scoring track record

Dabbagh has a track record of scoring throughout his career.

He netted 37 goals to help Hilal al-Quds win three consecutive Palestinian Professional League titles in the West Bank.

And, in the 2018-19 title-winning season, Dabbagh finished as the league’s top-scorer with 16 goals.

In his debut campaign at Al-Arabi in Kuwait, the striker was the league’s top-scorer with 13 goals in 18 matches.

His goals were key to Al-Arabi winning the title for the first time in 20 years.

Dabbagh then moved to Arouca in Portugal in 2021 and became the first home-grown Palestinian footballer to play in Europe’s top leagues.

In his second season at Arouca, he scored 11 goals in 21 games to earn a move to Charleroi.

Dabbagh’s six goals for Charleroi last season helped keep the club in the Belgian top-flight after slipping into the relegation zone.

Linking up with Nisbet and Gueye

Thelin reckons Dabbagh’s arrival has also helped elevate the game of fellow attackers Kevin Nisbet and Pape Gueye because he links up with them so well.

Though the Dons attack struggled to create opportunities in the 0-0 stalemate at St Johnstone prior to the international break, Nisbet has rediscovered his form since Dabbagh’s arrival, with five goals in the last seven games.

That form earned Nisbet a recall into the Scotland squad for the recent Nations League play-off loss to Greece.

On-loan Millwall striker Nisbet did not get any game time in the 3-1 aggregate loss.

Thelin said: “Oday cooperates and connects with his team-mates very well

“He has also built a good combination with Kevin and Pape.

“They are finding space and releasing one another.

“Already in a short space of time they are working well together.

“There’s always a smile on Oday’s face when he’s training and competing.”

Keskinen targeting summer finals

Aberdeen winger Topi Keskinen is also on international duty with the Finland under-21s this week.

An £860,000 signing from HJK Helsinki last summer, Keskinen has already been capped at senior level.

However, he has been recalled to the U21s as the Finns have qualified for the UEFA under-21 Euro finals this summer and aim to field their strongest possible squad.

Keskinen started the 4-2 friendly loss to Georgia last week and is set to face Slovenia U21s away on Tuesday.

Thelin said: “Topi takes responsibility for the pressing, but still he’s a threat in the attacking.

“I hope he is selected for the squad for the under-21 Euro finals.”