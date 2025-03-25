Willie Miller: The KEY factor which will attract summer signings to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Willie Miller: The KEY factor which will attract summer signings to Aberdeen

Pittodrie legend Willie Miller warns Aberdeen's character will be put to the test in the battle to secure a third-placed Premiership finish - and the outcome will have a big bearing on summer transfer business.

Aberdeen's Alexander Jensen (R) looks dejected at full-time after the 0-0 Premiership draw with St Johnstone in Perth. Image: SNS.
By Willie Miller

Aberdeen are in a dog-fight to finish third in the Premiership and boss Jimmy Thelin’s players must rise to the challenge – and there’s so much at stake.

Creative players must step up to the plate and begin engineering chances for the strikers.

And the strikers have to consistently deliver goals.

Aberdeen are now in the high-pressure, high-stakes finale to the campaign and there can be no room for flat performances like the recent 0-0 stalemate at St Johnstone.

There is so little separating the teams fighting it out for third, it is likely to be decided by fine margins.

Aberdeen cannot set their sights on anything less than third – that has to be the target.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin on the touchline during the Premiership match against St Johnstone in Perth. Image: SNS
A third-placed finish could bring guaranteed league level football in Europe next season.

That would deliver a massive financial boost to the club and also really excite the supporters.

Aberdeen board backed Thelin

A lot of funds has been expended on the squad since Jimmy Thelin came in last summer as manager.

The Pittodrie board have backed their manager to the hilt and it has cost a lot of cash.

That considerable outlay cannot be dismissed, so having the financial boost of European qualification would be a tremendous positive.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie at full time after the 0-0 draw with St Johnstone in Perth. Image: SNS
European football can also help manager Thelin attract players during the summer transfer window.

A club involved in European competition is always an attraction for players looking for a new club. Performing at that high level of competition is important for players.

Rollercoaster season can still end on a high

It has been a rollercoaster season for Aberdeen with the high of an 11-game unbeaten start to the Premiership campaign, with 10 wins.

Then there was the dramatic low of the 14-game winless run in the league.

Yet, the Dons can still finish the season on a high.

But they will have to deliver vastly-improved performances from the one against St Johnstone in Perth.

When you look back to the Reds’ sensational start, when taking 31 points from the first 33, it seemed a minimum of a third-placed finish was going to be secured.

Hearts and Hibs were both well out of the picture at that early stage following their slow starts to the Premiership campaign.

Aberdeen must find attacking edge

The start to the season even ignited talk of Aberdeen potentially finishing above Rangers in the Premiership table, and that being a possibility was the mood among fans and some commentators.

St Johnstone's Sven Sprangler (L) and Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet in action. Image: SNS
However, the damaging slump in league form has seen the Dons pulled into a scrap for third that they will have to show the fight to win.

In the draw against St Johnstone before the international break, Aberdeen looked solid at the back.

But they were solely lacking in creativity or attacking cutting edge.

The two strikers Kevin Nisbet and Oday Dabbagh have to be better when playing together.

That creative and scoring side needs to be sharpened up and improved.

If they can do that then Aberdeen have a good chance of finishing third – but they cannot afford more lacklustre performances like the one against St Johnstone.

Injury blow to keeper Dimitar Mitov

Aberdeen’s bid to finish third has been hit with an injury blow to keeper Dimitar Mitov.

Bulgarian international Mitov is set to be ruled out for a month with a shoulder injury sustained in a 2-1 Nations League play-off first leg loss to Republic of Ireland

Mitov had only recently returned from injury and got that synergy with the defence working again.

Bulgaria's Dimitar Mitov receives treatment for an injury in the Nations League play-off first leg match against Ireland. Image: Shutterstock.
Keeper Ross Doohan has already played 15 times for Aberdeen this season.

He has been an able stand-in for Mitov – however, Mitov is the number one keeper, so when he is ruled out by injury, there is no doubt it is a blow.

